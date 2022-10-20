Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Town has Been Named the Most Festive Christmas Town in AmericaTravel MavenBernville, PA
Nate's Sandwich Shoppe: New-ish to Gallery Row and the Lancaster Food SceneMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Halloween in Lancaster: Scavenger Hunt in a Rural Pennsylvania Dutch VillageMelissa FrostIntercourse, PA
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA EventMonica Leigh FrenchPennsylvania State
A Delicious Weekend in Lancaster County, PAMarilyn JohnsonLancaster, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
City of Allentown to offer free rides, parking for Halloween celebrations
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The city of Allentown announced Monday there will be free transportation to Downtown Allentown for Halloween celebrations. The announcement made on Facebook says there will also be free parking. The post writes that LANTA will offer free rides throughout the city between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m....
WFMZ-TV Online
Kenhorst granted $100K for playground improvements
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Kenhorst Playground is in for a major makeover. The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development has awarded a $100,000 grant to the borough. It will use the money to add more playground equipment, build four pickleball courts, and improve the baseball field, including dugouts and stands.
WFMZ-TV Online
Replica to replace collapsing ‘Peace Dove’ sculpture
READING, Pa. – A popular piece of art in Reading will soon get a replacement. Reading City Council voted Monday night to award an $81,048 contract to Kreilick Conservation LLC to replace the "Peace Dove" sculpture in City Park with a cast stone replica. The original sculpture has suffered...
WFMZ-TV Online
Tamaqua Railroad Station to be featured on USPS stamp in 2023
TAMAQUA, Pa. - It's Halloween Parade day in Tamaqua, Schuylkill County, where hometown heroes gaze over pumpkins and tombstones that line Broad Street. Inside Wheel, Autumn Harmon is preparing for the overflow crowds. Just looking around the joint, you can get a sense of the town's pride through the historic...
WFMZ-TV Online
RACC, Albright granted funding for campus improvements
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Some of Berks County's institutions of higher learning received some good news from Harrisburg on Wednesday. Pennsylvania has awarded Redevelopment Assistance Capitol Program grants to Reading Area Community College and Albright College. RACC received $5 million for the Weitz Health Pavilion. The building will undergo a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Swamp Pike reopens in Montco after bridge work done ahead of schedule
NEW HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A road in Montgomery County has reopened about a month ahead of schedule. The bridge that carries Swamp Pike over Swamp Creek in New Hanover Township was reconstructed, and underground water and gas utilities were upgraded, the county said. Work started in July and was...
WFMZ-TV Online
LVPC committee reviews proposal for 508 homes at Willow Brook Farm, Allen Twp. development
The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission will review a proposal for 508 new homes in Allen Township on Thursday. The big Willow Brook Farm development in Allen Township was forwarded Tuesday by the LVPC's comprehensive planning committee to the full commission, which will meet Thursday. The proposal is for 256 apartments,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks family vows to carry on kindness after passing of therapy dog 'Bean'
A family in Berks County is remembering their beloved therapy dog and vowing to carry on his legacy of kindness. "Never Bean Better," the therapy dog who has his own national calendar day, has died. His owners say he was surrounded by family when he peacefully passed from cancer. And...
WFMZ-TV Online
Former teacher in Phillipsburg dies; was recently honored for her 100th birthday
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A former teacher in Phillipsburg, New Jersey that was recently honored on her 100th birthday has died. Back in August, the Mayor of Phillipsburg presented Joyce Sickels with a proclamation, honoring her long, fulfilling life. Born in Easton, she was a longtime kindergarten teacher at Freeman Elementary...
WFMZ-TV Online
Threat prompts evacuation at Lehigh Valley Charter Arts HS
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A high school in Bethlehem was evacuated Monday morning while police investigated a threat. An anonymous threat involving the Lehigh Valley Charter Arts High School was reported shortly after 8 a.m., said Bethlehem police. School administrators decided to evacuate the building, in the city's south side, while...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Twp. gives green light to residential development
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – Kay River Hill LLC received the approval it needed for its new development, River Hill Estates, on Farmersville Road. The green light for the project came Monday night in a unanimous vote from the Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners. The plan for River Hill Estates...
WFMZ-TV Online
Officials cut ribbon on new Geisinger St. Luke's health center in Pottsville
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - People in Schuylkill County have a new place to go for medical treatment. Officials cut the ribbon Wednesday morning on Geisinger St. Luke's new health center in Pottsville. It's on Woodglen Road. The facility offers immediate care, primary care, occupational medicine, and walk-in x-ray services. It's the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Flames heavily damage Montgomery County home
MONTGOMERY TWP., Pa. - Flames caused heavy damage to a home in Montgomery County. The fire erupted Saturday night on Guinness Lane in Montgomery Township. Emergency communications officials say no one was hurt. It's unclear what caused the fire.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown City Council to vote on $1.5M for Coca-Cola Park upgrades
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Wednesday night marks the final hurdle to get $1.5 million in funding for Coca-Cola Park. Allentown City Council will hold its final vote on the issue at 5:30 p.m. The stadium needs about $10 million in changes mandated by MLB in order for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crash downs wires in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A crash brought down power lines at an intersection in Allentown on Wednesday. Police and fire crews responded shortly after 8 a.m. to Jefferson and Wyoming streets, near Lehigh Parkway, emergency dispatchers said. Emergency responders put up police tape and blocked off the intersection. A fence near...
WFMZ-TV Online
Palmer Twp. supervisors OK 1.5M square feet of buildings
PALMER TWP., Pa. – During its Tuesday night meeting, the Palmer Township Board of Supervisors approved a preliminary land development plan for distribution and manufacturing buildings. The proposal, offered by Carson Van Buren LLC, calls for the development of five limited-distribution and manufacturing buildings totaling 1.5 million square feet....
WFMZ-TV Online
'A modern-day lynching': Board member joins protest over fired Allentown superintendent
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Local branches of the NAACP came together Wednesday morning to protest the firing of Allentown's superintendent, and a school board member was among the crowd. The biggest thing they're asking for is transparency. The only explanation from the school board so far is that John Stanford's departure...
WFMZ-TV Online
Catch 22 Diner, Lopatcong restaurant that suffered fire before opening, is back and serving customers
LOPATCONG TWP., N.J. - Tony Arzuaga's Catch 22 Diner in Lopatcong Township is serving customers, little more than a month after a fire at the new business. "God is good," Arzuaga said, after serving customers on Monday. "Today was a little hectic, but I think we did awesome." Arzuaga said...
WFMZ-TV Online
Warehouse or apartments? Pektor reconsiders plan for Palmer
PALMER TWP., Pa. – A conditional use hearing for a proposed industrial-use building in Palmer Township was put on hold Tuesday night as the developer and board of supervisors agreed to consider zoning amendments that, if successful, would result in new apartments being built on the property instead. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
LVPC considers chicken ordinance that attorney Asteak says overreaches, defies economic reality
Keeping chickens at home may be portrayed as healthy and earth-friendly, but the practice may not be for the faint of heart. At times, it may indeed be "fowl." Chickens are messy and they indulge in cannibalism. Then when they "retire" from laying eggs, there is no gravy train, just a soup pot.
Comments / 0