Seguin, TX

Community Impact Austin

Contested 775-acre Persimmon development in Buda, Austin grinds to halt

The Buda City Council tabled the development agreement with MileStone Community Builders Oct. 18 for 775-acre Persimmon project. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Following almost 10 months of meetings, an hour of discussion Oct. 18 and an executive session, the Buda City Council unanimously voted to table a development agreement between the city and MileStone Community Builders for its 775-acre Persimmon project that spans across the Buda and Austin extraterritorial jurisdictions. The development itself is the coupling of the 349-acre acre Bailey Tract and the 426-acre Armbruster Tract, of which there are just over 200 acres in the city of Austin's ETJ.
BUDA, TX
KTSA

Expansion of Loop 1604 about to begin at I-10 interchange

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Ground is about to be broken on another phase of the Loop 1604 North Expansion project, and this one is expected to take until 2027 to complete. Segment 2 of the expansion will focus on the I-10 and Loop 1604 interchange. The Texas Department...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Rackspace moving out of the old Windsor Park Mall

SAN ANTONIO – Rackspace announced today that after 14 years in the old Windsor Park Mall, they be moving their headquarters to RidgeWood Plaza II on the North Side. “With the changes in our global model and new ways of working, we are relocating this office and investing in the customer and Racker experience in a new, modern location to best serve our business needs in the future,” the company said in a statement.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Gas prices dropping across San Antonio and around Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Gas prices are down in San Antonio with less than three weeks to go before the November 8 midterm elections. That decrease in price is also seen across Texas heading into the weekend. AAA Texas reports an average price of $3.24 for regular unleaded...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KRGV

DPS: Bastrop man killed following two-vehicle crash in San Carlos

This story has been edited throughout. A 29-year-old man from Bastrop was killed Thursday following a two-vehicle crash in San Carlos, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash occurred at around 5:25 p.m. when a pickup truck attempting to turn into State Highway 107 from 83rd Street...
BASTROP, TX
kut.org

What’s the story behind Snake Island on Lady Bird Lake?

It’s not labeled on maps or recognized in official documents, but most kayakers who have explored Lady Bird Lake east of I-35 can tell you about the forest in the middle of the lake — Snake Island. KUT listener Alex Kane wanted to know more: What’s on it?...
AUSTIN, TX
KTSA

Texas home builders scrambling as interest rates rise

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Home builders in Texas are getting creative as higher interest rates are cooling the housing market. There are now incentives for home buyers and higher commissions and bonuses for real estate agents. The idea is to prevent heavy price markdowns amidst rising inventory. “With...
TEXAS STATE

