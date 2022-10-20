To describe Steve Waters’ double bill of climate-crisis plays as timely is as much an indictment of those in power as it is a comment on the playwright’s prescience. First written in 2009 – when few theatre-makers were addressing this subject – The Contingency Plan has not dimmed in relevance. Governments continue to act too slowly, while the urgency of the situation has accelerated. What was once speculative drama feels frighteningly current.

30 MINUTES AGO