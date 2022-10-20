ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Quentin, CA

eastcountytoday.net

DA Report: No Criminal Offense in Actions Taken by Richmond Police Officers in Detaining Jose Luis Lopez

Martinez, Calif. – Today, the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office released a report on the March 17, 2020, in-custody death of Jose Luis Lopez in Richmond. The Law Enforcement Involved Fatal Incident (LEIFI) report summarized the investigative report in the incident involving Lopez and members of the Richmond Police Department. The report also contains a legal analysis of the actions of the peace officers during the incident and concludes with a charging decision.
RICHMOND, CA
sfstandard.com

Drug Dealer Convicted of 2nd Degree Murder in Bayview Beating Death

A drug dealer was convicted of second-degree murder for beating someone to death in the Bayview two years ago, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Jurors reached a verdict on Thursday against Byron Reed, 47, in the 2020 killing of Paul Ortega, 58. Officials say the murder...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Car Found Buried Next to Atherton Mansion Was Stolen In 1992

The Mercedes-Benz that was found buried on the property of the late Johnny Lew, an ex-felon whom neighbors knew as "a crook" when he lived there in the 1990s, was apparently reported stolen in nearby Palo Alto exactly 30 years ago. We learned early Friday that the house was built...
ATHERTON, CA
crimevoice.com

Man Jailed for Murder of an Armored Car Driver at Kaiser Hospital

SAN LEANDRO — A suspect is in custody for allegedly murdering an armored car driver at Kaiser Permanente San Leandro Medical Center. The 60-year-old victim was exiting the hospital with a bag full of cash and fatally shot. The victim John Mendez was shot September 7 shortly after 11:30...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Judge sentences man who threw bricks at cars to 22 years in prison

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – A Contra Costa Superior Court judge sentenced a man to 22 years in prison Friday after he pled no contest to numerous charges related to throwing bricks at cars, after his actions killed someone and blinded another.Mark Navone, 47, was sentenced for throwing rocks and bricks onto highway 4 in several incidents earlier this year. His actions resulted in the death of a 63-year-old grandmother from Antioch and blinded a 37-year-old delivery nurse from Concord, according to prosecutors.California Highway Patrol officers arrested Navone on April 2 and prosecutors charged him with numerous felonies. 
ANTIOCH, CA
KTLA

California offering $200k for information on four unsolved murders

California is offering $200,000 for information on four unsolved murders throughout the state. Rewards of $50,000 each have been assigned to four cold cases spanning the years from 1990 to 2021. Governor Gavin Newsom announced that any information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the murders will be rewarded. The victims […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
thesfnews.com

Nine Guns Seized Off Tenderloin Streets

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department reported between the dates of September 27, and October 1, officers in the course of 5 different investigations arrested 8 suspects tied to these incidents. During the arrests, officers located and seized 9 firearms, along with narcotics and ammunition. On September 27, in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Free Document Shedding On Saturday

If you have old records piled up or stashed around the house, this weekend is a good time to safely clear them out. Saturday is 2022 Shred Day. The Better Business Bureau is the host. It’s offering to shred up to five big bags or banker’s boxes full of papers, CD’s, and even old hard drives. BBB will destroy them all for you, for free.
SAN JOSE, CA
Yahoo!

Report: 61,000 San Francisco homes are vacant

A city report released Thursday showed the number of vacancies is up sharply from 40,000 in 2019 but relatively steady from last year. A supervisor said that’s 14 times the number of people in San Francisco who are homeless.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 10-20-22 How I almost fell for a San Francisco Craigslist apartment scam

According to data from the FBI’s Crime Complaint Center, San Francisco's housing hell is only getting hotter. In 2021, 11,578 people reported falling victim to real estate fraud, to the tune of $350,328,166, which the agency (vaguely) states is a 64% increase. Apartment Guide analyzed Better Business Bureau data from 2015-2021 and found that San Francisco had the third-highest number of per capita scams, behind LA and Boise (SF expats be warned). Dan Gentile recently spent two months apartment hunting in the city and dealt with plenty of scammers along the way. Here's how he almost fell for one.  
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Suspects in violent Mission District robbery arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police announced the arrest last week of two suspects wanted for an assault and robbery that took place in the Mission District on Oct. 5. Jaimie Poole, 50, and Matthew Venegas, 32, were located and arrested on Oct. 12 in the area of 26th and Folsom streets, according to […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Thousands of dollars in jewelry stolen in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Yet another store in San Francisco has fallen victim to a thief who made off with thousands of dollars in jewelry, this time at a store in the city’s Presidio Heights neighborhood, The act was captured on surveillance cameras. A bracelet and gold necklace were stolen, the merchandise worth $6,000 The […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man stabbed at San Jose restaurant, suspect at-large, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said a man was stabbed Friday night, and the suspect is at-large. The incident allegedly happened at Rose Restaurant on the 1700 block of McKee Rd. Details were not given on the victim's identity or condition. ALSO: San Jose State football player dies...
SAN JOSE, CA

