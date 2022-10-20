ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Worcestershire: Hospitals assess care in corridors and ambulances

Hospital bosses in Worcestershire have said they "feel forced" to choose between treating patients in corridors or in the back of ambulances. Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust says it is 45 beds short, with 20 people a night waiting in A&E. The trust previously came under fire for the "routine...
BBC

Families accept damages over Nottingham NHS endoscopy deaths

The families of three patients who all died after undergoing the same specialised endoscopy procedure have accepted damages from an NHS trust. The patients all died after a procedure called an endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust. Following their deaths, a coroner issued a report calling...
The Independent

How 175 children became infected with HIV amid ‘worst treatment disaster in NHS history’

At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, it has been reported.Documents have shed a light on how young people were affected in what has been called the worst treatment disaster in NHS history.It comes amid an inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal, which saw thousands of patients given blood products that were infected with HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s and 1980s. Around 2,400 are estimated to have died as a result, while many have been left with serious disabilities. There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving victims.Have...
BBC

Norwich couple living in their car for seven months in council house wait

A couple said they have been living in their car for about seven months while waiting for council accommodation. Aram Sarbir, 47 and his wife Shahla Qadir, 28, have been sleeping in their Ford Mondeo and occasionally on friends' sofas in Norwich. Issues with their landlord's mortgage forced them from...
BBC

'It used to be homeless people, now it's working people'

As part of its Counting the Cost of Living series, BBC News will be asking people how they are coping - and revisiting them over the coming months. Andrea Bell founded the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen, in July 2019, to help people in need across her city. To begin with,...
The Independent

National Rail train strikes November 2022 dates

Rail passengers in Britain are enduring the longest and most damaging series of strikes since the 1980s.Industrial action by rail workers has been taking place since June and seems to be intensifying, with October the hardest-hit month so far and industrial action continuing into November.Great Britain-wide rail strikes or more localised stoppages took place almost every day during the first 10 days of October, with millions of potential journeys disrupted; and the industrial action continues for a number of train operators.Despite the new transport secretary, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, meeting rail union leaders, any signs of progress have been dispelled by...
BBC

Woman raped in underpass in Christchurch

A woman was raped in an underpass in the early hours of the morning by a man she had met earlier. It happened in the subway at Saxon Square in Christchurch, Dorset, early on Friday. Dorset Police said officers were alerted at 08:32 BST. The area remained cordoned off for...
BBC

Patients in England at risk as NHS and care 'gridlocked'

The health and care system in England is gridlocked with patients at risk because they cannot access the support they need, regulators say. The Care Quality Commission's annual report warned the problem was creating long waits for ambulances and in A&E. A major factor is most patients cannot leave hospital...
AFP

'Shocking' UK report links poor care to death of 45 babies

A damning report Wednesday found that 45 babies who died at two English hospitals might have survived if their care had been up to standard, the latest scandal to hit UK maternity services. Another report, published in March, found that more than 200 babies could have survived if they had been given better care at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust in central England.
The Independent

Nurses, ambulance staff and hospital cleaners balloted on strike action

More than 400,000 health workers are to be balloted for strikes, threatening a massive escalation of industrial unrest across the country in growing disputes over issues including pay.Unison announced that its members ranging from nursing staff and ambulance crews to hospital porters and cleaners, in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, will vote in the coming weeks on whether to mount a campaign of industrial action.Members of other health unions representing nurses, midwives, ambulance crews and physiotherapists are also being balloted for industrial action.Almost a million NHS workers could be involved in strikes and other forms of industrial action before Christmas.Unison...
BBC

Ipswich Novotel hotel asylum seeker plan unsustainable, warns council

Home Office plans to house 200 asylum seekers in a town centre hotel will put an "unsustainable" strain on local services, a council has said. Some workers at the Novotel Hotel in Ipswich have been warned they face redundancy over the plans. Ipswich Borough Council leader David Ellesmere said it...
BBC

Rise in Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service obesity rescues 'worrying'

The number of rescues performed by firefighters on obese people who are too large to move on their own has almost quadrupled in one county, figures suggest. Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service attended 278% more bariatric rescues in the last year than in 2018-19. Fire service figures doubled in Nottinghamshire...
BBC

Jail for Sheffield man who tied up ex and poured boiling water over her

A man who tied up his ex-partner and poured boiling water over her face and body has been jailed for six years. Sam Wild, also known as Sam Barlow, lured the woman to a Sheffield hotel after having drinks, the city's crown court heard. Police said he tricked her into...

Comments / 0

Community Policy