ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Andreas, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Calaveras Enterprise

Playoff volleyball: Bret Harte gets the No. 2 seed in D5; Calaveras is No. 12 in D4

Less than 24 hours after the regular season concluded, both the Bret Harte and Calaveras volleyball teams learned their postseason futures. Bret Harte got the No. 2 seed in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs and will get a first-round bye, while Calaveras got the No. 12 seed in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs and will take on No. 5 Central Catholic in Modesto. The opening round of the playoffs will begin on Oct. 25.
SAN ANDREAS, CA
mymotherlode.com

Wildcats Come Up Short In Homecoming Thriller

Wildcats come up short in homecoming thriller and details for tickets to next Friday’s (10/28) Sonora versus Summerville game. The Wildcats fell just short of victory on Friday night, losing a shootout at home to the Antelope Titans by a score of 53-51. Both teams came into the game...
SONORA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Rolling Onto Another Victory

Summerville remains undefeated as they beat Argonaut last night in high school football. Find details on how to get tickets to Friday’s Summerville versus Sonora game below. Last night, the Summerville Bears were back at home for the first time in four weeks. The Argonaut Mustangs came to town hoping to snap the Bears’ eight-game winning streak with their double-wing running game and surprise passing. Instead, the Bears played a fine defensive game and walked away with a 34–8 victory. The Bears are now 9 and 0 on the season and 4 and 0 in the Mother Lode League.
SONORA, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Bret Harte completes a season sweep of Calaveras with a 3-0 victory on senior night

The regular season finale couldn’t have been any better for the Bret Harte High School volleyball team on Thursday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp. Prior to the match, the Bullfrog quartet of Mencia Moreno Orellana, Rubi Rodriguez, Ashlin Arias and Aariah Fox were honored for senior night. Then, Bret Harte went on to beat Calaveras in three sets (25-22, 25-19, 29-27) to complete a season sweep of the Red Hawks, which is something the Bullfrogs haven’t done since 2007.
ANGELS CAMP, CA
KCRA.com

Hornets seek first 7-0 start to a season with top-10 clash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It’s a top 10 brawl in FCS as two Big Sky Conference opponents clash as No. 2 Sacramento State hosts seventh-ranked Montana at Hornet Stadium on Saturday night. The Hornets sit at 6-0 overall, tied for their best start to a season since 1991 and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Construction starts on Sacramento State Placer County campus

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Ground was officially broken on Placer County’s Placer One project Friday that will see over 2,000 acres of county land developed north of Roseville. This groundbreaking marked the beginning stages of key infrastructure like roads, water, sewer and electrical services to be brought into the area. Work on these services […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

American Canyon Roundabout construction to begin Monday in Auburn

Caltrans is scheduled to start construction Monday on a safety improvement project, which includes a roundabout, at the Lincoln Way/Borland Avenue intersection. Construction crews, beginning in the evening hours, will work on a $9.9 million roadway project that will improve a quarter-mile segment of SR-49 near Lincoln Way and Borland Avenue in Auburn. The project will align two reversing curves to improve sight distance and safety by reducing the sharpness of each curve. The work will include replacing the Lincoln Way/Borland Avenue intersection with a traffic circle.
AUBURN, CA
FOX40

Gabriel Iglesias and other acts to perform at Thunder Valley’s new venue

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Comedian Gabriel Iglesias and a few others will perform at Thunder Valley’s new entertainment venue in February, according to a press release from the casino. Iglesias, who also goes by the nickname “Fluffy,” will have two shows at The Venue at Thunder Valley on Feb. 24-25, 2023. According to Thunder Valley’s […]
LINCOLN, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Fire In Mt. Provo Area Of Tuolumne County

Update at 2:25 p.m.: Stanislaus National Forest spokesperson Ben Cossel has an update on a half-acre vegetation fire in the Mt. Provo area that was on forest land. He reports, “As of 2 p.m., the Mount Provo area fire has been contained. All Cal Fire resources have been released, mop up is expected to be completed this evening.” The flames broke out just after 11 a.m. along Cedaroak Lane near Mt. Provo Road, south of Highway 108 and outside of Tuolumne. What ignited the fire remains under investigation.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injury Accident Near Auburn Involves Amazon Truck and Semi

Accident on I-80 Near Blue Canyon Road Involves Two Big Vehicles. An injury accident between a semi and an Amazon delivery truck occurred in Gold Run near Auburn on October 19. The crash was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) around 6:53 a.m. along westbound I-80 just west of the Blue Canyon Road off-ramp. When they arrived at the accident scene, officers discovered the semi on the right-hand side of the road and the delivery truck in the fast lane.
AUBURN, CA
KCRA.com

Winner of America's Got Talent surprises Stockton school

STOCKTON, Calif. — Students at an elementary school in Stockton got a surprise visit on Wednesday from a winner of America's Got Talent. Stockton native Brandon Leake visited Lincoln Elementary School to inspire students to follow their dreams. The spoken word poet won season 15 of America's Got Talent as the first poet on the show.
STOCKTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy