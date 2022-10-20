ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pound, VA

WJHL

Wise County Goodwill employees credited with saving a life

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Wise County Goodwill store employees are being credited with saving a woman’s life on Tuesday. Security camera video shows the moment a woman collapsed and team members jumped into action. “We all worked as a team,” Goodwill Team Lead Cathy Lane said. “We did what we had been trained to […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Woman flown to hospital after bicycle crash on Creeper Trail

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Med-Flight transported a woman to the hospital Friday afternoon following an incident on the Creeper Trail. According to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, a woman riding a bicycle crashed and suffered serious injuries. First responders arrived at the scene around 1 p.m., and EMS believed the woman was bleeding internally […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Russell County Sheriff’s Office: missing teen located

UPDATE October 22, 4:08 p.m.: According to an update from Sgt. McGlothlin with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Pruner has been located. LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. According to the sheriff’s office, Harley Kate Pruner, 15, was last seen and […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Candy time: SW Virginia localities set Halloween dates, hours

Lee, Wise and Scott counties and the city of Norton have a range of Halloween activities along with the normal Halloween trick-or-treating hours this month. Most Southwest Virginia localities will observe Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31, unless noted below.
NORTON, VA
wjhl.com

Tails and Paws for Friday, these cuties need a forever home

Tails and Paws highlights animals that are up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can call the shelter at (423) 926 8769 for more information or just make a visit to the shelter in Johnson City.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

First meat pilot project in region to provide fresh beef to Food Country stores

VIRGINIA (WCYB) — The Appalachian Sustainable Development has partnered with Food Country to provide fresh, local beef to consumers across the state of Virginia. Consumers are interested in local beef, they want that product to be nutritious, delicious, and fresh. We had a partner in Lee County, so we approached our partners and our friends at Food Country to see if they'd be interested and they were," Sylvia Crum with Appalachian Sustainable Development said.
VIRGINIA STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport police respond to crash involving vehicle, bicycle

The Kingsport Police Department responded to a crash Thursday afternoon involving a bicyclist and a vehicle, KPD spokesman Tom Patton said. At about 4:25 p.m., KPD patrol officers responded to the 3200 block of East Stone Drive in reference to the crash involving a motor vehicle and a bicycle.
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Kingsport Police Department participating in Drug take-back event

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Kingsport Police Department will be participating in a drug take-back event for the community. This event will take place on Saturday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Dobyns-Bennett High School front parking lot, located at 1 Tribe Way, Kingsport. The event is sponsored by the United Way of Greater Kingsport, the Kingsport Police Department, and Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Abingdon pursuit suspect arrested in Tazewell County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man who allegedly led Washington County, Virginia authorities on a high-speed pursuit Wednesday was arrested in Tazewell County. According to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, Craig Smith was arrested by the Bluefield Police Department on Thursday around 2 p.m. Smith had fled from deputies in Smyth County Wednesday night […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Parachutist dies after accident at Musket Bowl

UPDATE 8 A.M.: According to Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd, the skydiver has died from his injuries. Boyd adds their deepest sympathies go out to the family of the skydiver saying that he was a husband, father and grandfather. Additional mental health services will be available at both Daniel Boone and David Crockett high […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WKRN News 2

‘Everyone was shocked’: Witnesses recall tragic skydiving accident at Musket Bowl

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — People who were at the David Crockett Musket Bowl game spoke about witnessing the tragic skydiving accident that occurred at Friday night’s game. Friday evening, a skydiver crashed during a pregame celebration for the matchup between rivals David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools. “Since it was David Crockett’s new field, […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
harlanenterprise.net

Cumberland Police Department makes theft arrests

The Cumberland City Police Department made multiple arrests on Saturday connected to a theft case. According to a press release, officers from the Cumberland City Police Department, along with Harlan County Sheriff’s Sgt. John Teagle performed a roundup, arresting several suspects involved in a major theft case. The release...
CUMBERLAND, KY
WJHL

Bicyclist suffers serious injuries in Kingsport crash, police say

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport police say a bicyclist was injured in a crash Thursday afternoon. Officers responded around 4:25 p.m. to a crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist in the 3200 block of East Stone Drive, according to police. The bicyclist, identified as an adult man, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

VSP investigating after 2 vehicles collide in Dickenson County

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a crash in Dickenson County that sent one person to a local hospital. According to the VSP, the crash occurred at 6:39 a.m. Wednesday on Dickenson Highway (Route 83). Two vehicles “collided” near Dewdrop Drive, police report. The VSP reports at least one […]
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Annual fall leaf collection starts Oct. 31

The city of Johnson City’s annual fall leaf collection period will take place from Oct. 31 through Dec. 16. Several trucks will be used throughout the city, and a minimum of four leaf pickups should occur within each neighborhood during the leaf collection period.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

