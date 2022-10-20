Read full article on original website
Woman in labour was forced to travel 40 miles to give birth after THREE NHS hospitals turned her away 'because they did not have enough midwives'
A woman in labour had to travel 40 miles to give birth after being turned away from three hospitals because they did not have enough midwives. Barbara Job, 25, from Peterborough, had to make the hour-long journey to Leicester on Sunday. Her birthing plans specified Peterborough City Hospital and she...
‘Harrowing’ report reveals 45 babies died needlessly in one of NHS’ worst-ever maternity scandals
AT LEAST 45 babies died needlessly in one of the NHS’ worst ever maternity scandals, an inquiry revealed today. Decades of failings across East Kent Hospitals left dozens suffering 'unacceptably poor' care. Investigators said 45 baby deaths between 2009 and 2020 across the trust could have been avoided. Maternity...
BBC
Worcestershire: Hospitals assess care in corridors and ambulances
Hospital bosses in Worcestershire have said they "feel forced" to choose between treating patients in corridors or in the back of ambulances. Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust says it is 45 beds short, with 20 people a night waiting in A&E. The trust previously came under fire for the "routine...
BBC
Families accept damages over Nottingham NHS endoscopy deaths
The families of three patients who all died after undergoing the same specialised endoscopy procedure have accepted damages from an NHS trust. The patients all died after a procedure called an endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust. Following their deaths, a coroner issued a report calling...
How 175 children became infected with HIV amid ‘worst treatment disaster in NHS history’
At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, it has been reported.Documents have shed a light on how young people were affected in what has been called the worst treatment disaster in NHS history.It comes amid an inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal, which saw thousands of patients given blood products that were infected with HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s and 1980s. Around 2,400 are estimated to have died as a result, while many have been left with serious disabilities. There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving victims.Have...
Urgent prescription warning as thousands harmed and 29 killed by NHS mistakes
BRITS have been warned to check their prescriptions after 29 people died following mistakes to their medication. Data shows that almost 6,000 people were harmed due to errors. Millions of Brits rely on their regular prescriptions to keep them healthy and to control illness. The new NHS data shows that...
BBC
Norwich couple living in their car for seven months in council house wait
A couple said they have been living in their car for about seven months while waiting for council accommodation. Aram Sarbir, 47 and his wife Shahla Qadir, 28, have been sleeping in their Ford Mondeo and occasionally on friends' sofas in Norwich. Issues with their landlord's mortgage forced them from...
BBC
'It used to be homeless people, now it's working people'
As part of its Counting the Cost of Living series, BBC News will be asking people how they are coping - and revisiting them over the coming months. Andrea Bell founded the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen, in July 2019, to help people in need across her city. To begin with,...
Patients who refuse two appointments could be REMOVED from NHS waiting list: Experts fear 'appalling' loophole may be abused to make queues appear shorter
Patients could be removed from the NHS waiting list if they refuse more than one date for their treatment, according to new internal guidance. The tactic was branded an 'appalling' attempt to try to tackle the record backlog of 6.8million people who are waiting for routine hospital treatment. Experts said...
National Rail train strikes November 2022 dates
Rail passengers in Britain are enduring the longest and most damaging series of strikes since the 1980s.Industrial action by rail workers has been taking place since June and seems to be intensifying, with October the hardest-hit month so far and industrial action continuing into November.Great Britain-wide rail strikes or more localised stoppages took place almost every day during the first 10 days of October, with millions of potential journeys disrupted; and the industrial action continues for a number of train operators.Despite the new transport secretary, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, meeting rail union leaders, any signs of progress have been dispelled by...
NHS mental health hospital staff filmed ‘mocking and slapping’ patients
Police investigating allegations of bullying and verbal abuse at Edenfield centre near Manchester after BBC investigation
BBC
Woman raped in underpass in Christchurch
A woman was raped in an underpass in the early hours of the morning by a man she had met earlier. It happened in the subway at Saxon Square in Christchurch, Dorset, early on Friday. Dorset Police said officers were alerted at 08:32 BST. The area remained cordoned off for...
Record 7 million people awaiting hospital treatment, says NHS England
The number of people waiting for hospital treatment with the NHS in England has topped 7 million for the first time in August. There were other unwelcome records elsewhere, with just 56.9% of patients attending major A&Es in September seen within four hours – a record low. Just 72.9%...
BBC
Patients in England at risk as NHS and care 'gridlocked'
The health and care system in England is gridlocked with patients at risk because they cannot access the support they need, regulators say. The Care Quality Commission's annual report warned the problem was creating long waits for ambulances and in A&E. A major factor is most patients cannot leave hospital...
'Shocking' UK report links poor care to death of 45 babies
A damning report Wednesday found that 45 babies who died at two English hospitals might have survived if their care had been up to standard, the latest scandal to hit UK maternity services. Another report, published in March, found that more than 200 babies could have survived if they had been given better care at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust in central England.
Nurses, ambulance staff and hospital cleaners balloted on strike action
More than 400,000 health workers are to be balloted for strikes, threatening a massive escalation of industrial unrest across the country in growing disputes over issues including pay.Unison announced that its members ranging from nursing staff and ambulance crews to hospital porters and cleaners, in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, will vote in the coming weeks on whether to mount a campaign of industrial action.Members of other health unions representing nurses, midwives, ambulance crews and physiotherapists are also being balloted for industrial action.Almost a million NHS workers could be involved in strikes and other forms of industrial action before Christmas.Unison...
BBC
Ipswich Novotel hotel asylum seeker plan unsustainable, warns council
Home Office plans to house 200 asylum seekers in a town centre hotel will put an "unsustainable" strain on local services, a council has said. Some workers at the Novotel Hotel in Ipswich have been warned they face redundancy over the plans. Ipswich Borough Council leader David Ellesmere said it...
BBC
Rise in Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service obesity rescues 'worrying'
The number of rescues performed by firefighters on obese people who are too large to move on their own has almost quadrupled in one county, figures suggest. Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service attended 278% more bariatric rescues in the last year than in 2018-19. Fire service figures doubled in Nottinghamshire...
BBC
Jail for Sheffield man who tied up ex and poured boiling water over her
A man who tied up his ex-partner and poured boiling water over her face and body has been jailed for six years. Sam Wild, also known as Sam Barlow, lured the woman to a Sheffield hotel after having drinks, the city's crown court heard. Police said he tricked her into...
My sister is buying our dad’s house – I’m worried about my inheritance
Q I live in Australia while my divorced elderly parents and two sisters live in the UK. Since February 2022 my father has been living in a care home as he has dementia and is unable to care for himself. For the past 15 years or so, my younger sister...
