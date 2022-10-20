Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Paul George scores 40 as Clippers edge Kings 111-109
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Paul George scored 40 points to help the Los Angeles Clippers hold off the Sacramento Kings 111-109 on Saturday night. It was the 20th time that George scored 40 points, including playoffs, and his fifth as a member of the Clippers.
Jazz vs. Pelicans: Sold-Out Smoothie King Center Stacked With Expectations
The New Orleans Pelicans are headed home undefeated for their first meaningful game in the sold-out Smoothie King Center since last year's playoff run.
Jokic, Murray lead tired Nuggets past Thunder 122-117
DENVER (AP) — On the night the Denver Nuggets celebrated Nikola Jokic's second straight MVP trophy and their superstar tied Wilt Chamberlain for sixth all-time with his 78th triple-double, it was Jamal Murray who got the strongest hugs from his coach and biggest ovations from the crowd. “It's been...
Antetokounmpo scores 44 points, Bucks rout Rockets 125-105
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 44 points and became Milwaukee’s career free throws leader as the Bucks rolled to a 125-105 victory over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. Antetokounmpo went 8 of 13 from the foul line to increase his total to 3,508 free throws out...
After a scuffle, Heat hold on to top Raptors 112-109
MIAMI (AP) — A scuffle inspired Toronto, and the Raptors' response forced the Miami Heat to work a little harder to secure their first win of the season. Jimmy Butler scored 24 points, Max Strus added 20 off the bench and the Heat topped the Raptors 112-109 on Saturday night.
76ers Welcome Back Brett Brown With Small Tribute
Brett Brown was welcomed back to the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday.
Jayson Tatum, Derrick White lead Celtics over Magic, 126-120
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jayson Tatum and Derrick White combined for 12 straight points late in the fourth quarter to help the Boston Celtics beat the Orlando Magic 126-120 on Saturday night. Tatum had 40 points and eight rebounds. He launched a 10-2 run with two free throws with...
Doncic, Mavs have fast start, rip Griz 137-96 in home opener
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic dribbled behind his back before an alley-oop pass to new pick-and-roll partner Christian Wood for a one-handed dunk. Moments later the Dallas superstar delivered his final assist to Tim Hardaway Jr. for a punctuating 3-pointer in a home-opening party for Mavericks.
Dodgers: Triple-A Affiliate Releases Their Schedule For the 2023 Season
The Oklahoma City Dodgers have decided to move on and begin to focus on the future by first releasing their schedule.
