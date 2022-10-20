Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
Anjuli "A.J." Renold, Bryan City Council, Single Member District 5
1. The city of Bryan includes five districts, each with its own council member. Needs vary by district. Does the council do a good job ensuring that the representatives of each district are listened to and that each district gets a fair share of city funding? (150 words) A fair...
Bryan College Station Eagle
John Nichols, College Station mayor
1. In light of the money-losing city purchase of the old Chimney Hill shopping center, what are your thoughts on the city’s purchase of the former Macy’s store in Post Oak Mall? (150 words) It is easy to frame the issue in one dimension while not looking at...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Patrick Giammalva, Bryan Council
1. The city of Bryan includes five districts, each with its own council member. Needs vary by district. Does the council do a good job ensuring that the representatives of each district are listened to and that each district gets a fair share of city funding? (150 words) No they...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Three candidates seeking CS mayor's position
Today, The Eagle turns its attention to the College Station city races with a look at the candidates for mayor. Mayor Karl Mooney, who has done such a good job over the past six years, is term-limited from running again. Three candidates filed for the mayor position — Rick Robison,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Candidate looks at what makes sense
I have known Bob Yancy on a personal and professional level for many years. Bob is the type of person we need on the College Station City Council. His "what-makes-sense" approach to issues and his business background would help our community spring forward in a positive direction and plan for the future.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rick Robsion, College Station mayor
1. In light of the money-losing city purchase of the old Chimney Hill shopping center, what are your thoughts on the city’s purchase of the former Macy’s store in Post Oak Mall?. My thoughts on the purchase of the Macy’s store is wasteful spending conducted by our council...
Bryan College Station Eagle
An ethical man who would make an impact
I’m writing this letter in support of my friend, fellow veteran, former coworker and, later, my boss. His name is Bob Yancy and he’s running for College Station City Council. I worked with Bob in the health care industry in the late ’90s after his time at city...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Phase 1 of Texas Independence Ballpark a go, Phase 2 to be voted on in November
Construction of Phase 1 of the Texas Independence Ballpark is scheduled to begin next month after the four diamond sport fields were unanimously approved to be built by the College Station City Council earlier this month. The complex of four full-sized diamond fields suitable for baseball and softball will be...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Would work to uplift this community
Some months ago, I had been asked if I knew of Justin Lopez, who is a candidate for Brazos County justice of the peace for Precinct 4, to which I answered no. Finding out he was running as a Republican, I immediately decided that was all I needed to know, writing him off as if he wasn't worth my time or consideration simply because of his political affiliation, and didn't get it a second thought.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos County Tax Office preparing to send out property tax bills once rate is ratified
Brazos County Tax Assessor Kristy Roe said the extended deadline to approve a Brazos County property tax rate also has delayed the time it takes to prepare and send out property tax bills and collections from residents who are ready to submit their half payment. “This time of year is...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Sunday, Oct. 23
Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo concludes at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Los Viejone de Linares concert; rodeo competition begins at 4 p.m. with bareback riding, barrel racing, breakaway and calf roping, saddle bronc riding, chuck wagon races and bull riding. brazosvalleyfair.com. Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m.-sunset....
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (6) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for October 22
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (7) updates to this series since Updated 16 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
5 Bedroom Home in College Station - $491,490
Stunning 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Castlegate II from DR Horton! Beautifully constructed, the Newburgh offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room open to the kitchen, breakfast nook, study, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, Espresso cabinetry with Flemish glass inserts, island, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with tile shower, garden tub, and huge walk-in closet. Retreat upstairs and enjoy entertaining in the loft style gameroom. The Newburgh bedroom split finds the primary suite and two bedrooms downstairs with two additional bedrooms upstairs. Smart home features include Amazon Echo, Amazon Echo Dot, 7” HD touchscreen security control panel, video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Extras you don’t want to miss include wood-look tile flooring throughout common areas, soaring ceilings, covered patio and so much more! With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Schedule your showing today and make it yours! Estimated completion is Fall 2022.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan man sentenced to 45 years for shooting at police in 2021 standoff
A Bryan man was sentenced to 45 years in prison last Friday for charges stemming from him shooting at police during a standoff at a College Station apartment in February 2021. Jonathan Bridges, 31, pleaded guilty to multiple charges and received 45-year sentences on two aggravated assault charges and a burglary charge, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office. All of his sentences will run simultaneously.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Milam County Sheriff’s deputy shot Wednesday, subject dead
A Milam County Sheriff’s mental health deputy was shot while conducting a mental health assessment outside Rockdale on Wednesday afternoon and the subject involved in the shooting is dead, according to the Milam County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Samuel Ferguson IV was the officer involved and was life-flighted to...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station takes 3 of 4 middle school volleyball matches with A&M Consolidated
The College Station Middle School volleyball teams won 3 of 4 matches against A&M Consolidated Middle School on Thursday. College Station won both seventh grade matches, topping Consol Silver 25-20, 25-20 and Consol Black 25-22, 25-16. In eighth grade action, Consol Silver won 25-17, 17-25, 25-19, and College Station beat Consol Black 25-18, 25-21.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station freshman Black 47, Georgetown freshman 32
College Station’s Sean Acosta and Mike Turner each ran for two touchdowns, and Alex Harrison recovered a fumble for another score in the Cougar freshman Black football team’s 47-32 victory over Georgetown on Thursday. Davis Gardner caught a 6-yard TD pass for College Station, while Keaton Johnson had...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Falls City 59, Snook 21
FALLS CITY — Snook’s Lance Lara ran for 228 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries, but the Bluejays lost to Falls City 59-21 on Friday in District 14-2A Division II play. J. Beaux Hruska also scored on a 1-yard run for Snook (3-4, 1-3), which will host Yorktown next Friday. Falls City (4-4, 3-1) will play at Runge.
