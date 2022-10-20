Summerville remains undefeated as they beat Argonaut last night in high school football. Find details on how to get tickets to Friday’s Summerville versus Sonora game below. Last night, the Summerville Bears were back at home for the first time in four weeks. The Argonaut Mustangs came to town hoping to snap the Bears’ eight-game winning streak with their double-wing running game and surprise passing. Instead, the Bears played a fine defensive game and walked away with a 34–8 victory. The Bears are now 9 and 0 on the season and 4 and 0 in the Mother Lode League.

SONORA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO