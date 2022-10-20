Read full article on original website
Calaveras Enterprise
Playoff volleyball: Bret Harte gets the No. 2 seed in D5; Calaveras is No. 12 in D4
Less than 24 hours after the regular season concluded, both the Bret Harte and Calaveras volleyball teams learned their postseason futures. Bret Harte got the No. 2 seed in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs and will get a first-round bye, while Calaveras got the No. 12 seed in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs and will take on No. 5 Central Catholic in Modesto. The opening round of the playoffs will begin on Oct. 25.
Calaveras Enterprise
Photo Gallery: AMA JV Football vs. Sonora (10/22/22)
AMA JV football took on Sonora in the opening round of the MVFL playoffs on Oct. 22 in Ripon. Photos by Guy Dossi.
mymotherlode.com
Wildcats Come Up Short In Homecoming Thriller
Wildcats come up short in homecoming thriller and details for tickets to next Friday’s (10/28) Sonora versus Summerville game. The Wildcats fell just short of victory on Friday night, losing a shootout at home to the Antelope Titans by a score of 53-51. Both teams came into the game...
mymotherlode.com
Rolling Onto Another Victory
Summerville remains undefeated as they beat Argonaut last night in high school football. Find details on how to get tickets to Friday’s Summerville versus Sonora game below. Last night, the Summerville Bears were back at home for the first time in four weeks. The Argonaut Mustangs came to town hoping to snap the Bears’ eight-game winning streak with their double-wing running game and surprise passing. Instead, the Bears played a fine defensive game and walked away with a 34–8 victory. The Bears are now 9 and 0 on the season and 4 and 0 in the Mother Lode League.
Calaveras Enterprise
Bret Harte completes a season sweep of Calaveras with a 3-0 victory on senior night
The regular season finale couldn’t have been any better for the Bret Harte High School volleyball team on Thursday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp. Prior to the match, the Bullfrog quartet of Mencia Moreno Orellana, Rubi Rodriguez, Ashlin Arias and Aariah Fox were honored for senior night. Then, Bret Harte went on to beat Calaveras in three sets (25-22, 25-19, 29-27) to complete a season sweep of the Red Hawks, which is something the Bullfrogs haven’t done since 2007.
KCRA.com
Hornets seek first 7-0 start to a season with top-10 clash
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It’s a top 10 brawl in FCS as two Big Sky Conference opponents clash as No. 2 Sacramento State hosts seventh-ranked Montana at Hornet Stadium on Saturday night. The Hornets sit at 6-0 overall, tied for their best start to a season since 1991 and...
goldcountrymedia.com
Folsom High School student body names Lazard, Kim as 2022 Homecoming royalty
Folsom High School celebrated its Homecoming over the weekend. The 2022 Homecoming King and Queen were announced at Friday’s football game. Juliette Lazard (left) was crowned as the 2022 Queen and Heejin Kim (right) was named the King.
Construction starts on Sacramento State Placer County campus
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Ground was officially broken on Placer County’s Placer One project Friday that will see over 2,000 acres of county land developed north of Roseville. This groundbreaking marked the beginning stages of key infrastructure like roads, water, sewer and electrical services to be brought into the area. Work on these services […]
goldcountrymedia.com
American Canyon Roundabout construction to begin Monday in Auburn
Caltrans is scheduled to start construction Monday on a safety improvement project, which includes a roundabout, at the Lincoln Way/Borland Avenue intersection. Construction crews, beginning in the evening hours, will work on a $9.9 million roadway project that will improve a quarter-mile segment of SR-49 near Lincoln Way and Borland Avenue in Auburn. The project will align two reversing curves to improve sight distance and safety by reducing the sharpness of each curve. The work will include replacing the Lincoln Way/Borland Avenue intersection with a traffic circle.
Gabriel Iglesias and other acts to perform at Thunder Valley’s new venue
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Comedian Gabriel Iglesias and a few others will perform at Thunder Valley’s new entertainment venue in February, according to a press release from the casino. Iglesias, who also goes by the nickname “Fluffy,” will have two shows at The Venue at Thunder Valley on Feb. 24-25, 2023. According to Thunder Valley’s […]
Stolen youth football trailer found in Atwater, deputies say
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A stolen trailer full of $15,000 worth of youth football equipment has been found, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday night, deputies were called out to a dairy on Gurr Road in Atwater after it was reported that the stolen trailer had been found. When deputies arrived, […]
mymotherlode.com
Update: Fire In Mt. Provo Area Of Tuolumne County
Update at 2:25 p.m.: Stanislaus National Forest spokesperson Ben Cossel has an update on a half-acre vegetation fire in the Mt. Provo area that was on forest land. He reports, “As of 2 p.m., the Mount Provo area fire has been contained. All Cal Fire resources have been released, mop up is expected to be completed this evening.” The flames broke out just after 11 a.m. along Cedaroak Lane near Mt. Provo Road, south of Highway 108 and outside of Tuolumne. What ignited the fire remains under investigation.
Folsom segment of the Capital Southeast Connector Expressway completed
FOLSOM, Calif. — The long-awaited Folsom segment of the Capital Southeast Connector Expressway is now complete and open to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. This is phase 1 of the planned 34-mile expressway that will connect Interstate 5 in Elk Grove to Highway 50 in El Dorado County. Labor groups,...
KCRA.com
Northbound I-5 closed in Sacramento County after big rig fire; fuel spills into Cosumnes River
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Northbound Interstate 5 in Sacramento County has been closed near Twin Cities Road on Thursday after at least one big rig caught fire in the area, according to the California Highway Patrol. At least 80 gallons of fuel have spilled out on the roadway, with...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injury Accident Near Auburn Involves Amazon Truck and Semi
Accident on I-80 Near Blue Canyon Road Involves Two Big Vehicles. An injury accident between a semi and an Amazon delivery truck occurred in Gold Run near Auburn on October 19. The crash was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) around 6:53 a.m. along westbound I-80 just west of the Blue Canyon Road off-ramp. When they arrived at the accident scene, officers discovered the semi on the right-hand side of the road and the delivery truck in the fast lane.
'Historical families will be erased': A West Sacramento family fights to keep home from being demolished
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Imagine your family home being uprooted and it’s not your decision. The I Street Bridge Replacement Project will further connect Sacramento and West Sacramento, but right now it has a family in distress. They say the project to replace the 110-year-old Bridge will tear down their home.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California is slipping into a chilly, darker season. Here’s how much daylight we lose each day
The end to Daylight Saving Time is just around the corner, indicating the days will slowly start to get cooler and darker much earlier. The gradual change in weather is kick-started by the autumnal equinox, which according to the National Weather Service, is the result of longer hours of darkness.
Fire destroys historic downtown Stockton building intended for part of museum
STOCKTON, Calif. — A fire along Stockton's downtown waterfront left a historic building destroyed Tuesday. The building and months of work to turn it into an exhibit at a floating museum docking across the water in 2024 was burned away. As crowds of people flocked to the fire scene...
KCRA.com
Winner of America's Got Talent surprises Stockton school
STOCKTON, Calif. — Students at an elementary school in Stockton got a surprise visit on Wednesday from a winner of America's Got Talent. Stockton native Brandon Leake visited Lincoln Elementary School to inspire students to follow their dreams. The spoken word poet won season 15 of America's Got Talent as the first poet on the show.
