Devastating pictures of historic Melbourne floods show how dramatically the city can be drenched - as south-east Australia braces for yet more rain

By Australian Associated Press
 3 days ago

Extraordinary photos have re-emerged of the catastrophic 1972 Melbourne floods - as a torrent of water once again devastates parts of the city and saturates central Victoria.

Historical images surfaced on Thursday showing the record-breaking downpour in February of that year which turned bustling inner-city streets into rivers and saw waves crash into buildings.

Cars, belongings and debris were swept down roads, pedestrians were evacuated to higher ground and all forms of public transport were effectively shut down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G2NAO_0ifsZiNd00
Melbourne's streets turned into rivers one afternoon in February, 1972, following a record-breaking downpour 

Melbourne recorded a 75mm downpour in the space of 17 minutes that drenched the inner city as well as surrounding suburbs such as Carlton, Brunswick, Fitzroy and Richmond.

The floods began to form in the city between 4pm and 5pm in the afternoon, creating further chaos with the peak hour traffic.

In some sections of the road, the water was 1.2metres deep.

Vehicles floated down the street or became completely submerged underwater.

Police officers attempted to rescue Melbournians who became trapped or isolated.

At one point, an elderly woman had to be saved after she fell into a flooded manhole.

The downpour began to slow down from around 5:30pm as emergency services worked to clear out the area.

Trams and trains were shut down during the storm, with workers spending the night trying to fix services for the morning afterwards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46CT6P_0ifsZiNd00
Cars and belongings floated down the road or were submerged underwater as waves swept through the busy streets
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KFopY_0ifsZiNd00
Melburnians evacuated the area to seek higher ground or took shelter in shop fronts to escape the deluge

No one was seriously injured but all 50 ambulances in the city were in use during the storm.

Emergency Roadside Assistance received 1,200 calls in the four hours from the start of the flooding event.

The traffic leading out of the city slowed to a crawl after the rain slowly dissipated, making little progress over the next three hours.

Abandoned cars or those that broke down due to the floods significantly hampered the flow of traffic.

The historic scenes have become reminiscent of the floods that have rolled through Melbourne's north-western inner suburbs and towns in central Victoria.

Clean-up efforts are underway in Maribyrnong after the suburb was ravaged by floodwaters when heavy rain combined with a saturated catchment saw the Maribyrnong River peak at 4.18 metres.

The deluge damaged more than one hundred properties in the low lying tidal area of the municipality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EPpaU_0ifsZiNd00
The water rose to 1.2m in some sections of Elizabeth Street, Melbourne as police attempted to rescue pedestrians trapped or isolated
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EtZNN_0ifsZiNd00
The images from the 1972 floods come as floodwaters wreaked havoc across Melbourne north-western inner suburbs and towns throughout central Victoria (pictured, emergency workers evacuate residents during floods in Maribyrnong)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nx87h_0ifsZiNd00
Clean-up efforts are underway in Maribyrnong (pictured) after the suburb was devastated by floodwaters that damaged more than one hundred properties 

Meanwhile, fresh evacuation orders have been issued for some residents living near Australia's biggest river, the Murray River, with warnings of further flooding and forecasts for more rain.

Residents in Echuca, near the Victoria border, are preparing for the Murray River to peak from late Friday, amid reports of bare supermarket shelves after road closures cut off supplies.

'We are traversing some of those local roads with both supply and emergency services at this point in time, but the next 24 hours is going to be critical,' Victoria State Emergency Service chief officer of operations Tim Wiebusch told ABC television.

Evacuation warnings are also in place for the smaller towns of Barmah, Lower Moira and Bunbartha, with swollen rivers threatening to burst their banks.

In Echuca, locals have spent days building a two-kilometre makeshift flood levee through the town to protect thousands of homes and businesses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29g4mL_0ifsZiNd00
Residents in Echuca (pictured) and Moama near the Victorian border have been told to evacuate immediately as the Murray River rises to record levels
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48QoT7_0ifsZiNd00
Pictured: Flood affected areas in Rochester, 190km north of Melbourne, on Monday

Eighteen volunteers from the Queensland State Emergency Service were deployed across Victoria on Thursday, providing more flood boats and swift-water rescue teams.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said up to 500 defence personnel would assist flood recovery, with hundreds already on the ground filling sandbags as military helicopters were deployed on evacuation and resupply missions.

Several layers of sandbags have been placed in front of shops and homes in Echuca, television footage showed.

Up to 100mm of rain could drench Australia's east - about one-tenth of the annual rainfall for some areas - over the next five days. Though the Bureau of Meteorology on Wednesday downgraded its forecast, any amount of rain raises the risk of flash flooding from the already swollen rivers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CWkNQ_0ifsZiNd00
Residents in Echuca are building sandbag walls against the possibility of rising floodwaters (pictured, residents building the wall outside a local pub)

Residents in flood-prone towns across northern Victoria have been warned they could be isolated for up to a week if they don't evacuate soon.

Victoria emergency services also urged Echuca residents to limit water use after flooding damaged sewerage systems.

Police reported one more death from the floods, which began last week, taking the total count to three.

The SES has received more than 8,000 requests for assistance since the flooding started, including almost 730 rescues.

Australia has been battling frequent flooding along its east since early 2021 due to La Nina, which brings more rain. The weather phenomenon is under way for the third year in a row and would likely last into next year, suggesting more flooding likely for the next several months.

