Seguin, TX

KSAT 12

Here’s how, where to vote early in Bexar County from Oct. 24-Nov. 4

There is a lot for voters to decide in the general, special, charter and bond elections on November 8. Bexar County voters will choose representatives from the local level to the federal level. There are cities with charter amendments and school districts with bond elections. You can see the full Bexar County ballot here.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Greg Abbott widens lead over Beto O’Rourke with likely voters in latest UT poll

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott leads Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke by 11 percentage points with three days until early voting starts for the election, according to a new poll from the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin.
TEXAS STATE
seguintoday.com

Todd Wayne Galle

Todd Wayne Galle, age 54 of Seguin, formerly of Bay City, passed away on October 19, 2022. Todd was born on October 19, 1968 in Bay City, Texas to Myra Ann (Vaughan) and Norman Harold Galle. He was a 1986 graduate of Bay City High School. He graduated from the University of North Texas and then attended and graduated from St. Mary’s University School of Law. He moved to Seguin in 1996 where he will be remembered as a business owner. Todd could fix anything and always enjoyed gardening, especially growing vegetables. His most precious times were spent with his children.
SEGUIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Kickball tourney in Seguin helps raise money for orphans in Tanzania

(Seguin) — A group of TLU students needs your help this week with their efforts to support orphaned children in Tanzania. The students are part of the Watoto Reflective Module at TLU. Watoto is a Swahili word, which means children. Texas Lutheran University offers reflective modules, like this one, to offer students a unique learning experience that allows them to connect with issues much bigger than themselves, while also working to find a way to help make a difference in the world. Oddly enough, the Watoto Module uses kickball — yes, the child’s game — to help raise awareness and funds for their project.
SEGUIN, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Rackspace moving out of the old Windsor Park Mall

SAN ANTONIO – Rackspace announced today that after 14 years in the old Windsor Park Mall, they be moving their headquarters to RidgeWood Plaza II on the North Side. “With the changes in our global model and new ways of working, we are relocating this office and investing in the customer and Racker experience in a new, modern location to best serve our business needs in the future,” the company said in a statement.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

