Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
23XI Racing Adds To NASCAR's Punishment For Bubba Wallace
NASCAR isn't the only entity punishing Bubba Wallace for his actions during last week's Cup Series race. 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin told the Associated Press that the team has disciplined Wallace "above and beyond" the one-race suspension NASCAR handed down. "He understands where I stand, where the team stands,...
Bill Cowher Offers Praise for Jalen Hurts
The former Steelers coach turned CBS analyst loves the way in which the Eagles QB has shown he is a leader
Report: Raptors F Scottie Barnes set for MRI
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes will undergo an MRI to further evaluate a right foot/ankle injury, NBC Sports reported. Barnes,
