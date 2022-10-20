ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Paul George scores 40 as Clippers edge Kings 111-109

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Paul George scored 40 points to help the Los Angeles Clippers hold off the Sacramento Kings 111-109 on Saturday night. It was the 20th time that George scored 40 points, including playoffs, and his fifth as a member of the Clippers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Jokic, Murray lead tired Nuggets past Thunder 122-117

DENVER (AP) — On the night the Denver Nuggets celebrated Nikola Jokic's second straight MVP trophy and their superstar tied Wilt Chamberlain for sixth all-time with his 78th triple-double, it was Jamal Murray who got the strongest hugs from his coach and biggest ovations from the crowd. “It's been...
DENVER, CO
Citrus County Chronicle

Antetokounmpo scores 44 points, Bucks rout Rockets 125-105

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 44 points and became Milwaukee’s career free throws leader as the Bucks rolled to a 125-105 victory over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. Antetokounmpo went 8 of 13 from the foul line to increase his total to 3,508 free throws out...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Citrus County Chronicle

After a scuffle, Heat hold on to top Raptors 112-109

MIAMI (AP) — A scuffle inspired Toronto, and the Raptors' response forced the Miami Heat to work a little harder to secure their first win of the season. Jimmy Butler scored 24 points, Max Strus added 20 off the bench and the Heat topped the Raptors 112-109 on Saturday night.
MIAMI, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Jayson Tatum, Derrick White lead Celtics over Magic, 126-120

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jayson Tatum and Derrick White combined for 12 straight points late in the fourth quarter to help the Boston Celtics beat the Orlando Magic 126-120 on Saturday night. Tatum had 40 points and eight rebounds. He launched a 10-2 run with two free throws with...
BOSTON, MA
Citrus County Chronicle

Doncic, Mavs have fast start, rip Griz 137-96 in home opener

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic dribbled behind his back before an alley-oop pass to new pick-and-roll partner Christian Wood for a one-handed dunk. Moments later the Dallas superstar delivered his final assist to Tim Hardaway Jr. for a punctuating 3-pointer in a home-opening party for Mavericks.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy