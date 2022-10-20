Read full article on original website
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Anjuli "A.J." Renold, Bryan City Council, Single Member District 5
1. The city of Bryan includes five districts, each with its own council member. Needs vary by district. Does the council do a good job ensuring that the representatives of each district are listened to and that each district gets a fair share of city funding? (150 words) A fair...
Bryan College Station Eagle
John Nichols, College Station mayor
1. In light of the money-losing city purchase of the old Chimney Hill shopping center, what are your thoughts on the city’s purchase of the former Macy’s store in Post Oak Mall? (150 words) It is easy to frame the issue in one dimension while not looking at...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Patrick Giammalva, Bryan Council
1. The city of Bryan includes five districts, each with its own council member. Needs vary by district. Does the council do a good job ensuring that the representatives of each district are listened to and that each district gets a fair share of city funding? (150 words) No they...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Three candidates seeking CS mayor's position
Today, The Eagle turns its attention to the College Station city races with a look at the candidates for mayor. Mayor Karl Mooney, who has done such a good job over the past six years, is term-limited from running again. Three candidates filed for the mayor position — Rick Robison,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rick Robsion, College Station mayor
1. In light of the money-losing city purchase of the old Chimney Hill shopping center, what are your thoughts on the city’s purchase of the former Macy’s store in Post Oak Mall?. My thoughts on the purchase of the Macy’s store is wasteful spending conducted by our council...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Candidate looks at what makes sense
I have known Bob Yancy on a personal and professional level for many years. Bob is the type of person we need on the College Station City Council. His "what-makes-sense" approach to issues and his business background would help our community spring forward in a positive direction and plan for the future.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Phase 1 of Texas Independence Ballpark a go, Phase 2 to be voted on in November
Construction of Phase 1 of the Texas Independence Ballpark is scheduled to begin next month after the four diamond sport fields were unanimously approved to be built by the College Station City Council earlier this month. The complex of four full-sized diamond fields suitable for baseball and softball will be...
Bryan College Station Eagle
An ethical man who would make an impact
I’m writing this letter in support of my friend, fellow veteran, former coworker and, later, my boss. His name is Bob Yancy and he’s running for College Station City Council. I worked with Bob in the health care industry in the late ’90s after his time at city...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Would work to uplift this community
Some months ago, I had been asked if I knew of Justin Lopez, who is a candidate for Brazos County justice of the peace for Precinct 4, to which I answered no. Finding out he was running as a Republican, I immediately decided that was all I needed to know, writing him off as if he wasn't worth my time or consideration simply because of his political affiliation, and didn't get it a second thought.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Knows importance of taking care of people
I have known Bob Yancy from 1992 when he joined the staff at the city of College Station. I was the mayor pro tem and I was always impressed that Bob was such a quick learner to understand the issues. Over the years I have seen him turn into a...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Sunday, Oct. 23
Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo concludes at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Los Viejone de Linares concert; rodeo competition begins at 4 p.m. with bareback riding, barrel racing, breakaway and calf roping, saddle bronc riding, chuck wagon races and bull riding. brazosvalleyfair.com. Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m.-sunset....
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos County Tax Office preparing to send out property tax bills once rate is ratified
Brazos County Tax Assessor Kristy Roe said the extended deadline to approve a Brazos County property tax rate also has delayed the time it takes to prepare and send out property tax bills and collections from residents who are ready to submit their half payment. “This time of year is...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for October 23
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle.
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (6) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Friday, Oct. 21
A candidate forum involving those vying for Bryan mayor, city council and school board will participate from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at KEOS studios. The event will be livestreamed and carried on KEOS radio 89.1 FM. Hosted by the League of Women Voters. Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo continues at the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Falls City 59, Snook 21
FALLS CITY — Snook’s Lance Lara ran for 228 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries, but the Bluejays lost to Falls City 59-21 on Friday in District 14-2A Division II play. J. Beaux Hruska also scored on a 1-yard run for Snook (3-4, 1-3), which will host Yorktown next Friday. Falls City (4-4, 3-1) will play at Runge.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Georgetown freshman 52, College Station freshman Purple 50
College Station’s Pablo Arguero ran for four touchdowns, and Jackson Gallagher ran for two and returned a kickoff for another score in the Cougar freshman Purple football team’s 52-50 loss on Thursday. College Station’s Gustavo Lopez made four extra-point kicks, while Arguero and Gallagher each scored on a...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Lexington 40, Clifton 7
LEXINGTON — Lexington’s Kase Evans threw two touchdowns passes, and Daylon Washington scored on a 57-yard run to stake the ninth-ranked Eagles to a 21-0 lead, and they cruised to a 40-7 victory over Clifton on Friday in District 13-3A Division II play. Evans completed 16 of 24...
Bryan College Station Eagle
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $285,295
Exquisite 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Southern Pointe from DR Horton! Beautifully constructed, the Auburn offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room open to the kitchen, dining area, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, espresso cabinetry, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with oversized tile shower and huge walk-in closet. Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Experience College Station's premiere master planned community! Future development plans for Southern Pointe include a dog park, 10 miles of walking trails, recreation center with community pool, multiple ponds, and more. Conveniently located right off Highway 6, you're just minutes to shopping, medical centers, schools, and restaurants in Tower Point, and a quick commute to Houston. Don't forget the vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas, covered patio, and more! With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Ready for Winter 2022 move-in!
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated JV Maroon 64, Georgetown East View JV A 14
A&M Consolidated’s Austin Dodge ran for four touchdowns and threw two TD passes in the Tiger JV Maroon football team’s 64-14 victory over Georgetown East View JV A on Thursday. Consol’s JV White team also won 54-0 over Georgetown East View’s JV B team.
Comments / 0