Spring Township, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

City of Allentown to offer free rides, parking for Halloween celebrations

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The city of Allentown announced Monday there will be free transportation to Downtown Allentown for Halloween celebrations. The announcement made on Facebook says there will also be free parking. The post writes that LANTA will offer free rides throughout the city between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m....
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Kenhorst granted $100K for playground improvements

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Kenhorst Playground is in for a major makeover. The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development has awarded a $100,000 grant to the borough. It will use the money to add more playground equipment, build four pickleball courts, and improve the baseball field, including dugouts and stands.
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Replica to replace collapsing ‘Peace Dove’ sculpture

READING, Pa. – A popular piece of art in Reading will soon get a replacement. Reading City Council voted Monday night to award an $81,048 contract to Kreilick Conservation LLC to replace the "Peace Dove" sculpture in City Park with a cast stone replica. The original sculpture has suffered...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Tamaqua Railroad Station to be featured on USPS stamp in 2023

TAMAQUA, Pa. - It's Halloween Parade day in Tamaqua, Schuylkill County, where hometown heroes gaze over pumpkins and tombstones that line Broad Street. Inside Wheel, Autumn Harmon is preparing for the overflow crowds. Just looking around the joint, you can get a sense of the town's pride through the historic...
TAMAQUA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

RACC, Albright granted funding for campus improvements

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Some of Berks County's institutions of higher learning received some good news from Harrisburg on Wednesday. Pennsylvania has awarded Redevelopment Assistance Capitol Program grants to Reading Area Community College and Albright College. RACC received $5 million for the Weitz Health Pavilion. The building will undergo a...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Threat prompts evacuation at Lehigh Valley Charter Arts HS

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A high school in Bethlehem was evacuated Monday morning while police investigated a threat. An anonymous threat involving the Lehigh Valley Charter Arts High School was reported shortly after 8 a.m., said Bethlehem police. School administrators decided to evacuate the building, in the city's south side, while...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Twp. gives green light to residential development

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – Kay River Hill LLC received the approval it needed for its new development, River Hill Estates, on Farmersville Road. The green light for the project came Monday night in a unanimous vote from the Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners. The plan for River Hill Estates...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Officials cut ribbon on new Geisinger St. Luke's health center in Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, Pa. - People in Schuylkill County have a new place to go for medical treatment. Officials cut the ribbon Wednesday morning on Geisinger St. Luke's new health center in Pottsville. It's on Woodglen Road. The facility offers immediate care, primary care, occupational medicine, and walk-in x-ray services. It's the...
POTTSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Flames heavily damage Montgomery County home

MONTGOMERY TWP., Pa. - Flames caused heavy damage to a home in Montgomery County. The fire erupted Saturday night on Guinness Lane in Montgomery Township. Emergency communications officials say no one was hurt. It's unclear what caused the fire.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown City Council to vote on $1.5M for Coca-Cola Park upgrades

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Wednesday night marks the final hurdle to get $1.5 million in funding for Coca-Cola Park. Allentown City Council will hold its final vote on the issue at 5:30 p.m. The stadium needs about $10 million in changes mandated by MLB in order for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crash downs wires in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A crash brought down power lines at an intersection in Allentown on Wednesday. Police and fire crews responded shortly after 8 a.m. to Jefferson and Wyoming streets, near Lehigh Parkway, emergency dispatchers said. Emergency responders put up police tape and blocked off the intersection. A fence near...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Palmer Twp. supervisors OK 1.5M square feet of buildings

PALMER TWP., Pa. – During its Tuesday night meeting, the Palmer Township Board of Supervisors approved a preliminary land development plan for distribution and manufacturing buildings. The proposal, offered by Carson Van Buren LLC, calls for the development of five limited-distribution and manufacturing buildings totaling 1.5 million square feet....
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Warehouse or apartments? Pektor reconsiders plan for Palmer

PALMER TWP., Pa. – A conditional use hearing for a proposed industrial-use building in Palmer Township was put on hold Tuesday night as the developer and board of supervisors agreed to consider zoning amendments that, if successful, would result in new apartments being built on the property instead. The...
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA

