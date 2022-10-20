One person is dead and two others injured after a single-car crash on the 210 Freeway in Sylmar early Saturday morning. According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the car traveled into a marked construction zone on the highway where it collided with a California Department of Transportation forklift being used before continuing for another 100 yards, where it slammed into a concrete barrier and came to a stop.The area was blocked off by traffic pylons, but the driver ran through them and sideswiped the forklift, which sheared off one of the vehicle's tires. Three men were inside the vehicle at the time,...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO