More details, video released on expansion of Loop1604, including interchange with I-10
It's going to give motorists headaches for a few years to come, but much better commute times when it's all completed. State transportation officials broke ground on Wednesday on Phase 2 of a one-billion-dollar project to expand Loop 1604 to a total of ten lanes between Bandera Road and I-35 through the North Side.
New Braunfels looks toward future growth at 2022 State of the City
New Braunfels City Manager Robert Camareno discussed the $180 million in projects proposed to the New Braunfels City Council by the 2023 Bond Advisory Board. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The 2022 State of the City event hosted by the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce took place Oct. 18 and highlighted...
Contested 775-acre Persimmon development in Buda, Austin grinds to halt
The Buda City Council tabled the development agreement with MileStone Community Builders Oct. 18 for 775-acre Persimmon project. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Following almost 10 months of meetings, an hour of discussion Oct. 18 and an executive session, the Buda City Council unanimously voted to table a development agreement between the city and MileStone Community Builders for its 775-acre Persimmon project that spans across the Buda and Austin extraterritorial jurisdictions. The development itself is the coupling of the 349-acre acre Bailey Tract and the 426-acre Armbruster Tract, of which there are just over 200 acres in the city of Austin's ETJ.
seguintoday.com
District 8 candidates discuss their qualifications for the Seguin City Council seat
(Seguin) — Bill Keller, Eddie Davila and Steven Berger are seeking the District 8 seat on the Seguin City Council. Each candidate was recently interviewed by radio station KWED. You can listen to each interview by clicking one of the links below:. BILL KELLER, DISTRICT 8 (CITY OF SEGUIN)
KTSA
Expansion of Loop 1604 about to begin at I-10 interchange
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Ground is about to be broken on another phase of the Loop 1604 North Expansion project, and this one is expected to take until 2027 to complete. Segment 2 of the expansion will focus on the I-10 and Loop 1604 interchange. The Texas Department...
First candidate steps up to challenge San Antonio Councilman Mario Bravo
Kaur claims leadership is dividing businesses and neighbors.
news4sanantonio.com
Rackspace moving out of the old Windsor Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – Rackspace announced today that after 14 years in the old Windsor Park Mall, they be moving their headquarters to RidgeWood Plaza II on the North Side. “With the changes in our global model and new ways of working, we are relocating this office and investing in the customer and Racker experience in a new, modern location to best serve our business needs in the future,” the company said in a statement.
seguintoday.com
Seguin City Council candidates for districts 3, 8 come to listeners of this week’s Saturday Topic
(Seguin) — This week’s Saturday Topic program will again give you a chance to hear directly from some of the candidates that will appear on the November 8 ballot. The city of Seguin is hosting two contested races, and we’ll feature each of the candidates from those districts.
KTSA
Gas prices dropping across San Antonio and around Texas
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Gas prices are down in San Antonio with less than three weeks to go before the November 8 midterm elections. That decrease in price is also seen across Texas heading into the weekend. AAA Texas reports an average price of $3.24 for regular unleaded...
kut.org
Hays County Voter Guide: Here's everything you need to know to vote this election
Many Texans are headed to the polls this election season to vote for the next governor. But there's also a long list of other important races, like the race for the next Hays County judge or the mayor of San Marcos. It can be overwhelming, but we've got you covered....
1 dead after crash in southeast Travis County
Austin-Travis County EMS said one person has died after a crash in southeast Travis County.
Motorcyclist dead after crash on State Highway 107, officials report
SAN CARLOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left a motorcycle rider dead Thursday afternoon in Hidalgo County. David Garcia Harley, 29, of Bastrop, died at the scene, DPS troopers said. Investigators reveal a Chevrolet Silverado occupied by two people was making a left turn onto […]
One more day before the rain comes
Continued warm and windy today but rain and thunderstorms arrive Monday.--Rich Segal
tpr.org
Outgoing GOP county commissioner comments on county judge's race, political future
The county's only Republican County Commissioner who leaves office at the end of December, spoke to Texas Public Radio about the GOP chances to win the county judge's race and her own political future. Precinct 3 County Commissioner Marialyn Barnard was appointed in January by County Judge Nelson Wolff to...
This Huge Flea Market in Texas is a Must-Visit
Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of antique items you'll discover when shopping there.
Crash on Highway 71 near Austin airport causing delays
A crash on Highway 71 toll eastbound is causing delays near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Monday morning.
KRGV
DPS: Bastrop man killed following two-vehicle crash in San Carlos
This story has been edited throughout. A 29-year-old man from Bastrop was killed Thursday following a two-vehicle crash in San Carlos, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash occurred at around 5:25 p.m. when a pickup truck attempting to turn into State Highway 107 from 83rd Street...
kut.org
What’s the story behind Snake Island on Lady Bird Lake?
It’s not labeled on maps or recognized in official documents, but most kayakers who have explored Lady Bird Lake east of I-35 can tell you about the forest in the middle of the lake — Snake Island. KUT listener Alex Kane wanted to know more: What’s on it?...
Police run out of markers after evening shootout on east-side
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police struggled to hold the line on violence in east San Antonio Wednesday evening. It started around 6 p.m. when a family said a man with an AR-15 was threatening to shoot them. Police raced to the 300 block of Charcliff in Eastwood Village,...
KTSA
Texas home builders scrambling as interest rates rise
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Home builders in Texas are getting creative as higher interest rates are cooling the housing market. There are now incentives for home buyers and higher commissions and bonuses for real estate agents. The idea is to prevent heavy price markdowns amidst rising inventory. “With...
