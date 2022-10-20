Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. corn, soy, wheat end higher but below session peaks
CHICAGO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat, corn and soybean futures edged higher on Friday, recovering from overnight weakness on spillover support from friendly outside markets, traders said. "Equities went from lower to sharply higher, the dollar from higher to lower, and I think that spurred some buying in grains,"...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago futures ease with focus on exports, Black Sea corridor
* Dollar rise, economy worries curb grain markets * Soybeans had rallied on Thursday on upbeat export news * Turkey's Erdogan sees no obstacles to corridor renewal (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybean futures edged lower on Friday as a sharp rise in the dollar tempered export sentiment, while traders continued to monitor talks to prolong a wartime shipping corridor for Ukrainian grain. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.7% at $13.82 a bushel by 1120 GMT. CBOT wheat gave up 1.1% to $8.39-3/4 a bushel while corn lost 0.5% to $6.80-3/4 a bushel. Soybeans had climbed on Thursday after the biggest weekly U.S. export sales in a year along with the announcement of a new export sale to China. But Friday's rally in the dollar index, as investors remained preoccupied by interest rate hikes to counter inflation, put the focus back on export headwinds. A stronger dollar makes U.S. commodities more expensive overseas. "Economic concerns ... still linger and overshadow the demand outlook for commodities," consultancy CRM Agri said in a note. An advancing U.S. corn and soybean harvest was also creating supply pressure, along with early expectations for a bumper Brazilian soy crop next year. Grain markets have also been reacting to mixed indications regarding talks to prolong a United Nations-backed shipping corridor from Ukrainian ports. After Russian officials renewed criticism of Moscow's concerns not being addressed, Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted on Friday saying he saw no obstacles to the corridor deal being extended. U.S. and European wheat futures fell to a four-week low earlier this week on hopes that the corridor will be maintained beyond November, although a wave of tenders from importers helped underpin prices. Wheat traders are also monitoring declining prospects for Argentina's drought-affected harvest. The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange on Thursday cut its forecast of the upcoming crop to 15.2 million tonnes from 16.5 million a week earlier. Prices at 1120 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 839.75 -9.50 -1.12 770.75 8.95 CBOT corn 680.75 -3.25 -0.48 593.25 14.75 CBOT soy 1382.00 -9.50 -0.68 1339.25 3.19 Paris wheat 336.75 -2.00 -0.59 276.75 21.68 Paris maize 331.75 -0.50 -0.15 226.00 46.79 Paris rape 624.75 -7.25 -1.15 754.00 -17.14 WTI crude oil 84.88 0.37 0.44 75.21 12.86 Euro/dlr 0.98 0.00 -0.30 1.1368 -14.20 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Devika Syamnath)
Agriculture Online
USDA attache sees Australia 2022/23 wheat crop at 34 million T
Oct 21 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Canberra:. "Australia is on the path to a third consecutive bumper grain crop in marketing year (MY) 2022/23 after a record-setting winter crop and strong summer crop production in MY 2021/22. After another strong start to the planting season followed up by great rainfalls, there is ample moisture to carry the wheat and barley crops through the grain fill stage. The key risk is rainfall at harvest causing grain quality downgrades. Wheat production is forecast at 34 million metric tons (MMT), down from the record-breaking MY 2021/22 crop of 36.3 MMT but still the second-largest in history. Similarly, barley production is forecast at 12.2 MMT, down from the previous year's 13.9 MMT record. Sorghum production is forecast to achieve the fourth-largest on record in MY 2022/23 at 2.6 MMT and exports at a near-record 2.1 MMT. With plentiful irrigation water available, rice production in MY 2022/23 is forecast to continue to grow for the third successive year to 575,000 MT."
Agriculture Online
CBOT wheat futures rise after dollar turns lower
CHICAGO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures rose on Friday, with a falling dollar sparking hopes for a pick up in export demand and signaling a risk-on day for speculative traders ahead of the weekend. * MGEX spring wheat also was firm but K.C. hard red winter wheat futures ended in negative territory after hitting technical resistance. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures contract threatened to hit a fresh four-week low overnight but turned higher when the dollar weakened shortly after the start of the day trading session. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat settled up 1-1/2 cents at $8.50-3/4 a bushel. For the week, the contract dropped 1.0%. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat ended 3 cents lower at $9.46-3/4 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat rose 1-1/2 cents to $9.64 a bushel. * The December K.C. HRW contract faced resistance at its 30-day moving average. * Spring wheat was up 1.0% this week and hard red winter wheat was down 0.6%. * Turkey's state grain board TMO has provisionally purchased about 470,000 tonnes of wheat in a large international tender. Traders suspected the Black Sea region, especially Russia, will be a main supply origin. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. corn, soy, wheat higher on equity strength, dollar weakness
CHICAGO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat, corn and soybean futures firmed on Friday, recovering from overnight weakness on spillover support from friendly outside markets, traders said. "Equities went from lower to sharply higher, the dollar from higher to lower and I think that spurred some buying in grains," said...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Cattle, hog futures rise on robust demand for beef and pork
CHICAGO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog and cattle futures rose on Friday, with strong consumer demand for pork and beef pushing prices higher, traders said. Live cattle received a boost from concerns about tight supplies. "The big thing on the cattle is that the beef market seasonally...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soy futures rally on strong exports; corn, wheat also firm
CHICAGO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose 1.4% on Thursday as strong export data buoyed hopes that overseas buyers will book more deals in coming weeks. Corn and wheat futures also were firm, with short-covering and technical buying underpinning the market after prices for both commodities dropped near the low end of recent trading ranges earlier this week.
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Oct 26-Nov 1
MOSCOW, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Oct. 26-Nov. 1 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Oct 26-Nov 1 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,028.0 2,524.2 1,909.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 310.1 280.5 266.4 Oct 19-25 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,934.3 2,479.9 2,410.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.3 279.8 278.2 Oct 12-18 - tax, roubles/tonne 1,926.8 1,632.0 3,114.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 307.7 280.9 317.6 Oct 5-11 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,119.0 1,849.8 3,295.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.1 282.3 317.6 Sept 28-Oct 4 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,476.6 2,152.6 3,659.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.2 281.8 317.6 Sept 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,668.3 2,353.9 3,696.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.9 285.8 317.6 Sept 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,962.9 2,717.7 3,784.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 316.8 292.5 317.6 Sept 7-13 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,368.9 2,699.2 3,663.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 329.3 294.7 317.6 Aug 31-Sept 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,053.8 2,729.3 3,569.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 348.0 297.5 317.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Jan Harvey)
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 12-14 cents, corn down 4-6, soy down 13-15 cents
CHICAGO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 12 to 14 cents per bushel. * Wheat headed lower on technical selling...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans set for weekly gain on demand prospects; wheat down
SINGAPORE, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slid on Friday, shedding some of previous session's gains, although the market is poised to end the week on a positive note as strong U.S. export data raised demand hopes. Wheat lost ground with the market on track for a third weekly...
Agriculture Online
Argentina grains exchange cuts forecast for 2022/2023 wheat production
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat production for the 2022/2023 season is estimated at 15.2 million tonnes, down from the previous forecast of 16.5 million tonnes, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday. (Reporting by Maximilian Heath, Edited by Isabel Woodford) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans rise 1.4% on export strength
CHICAGO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rallied on Thursday on signs of strong export demand, traders said. * Bullish export data also supported soymeal futures while soyoil eased on a mild round of profit-taking after the most active contract hit a four-month high. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning that export sales of soybeans totaled 2.336 million tonnes in the week ended Oct. 13, the biggest weekly total in a year. Analysts had been expecting soybean export sales between 1.7 million and 2.8 million tonnes. * Separately, USDA said that private exporters reported the sale of 201,000 tonnes of soybeans to China and 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations. * Soymeal export sales totaled 542,300 tonnes, USDA said. That was near the high end of trade forecasts that ranged from 150,000 to 600,000 tonnes. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures contract settled up 19 cents at $13.91-1/2 a bushel. * CBOT November soybeans rose above their 10-day and 20-day moving averages. * CBOT December soymeal gained $11.60 to $413.30 a ton, breaking through resistance at its 100-day, 200-day and 20-day moving averages. * CBOT December soyoil lost 0.22 cent to 70.44 cents per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat rises on bargain buying
CHICAGO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures firmed on Thursday on a mild round of bargain buying, traders said. * But poor end user demand kept prices for the benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat contract near the four-week low hit on Tuesday. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning that export sales of wheat totaled 185,100 tonnes in the week ended Oct. 13. That was below the low end of analysts' estimates that ranged from 200,000 and 550,000 tonnes and lower than the prior week's total of 211,823 tonnes. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat settled up 8 cents at $8.49-1/4 a bushel. * MGEX spring wheat for December delivery was 9-1/4 cents higher at $9.62-3/4 a bushel while K.C. December hard red winter wheat futures rose 8-1/4 cents to $9.50 a bushel. * Argentina's Rosario grains exchange cut its 2022/23 wheat harvest forecast to 15 million tonnes, down from 16 million tonnes estimated last week after a late frost hit crops already damaged by drought. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by John Stonestreet)
Agriculture Online
Egypt to release feed from ports following chick culling
CAIRO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Egypt will release an "appropriate quantity" of feed components from ports every week, according to an agriculture ministry letter to the central bank, following outrage from poultry farmers forced to cull chicks amid a dollar shortage. The feed shortage has highlighted the impact of an...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-French soft wheat sowing nears halfway point
PARIS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - French farmers had sown 46% of the expected soft wheat area for next year's harvest by Oct. 17, compared with 21% a week earlier and ahead of year-ago progress of 36%, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday. Farmers also advanced swiftly in winter barley sowing...
Agriculture Online
Australia signs up to global pledge to cut methane emissions by 30%
SYDNEY, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Australia's climate change minister Chris Bowen on Sunday said the government has joined the Global Methane Pledge as part of multilateral efforts to reduce global methane emissions. "By joining the Pledge, Australia will join the rest of the world's major agricultural commodity exporters including the...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures extend gains, hog futures weak
CHICAGO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade live cattle contracts rose on Thursday, touching a fresh 7-year high, with tight supplies boosting cash market prices and lending support to futures. Hog futures eased after rising in five of the previous six sessions, but losses were kept in check...
