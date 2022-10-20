According to data from the FBI’s Crime Complaint Center, San Francisco's housing hell is only getting hotter. In 2021, 11,578 people reported falling victim to real estate fraud, to the tune of $350,328,166, which the agency (vaguely) states is a 64% increase. Apartment Guide analyzed Better Business Bureau data from 2015-2021 and found that San Francisco had the third-highest number of per capita scams, behind LA and Boise (SF expats be warned). Dan Gentile recently spent two months apartment hunting in the city and dealt with plenty of scammers along the way. Here's how he almost fell for one.

