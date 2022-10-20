Read full article on original website
tpr.org
District 118 Republican John Lujan defends $5.4 million state contract against ethics criticisms
John Lujan, the Republican running for re-election in Texas House District 118 on the south and east sides of San Antonio, denied wrongdoing during a candidate forum on TPR’s “The Source” over sitting on a committee that oversees a $5.4 million contract his personal business has with the state.
seguintoday.com
Seguin City Council candidates for districts 3, 8 come to listeners of this week’s Saturday Topic
(Seguin) — This week’s Saturday Topic program will again give you a chance to hear directly from some of the candidates that will appear on the November 8 ballot. The city of Seguin is hosting two contested races, and we’ll feature each of the candidates from those districts.
seguintoday.com
District 8 candidates discuss their qualifications for the Seguin City Council seat
(Seguin) — Bill Keller, Eddie Davila and Steven Berger are seeking the District 8 seat on the Seguin City Council. Each candidate was recently interviewed by radio station KWED. You can listen to each interview by clicking one of the links below:. BILL KELLER, DISTRICT 8 (CITY OF SEGUIN)
spectrumlocalnews.com
'I’m probably going to be teaching until I die': Retired educator returns to the classroom as a substitute
SAN ANTONIO — Although Vernon Lott looks young, he’s a retired educator. He spent 37 years in San Antonio classrooms. Now he’s back as a substitute teacher at Sam Houston High School. “I’m a lifelong teacher,” he said. “So I’m probably going to be teaching until I...
Election 2022: Major midterm races in Bexar County to watch
These are the local elections to have on your radar.
tpr.org
Outgoing GOP county commissioner comments on county judge's race, political future
The county's only Republican County Commissioner who leaves office at the end of December, spoke to Texas Public Radio about the GOP chances to win the county judge's race and her own political future. Precinct 3 County Commissioner Marialyn Barnard was appointed in January by County Judge Nelson Wolff to...
Charges dropped against San Antonio vice principal
SAN ANTONIO — Tara Hunter is still crying tears of relief after being cleared of an injury to a child charge that was levied against her six long months ago. The longtime educator said that, with her legal issue resolved, she's now looking for relief in the court of public opinion.
KSAT 12
Here’s how, where to vote early in Bexar County from Oct. 24-Nov. 4
There is a lot for voters to decide in the general, special, charter and bond elections on November 8. Bexar County voters will choose representatives from the local level to the federal level. There are cities with charter amendments and school districts with bond elections. You can see the full Bexar County ballot here.
New Braunfels looks toward future growth at 2022 State of the City
New Braunfels City Manager Robert Camareno discussed the $180 million in projects proposed to the New Braunfels City Council by the 2023 Bond Advisory Board. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The 2022 State of the City event hosted by the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce took place Oct. 18 and highlighted...
KSAT 12
Greg Abbott widens lead over Beto O’Rourke with likely voters in latest UT poll
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott leads Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke by 11 percentage points with three days until early voting starts for the election, according to a new poll from the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin.
seguintoday.com
Todd Wayne Galle
Todd Wayne Galle, age 54 of Seguin, formerly of Bay City, passed away on October 19, 2022. Todd was born on October 19, 1968 in Bay City, Texas to Myra Ann (Vaughan) and Norman Harold Galle. He was a 1986 graduate of Bay City High School. He graduated from the University of North Texas and then attended and graduated from St. Mary’s University School of Law. He moved to Seguin in 1996 where he will be remembered as a business owner. Todd could fix anything and always enjoyed gardening, especially growing vegetables. His most precious times were spent with his children.
KSAT 12
New Braunfels siblings honored for outstanding service projects
NEW BRAUNFELS – Siblings in New Braunfels are being recognized by the Boy Scouts of America for their outstanding service projects. “I feel proud that I did something to give back to the community,” said Elizabeth Bowers, a winner of the Eagle Scout Project of the Year Award.
Here's what Texas poll watchers can and can't do at voting sites
It's an offense to obstruct a poll watcher. So what can't they do?
KSAT 12
Gov. Abbott’s office aware of migrants’ flight from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard, texts show
SAN ANTONIO – Governor Greg Abbott’s office was aware of the flight of migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard before takeoff last month. The State of Texas has denied any involvement with that flight. However, text messages released by Abbott’s office in response to a public information request show otherwise.
Refugee resettlement center opens near The Historic Pearl
SAN ANTONIO — Driving up 281 North from downtown, you've likely seen the Wittigs sign. The building off Avenue B is taking on new life. It now serves as the new Refugee Resettlement Services building for Catholic Charities of San Antonio. As KENS 5 learned, there's now a greater...
Texas high school football scores for Thursday, Oct. 20
Check out Thursday's high school football scores from around Texas
Bill Miller Bar-B-Q salty with supplier over $382K of chicken, sues
Bill Miller sues over chicken 'too salty' to eat.
seguintoday.com
Kickball tourney in Seguin helps raise money for orphans in Tanzania
(Seguin) — A group of TLU students needs your help this week with their efforts to support orphaned children in Tanzania. The students are part of the Watoto Reflective Module at TLU. Watoto is a Swahili word, which means children. Texas Lutheran University offers reflective modules, like this one, to offer students a unique learning experience that allows them to connect with issues much bigger than themselves, while also working to find a way to help make a difference in the world. Oddly enough, the Watoto Module uses kickball — yes, the child’s game — to help raise awareness and funds for their project.
Calvary Chapel serves migrants, homeless in downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Since opening on July 7, the San Antonio Migrant Resource Center has served 42,847 migrant asylum seekers according to the city. And at the same time, Catholic Charities has opened a new refugee center in the Pearl district. So when Calvary Chapel of San Antonio prepared...
foxsanantonio.com
Rackspace moving out of the old Windsor Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – Rackspace announced today that after 14 years in the old Windsor Park Mall, they be moving their headquarters to RidgeWood Plaza II on the North Side. “With the changes in our global model and new ways of working, we are relocating this office and investing in the customer and Racker experience in a new, modern location to best serve our business needs in the future,” the company said in a statement.
