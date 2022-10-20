Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Josephine Melville: Ex-EastEnders actress dies backstage after play
Actress, director and writer Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing in a play. Nottingham Playhouse said Ms Melville died on Thursday after appearing in a production of Nine Night. The venue said she was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified audience member but died at the scene. Born...
BBC
Newcastle: Two youths arrested after falling off stolen moped in mud
Two suspected vehicle thieves were left red-faced after falling off a stolen moped before being chased down by police when they fled. The duo were with two other males in Henshaw Place, Newcastle, at 03:40 BST when they were spotted by officers. As they tried to make off, the moped...
BBC
Leah Croucher: Body identified as missing Milton Keynes teenager
A body found in the loft of a house in Milton Keynes has been identified as teenager Leah Croucher, police said. Thames Valley Police said a post-mortem examination was inconclusive as to the cause of death. Last week, police began a murder investigation following the discovery of human remains and...
BBC
Pensioner 'nervous to leave the house' after Bristol attack
A woman in her 80s lost consciousness after being pushed to the ground in a seemingly unprovoked attack. The victim was walking with her friend to a bus stop on Whiteladies Road in Bristol on 26 August when an unknown offender pushed her in the back. She was taken to...
BBC
Woman raped in underpass in Christchurch
A woman was raped in an underpass in the early hours of the morning by a man she had met earlier. It happened in the subway at Saxon Square in Christchurch, Dorset, early on Friday. Dorset Police said officers were alerted at 08:32 BST. The area remained cordoned off for...
The Contingency Plan review – climate-crisis dramas on a human scale
To describe Steve Waters’ double bill of climate-crisis plays as timely is as much an indictment of those in power as it is a comment on the playwright’s prescience. First written in 2009 – when few theatre-makers were addressing this subject – The Contingency Plan has not dimmed in relevance. Governments continue to act too slowly, while the urgency of the situation has accelerated. What was once speculative drama feels frighteningly current.
BBC
Boston: Man who killed and dismembered ex-partner jailed
A man who bludgeoned his ex-partner to death and dismembered her body while their three-year-old daughter slept has been jailed for life. Body parts belonging to Ilona Golabek, 27, were found dumped in a park in Boston, in February. Lincoln Crown Court heard Kamil Ranoszek killed her after finding out...
BBC
Surgery: Women regret overseas cut-price weight loss ops
A woman who has been in hospital for five months after having cut-price weight loss surgery abroad said she regrets her decision every day. Emma, 34, from Porthcawl, Bridgend county, said it was "the worst experience of her life". Doctors have warned she is one of many people who are...
BBC
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Hundreds march against closure
Hundreds of people have joined a march in an attempt to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport from closure. Owners Peel have agreed to meet with potential investors but said it will continue its plan to wind down the airport from 31 October. Earlier this month, an offer of public money to...
BBC
Londonderry security alert was hoax, say police
A security alert in Londonderry, during which a number of people were moved out of their homes, has been declared a hoax. Residents were evacuated in Carnhill following a report of a suspicious object in the area just before 09:55 BST on Saturday. The object has now been taken away...
BBC
Oldham: Two women in hospital and man arrested after dog attack
A dog has been destroyed after seriously injuring two women when it escaped from a house. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the women were mauled at about 10:00 BST on Saturday in the Shakespeare Road area of Oldham. The pair's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, and GMP said...
BBC
Gainsborough: Two arrested after microwave thrown at car
A 15-year-old boy and a man have been arrested over a series of criminal damage reports including a microwave being thrown through the windscreen of a moving car. The driver was hurt after a passenger on a moped threw the appliance at the vehicle in Gainsborough, Lincolnshire. It followed reports...
BBC
Chichester father jailed for killing baby son
A man has been jailed for causing the death of his baby son by forcefully shaking him after being left tired and frustrated when he would not stop crying. Leo Banks suffered a catastrophic brain injury at the hands of Matthew Banks and died more than two years later. Banks,...
Phys.org
LED tech boosts saplings, hopes for UK net zero bid
Surrounded by rows of healthy saplings grown using the latest LED technology, Scottish forestry researcher Kenny Hay has been left in little doubt that the science can boost Britain's net zero efforts. The trays of young trees stacked nine metres (30 feet) high inside the James Hutton Institute near Dundee...
BBC
Appeal to trace Liverpool inspector's family after police medal find
An appeal has been launched to trace the surviving relatives of a police inspector after a service medal was found in a back garden. The medal, which was found in Rufford, West Lancashire, was awarded to Sub Insp William Culshaw for good service by Liverpool City Police in 1944. Insp...
BBC
Plaque unveiled for Irish woman who shot Mussolini
Dublin city council have put up a plaque to Violet Gibson. She came close to assassinating fascist leader Benito Mussolini during a speech in the 1920s. She has been seen as a forgotten heroine after she spent the rest of her life in an English mental health facility. A...
BBC
Carlisle train derailment caused by damaged wheel, inspectors think
A freight train derailment which has closed a line was "almost certainly" caused by a damaged wheel hitting part of the track, inspectors have found. Five cement wagons derailed near Petteril Bridge junction in Carlisle at about 20:00 BST on Wednesday. It caused "substantial damage" to infrastructure, with disruption between...
BBC
Skegness: Search for man launched after clothes found on beach
Police are searching for a man whose clothes were found discarded on the Lincolnshire coast. A jacket, top, trousers, socks and trainers were found on Skegness beach, next to the pier, at about 08:25 BST on Friday, police said. Officers said they were "keeping an open mind" about what had...
BBC
Nurse strike threat continues after improved pay offer
A nursing union has criticised an improved pay offer from the Scottish government, saying a strike vote will continue. The proposed deal is for a flat rate of £2,205 per person, backdated to April. The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said it was a real-terms pay cut and accused...
BBC
Father's search for answers over teenager's hospital death
A father whose child died at a mental health hospital where a culture of abuse was uncovered has told of his hopes for answers from an inquest. Rowan Thompson, 18, was one of three people who died over a nine-month period at Prestwich Hospital in Greater Manchester. The BBC's Panorama...
Comments / 0