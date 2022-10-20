Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist killed in Lincoln Heights crash
LOS ANGELES - A motorcyclist has died after a crash in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles Saturday, according to officials. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to calls of a crash just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday, in the 2800 block of Griffin Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a motorcyclist had hit another vehicle. Los Angeles Fire Department rescue officials pronounced the victim, a 24-year-old man, dead at the scene.
1 dead, 1 injured after driver travels into construction zone on 210 Freeway in Sylmar
One person is dead and two others injured after a single-car crash on the 210 Freeway in Sylmar early Saturday morning. According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the car traveled into a marked construction zone on the highway where it collided with a California Department of Transportation forklift being used before continuing for another 100 yards, where it slammed into a concrete barrier and came to a stop.The area was blocked off by traffic pylons, but the driver ran through them and sideswiped the forklift, which sheared off one of the vehicle's tires. Three men were inside the vehicle at the time,...
Violent Fatal Traffic Collision | Moreno Valley
10.21.22 | 6:51 PM | MORENO VALLEY – California Highway Patrol, Riverside, Cal Fire Riverside County, Moreno Valley responded to a two car traffic collision. When units arrived on scene they found 2 vehicles with major damage, air bags deployed in both vehicles and at least one person trapped, and a confirmed fatality.
Sheriff's Department Investigates Body Found on Azusa Road
An investigation was underway Saturday after a body was found on San Gabriel Canyon Road in the Azusa area.
Person Killed in Traffic Crash on Freeway in Anaheim
A person was killed Saturday morning in a traffic crash on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Anaheim, authorities said.
Suspect Vehicle Collision into Pole Ends La Habra Police Pursuit
La Habra, Orange County, CA: A police pursuit ended when the suspect’s vehicle crashed, knocking down a light pole in a residential neighborhood in the city of La Habra early Saturday morning, Oct. 22, 2022. The La Habra Police Department was in pursuit of a vehicle that crashed on...
Man shot to death in South LA while struggling for control of handgun
LOS ANGELES – A man was shot to death while struggling with another man over control of a handgun in South Los Angeles, authorities said Saturday. The two had been arguing at about 7:50 p.m. Friday in the area of South Main Street and West 39th Street when the victim pulled out a handgun and a struggle ensued between the two over the weapon, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section reported.
Authorities ID Whittier woman killed in 101 freeway crash
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A woman who died when an SUV crashed on the Ventura (101) Freeway in Woodland Hills was identified Thursday. The crash was reported about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on the northbound 101 Freeway at Shoup Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Bianca Ibarra, 33, of...
Authorities investigating body found in Azusa
All lanes of San Gabriel Canyon Road at Mile Marker 34 were closed Saturday after a dead body was found in Azusa on Saturday afternoon. Angeles National Forest officials found the body just after 12:30 p.m. on Saturday on San Gabriel Canyon Road. Firefighters confirmed the death when they arrived to the scene. There were no details provided about the person who was found dead. Police have not provided any other details about this investigation.
1 Person Died, 1 Other Hospitalized After A Motor Vehicle Accident In Palmdale (Palmdale, CA)
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday night. The officials stated that the crash happened at the intersection of 25th Street East and Avenue S at around 9 p.m.
Car smashes into a BevMo! in Studio City; 4 possibly hurt, including 3 kids
LOS ANGELES - A Studio City liquor store is picking up the pieces after a car smashed into the building Friday evening. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call at a BevMo! on West Ventura Boulevard around 4 p.m. The crash left an adult and three children possibly hurt, according to LAFD.
Video shows Alhambra police officers pull injured driver from burning vehicle after crash
Incredible video shows the moment Alhambra police officers pulled an injured driver from a burning vehicle after it crashed.
Driver leads CHP on high-speed chase from San Diego to LAX, taken into custody after standoff
A driver led California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed chase that originated in San Diego County and culminated in a tense standoff outside Los Angeles International Airport.
LAPD bodycam video shows moments leading up to Watts officer-involved shooting
The Los Angeles Police Department has released body camera video showing the moments leading up to a shooting that injured an assault suspect in Watts.
2 Females Transported to Hospital for Overdose on Unknown Substance
Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: A few females overdosed at a residence in Valinda around 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 23. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call at a residence where three females were found overdosed on an unknown type substance at a possible party in the 700 block of North Melham Avenue.
Los Angeles cannabis dispensary hit by smash-and-grab burglars
Police are looking for a group of men who burglarized a cannabis dispensary in Beverly Grove Saturday morning. It happened around 6:05 a.m. at Serra on the 8100 block of West 3rd Street. Los Angeles Police responded to the shop and found the front glass doors shattered and items thrown on the ground. Investigators believe […]
Police Seeking Hit-and-Run Motorist in Pedestrian Fatality
Authorities Thursday sought the public's help to find a hit-and-run motorist involved in the death of a pedestrian in the South Los Angeles area.
Man killed in South LA shooting, suspect at large
A man was fatally shot Friday in the south Los Angeles area.The shooting was reported at about 5:15 a.m. at Alameda and 88th streets, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.The man, about 40-50 years old, was taken to a hospital, where he died, the sheriff's department reported. His name was not immediately available for release.No arrests were reported, and no suspect or vehicle descriptions were released.Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
Compton shooting leaves one dead
COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton Friday evening. The shooting was reported about 7:25 p.m. in the 100 block of East Elm Street, near Willowbrook Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was taken to a hospital, where he...
Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting
Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in the South Los Angeles area. The shooting was reported at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 9400 block of Juniper Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Richard Chavez, 30, was identified as the victim of the...
