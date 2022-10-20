Read full article on original website
Alex Cora Sends Warning To Yankees Fans About Taunting Astros
Alex Cora had a warning for Yankees fans: Don’t taunt the Astros. The Boston Red Sox manager knows firsthand the consequences that can come from taunting Houston. Just last year, Eduardo Rodriguez pointed to his wrist after getting Carlos Correa out in Game 3 of the 2021 American League Championship Series. Boston went on to win the game, but the Astros bounced back with four straight wins to advance to the World Series.
What Astros’ Jose Altuve and field-crashing fan talked about before security took over
HOUSTON — The Yankees were three outs from falling into an 0-2 hole in the American League Championship Series on Thursday night when the Minute Maid Park lights dimmed. Out from the Houston Astros’ bullpen walked closer Ryan Pressly to his entrance song, Johnny Cash’s “God’s Gonna Cut You Down.”
Dodgers News: Insider Says Team Could Trade Will Smith, Why LA Should Keep Him
This would be a crazy offseason move.
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Challenges Himself to Be Even Better Next Season
He wants to lead his team to the playoffs in 2023.
Who Is Jose Altuve's Wife? All About Nina Altuve
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve shares two daughters with wife Nina Altuve Jose Altuve is no stranger to the World Series stage. After making his major league debut in 2011 with the Houston Astros, he won his first championship in 2017. Jose and the Astros later appeared in the World Series again in 2019 and 2021 (although they lost against the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves, respectively). Now, they are currently competing for the 2022 title. Through every win and loss, Jose's wife, Nina Altuve, has been...
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
Aaron Judge's 62nd Home Run Caught by Former Bachelor Contestant Bri Amaranthus' Husband
Cory Youmans, the husband of Bachelor Nation alum Bri Amaranthus, caught Aaron Judge's historic home run ball at the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field on Tuesday Cory Youmans — the man who caught Aaron Judge's record-breaking home run ball — hasn't decided what to do with it just yet. Youmans, who is the husband of Bachelor Nation alum Bri Amaranthus, caught Judge's historic home run ball at the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field on Tuesday. The homer marked 62 in a single American League season, as Judge, 30,...
Francesa Blasts Yankees After Boone’s Postgame Comments
The manager seemed to suggest that the open roof at Minute Maid Park had an over-sized impact on the outcome of Game 2.
NBA World Reacts To ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Decision
Stephen A. Smith is getting his version of the "Manning Cast" for NBA games, ESPN has announced. Titled "The NBA in Stephen A.'s World," it will debut next Wednesday during the Brooklyn Nets-Milwaukee Bucks matchup. The alternate telecast will be used for select games throughout the season. Many of the...
Dusty Baker has great response to Bruce Bochy hire
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker took time away from prepping for Game 3 of the ALCS to drop a pretty funny reaction to the Texas Rangers’ hire of Bruce Bochy as manager. Baker said Saturday he was pleased to see Bochy, the longtime manager of the San Francisco Giants, land a new job with the Rangers. Baker also expressed some dismay at Bochy being in the same division as the Astros, but concluded the thought perfectly.
Dodgers: Triple-A Affiliate Releases Their Schedule For the 2023 Season
The Oklahoma City Dodgers have decided to move on and begin to focus on the future by first releasing their schedule.
Ex-Red Sox From 2018 World Series Championship Team Retires
Former Boston Red Sox infielder, and member of the 2018 World Series-winning team, Eduardo Núñez officially retired from baseball on Thursday. “Today, it is with mixed emotions that I officially announce my retirement from professional baseball,” Núñez shared on Instagram. “I had the opportunity of a lifetime to play the game I love for more than a decade while competing for five amazing MLB teams. To the (New York) Yankees, (Minnesota) Twins, (San Francisco) Giants, Red Sox and (New York) Mets – thank you for allowing me the opportunity to fulfill my dream. To my family and friends, thank you for your endless support. And finally to the fans, thank you for making this journey so much FUN!”
Report: Houston Astros Bench Coach Joe Espada Named Manager of Chicago White Sox
It wasn't Joe Espada's first managerial interview, nor his second, nor his third... Finally, the interest was too much, it was reported first by MLB Insider Mike Rodriguez that the Chicago White Sox had chosen Espada as their next manager. Prior to the 2021 season, Chicago had hired 76-year-old Tony...
Three Former Red Sox Players Named Gold Glove Award Finalists
Three former members of the Boston Red Sox were named Gold Glove award finalists, one of which spent most of the season on the Red Sox roster.
Baseball Insiders: Dodgers-Aaron Judge chatter, Justin Verlander’s future and more
The Baseball Insiders talk NLCS, ALCS, and the possibility of Aaron Judge joining the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Baseball Insiders recap is back. FanSided’s MLB Insider Robert Murray with new co-host Adam Weinrib chatted about the National League Championship Series, the American League Championship Series, and the upcoming free agent market.
Red Sox's Lone Gold Glove Finalist Among Most Unlikely Candidates Entering 2022
One prominent member of the Boston Red Sox was named a Gold Glove Award finalist despite having long odds to open the season.
NBA announces TNT will no longer air the Magic vs. Thunder game
The Oklahoma City Thunder will not be on national TV for a third consecutive season. The NBA announced on Wednesday that the Orlando Magic vs. Thunder game on Nov. 1 will no longer air on TNT. It is being replaced by the Chicago Bulls–Brooklyn Nets game on the same day.
Red Sox, Veteran Pitcher Have 'Mutual Interest' In Reunion Next Season
The Boston Red Sox are interested in bringing back an aging veteran who tallied the third-most innings pitched on the team last season according to the player himself. "We’ve talked and had lunch with a few of the guys in the front office, and understand that there’s a mutual interest there," Rich Hill told Rob Bradford on WEEI's "Bradfo Sho" earlier this week. "Being able to stay home would be great."
Jay Wright Has Reportedly Made Decision On Next Job
Jay Wright shocked the basketball world in April when he announced that he's retiring as the head coach at Villanova. Fast forward to mid-October, and Andrew Marchand of the New York Post has provided an update on Wright's career. Wright, a two-time national champion, will be in studio for CBS...
