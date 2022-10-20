Read full article on original website
Related
Woman in labour was forced to travel 40 miles to give birth after THREE NHS hospitals turned her away 'because they did not have enough midwives'
A woman in labour had to travel 40 miles to give birth after being turned away from three hospitals because they did not have enough midwives. Barbara Job, 25, from Peterborough, had to make the hour-long journey to Leicester on Sunday. Her birthing plans specified Peterborough City Hospital and she...
BBC
Families accept damages over Nottingham NHS endoscopy deaths
The families of three patients who all died after undergoing the same specialised endoscopy procedure have accepted damages from an NHS trust. The patients all died after a procedure called an endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust. Following their deaths, a coroner issued a report calling...
NHS mental health hospital staff filmed ‘mocking and slapping’ patients
Police investigating allegations of bullying and verbal abuse at Edenfield centre near Manchester after BBC investigation
BBC
Patients in England at risk as NHS and care 'gridlocked'
The health and care system in England is gridlocked with patients at risk because they cannot access the support they need, regulators say. The Care Quality Commission's annual report warned the problem was creating long waits for ambulances and in A&E. A major factor is most patients cannot leave hospital...
NHS should treat vaccine 'injuries' same way it does long Covid by introducing clinics to help affected patients, MP claims
The NHS should launch specialised clinics to people who have suffered long-lasting illness after getting a Covid jab, an MP said today. Sir Christopher Chope, Tory MP for Christchurch in Dorset, called for the health service to 'take seriously' the need to help the unlucky few who've become seriously unwell after getting the life-saving vaccines.
How 175 children became infected with HIV amid ‘worst treatment disaster in NHS history’
At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, it has been reported.Documents have shed a light on how young people were affected in what has been called the worst treatment disaster in NHS history.It comes amid an inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal, which saw thousands of patients given blood products that were infected with HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s and 1980s. Around 2,400 are estimated to have died as a result, while many have been left with serious disabilities. There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving victims.Have...
BBC
Woman attacked in Bristol park before being raped in flat
A woman was attacked in a park before being taken in a taxi to a flat and raped, police have said. The woman, aged in her 20s, was assaulted in Brandon Hill Park, Bristol, after being followed from a bar in Clifton. After the attack, on Sunday, 17 July, she...
Patients who refuse two appointments could be REMOVED from NHS waiting list: Experts fear 'appalling' loophole may be abused to make queues appear shorter
Patients could be removed from the NHS waiting list if they refuse more than one date for their treatment, according to new internal guidance. The tactic was branded an 'appalling' attempt to try to tackle the record backlog of 6.8million people who are waiting for routine hospital treatment. Experts said...
BBC
Norwich couple living in their car for seven months in council house wait
A couple said they have been living in their car for about seven months while waiting for council accommodation. Aram Sarbir, 47 and his wife Shahla Qadir, 28, have been sleeping in their Ford Mondeo and occasionally on friends' sofas in Norwich. Issues with their landlord's mortgage forced them from...
BBC
Josephine Melville: Ex-EastEnders actress dies backstage after play
Actress, director and writer Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing in a play. Nottingham Playhouse said Ms Melville died on Thursday after appearing in a production of Nine Night. The venue said she was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified audience member but died at the scene. Born...
BBC
Worcestershire: Hospitals assess care in corridors and ambulances
Hospital bosses in Worcestershire have said they "feel forced" to choose between treating patients in corridors or in the back of ambulances. Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust says it is 45 beds short, with 20 people a night waiting in A&E. The trust previously came under fire for the "routine...
BBC
Lincolnshire GP receptionists taught to spot loneliness signs
Doctors' receptionists in Lincolnshire are being taught to spot the signs of loneliness. GP practices in the Spalding area will receive what the NHS says is the first-of-its-kind training. The Campaign to End Loneliness, who are supporting the initiative, said around 1 in 4 people in Lincolnshire reported feeling lonely...
BBC
Kent Arriva bus drivers' half-term strike suspended
A strike by Arriva bus drivers due to take place over the half-term school holidays in Kent has been suspended, the Unite union has said. About 600 drivers were due to begin five days of strike action from Monday. The strike has been suspended while workers are balloted on a...
BBC
Surgery: Women regret overseas cut-price weight loss ops
A woman who has been in hospital for five months after having cut-price weight loss surgery abroad said she regrets her decision every day. Emma, 34, from Porthcawl, Bridgend county, said it was "the worst experience of her life". Doctors have warned she is one of many people who are...
BBC
Redditch maternity campaigner petitions outside hospital
A bereaved mother has been petitioning outside a hospital in a campaign to see local maternity services returned. The maternity unit at Redditch's Alexandra Hospital was closed in 2015 due to staff shortages. Kirsty Southwell, from the town, started her campaign after she had to travel 20 miles to find...
Further cuts will kill off NHS dental services, chancellor told
Jeremy Hunt has been told that any cuts to the health budget will in effect “kill” dental services across the UK and deny millions of patients access to a dentist on the NHS. The chancellor has told members of the cabinet that “everything is on the table” as...
Rise in Covid-19 patients in England may have levelled off
The current rise in the number of people in hospital in England with Covid-19 may have levelled off, new figures suggest.Health experts described the news as “encouraging” and said it could reflect the impact of the autumn booster campaign, which has now seen around six in 10 over-75s receive a fresh dose of vaccine.A total of 10,387 patients testing positive for coronavirus were in hospital as of 8am on October 19, according to NHS England.This is down 2% from 10,608 a week earlier.Patient numbers have been rising steadily for just over a month, driven by a fresh wave of infections.But...
NHS maternity care worst on record – with 39% of units rated ‘inadequate’ or poor
MATERNITY care in the NHS is worse than any time in the last 13 years, the safety watchdog has said. It comes after an inquiry this week revealed one of the health service’s worst ever scandals, in which 45 babies died due to poor quality care at hospitals in Kent.
BBC
Ipswich Novotel hotel asylum seeker plan unsustainable, warns council
Home Office plans to house 200 asylum seekers in a town centre hotel will put an "unsustainable" strain on local services, a council has said. Some workers at the Novotel Hotel in Ipswich have been warned they face redundancy over the plans. Ipswich Borough Council leader David Ellesmere said it...
Rishi Sunak enters race to be Britain’s next prime minister
Former British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday entered the race to replace Liz Truss as prime minister.
Comments / 0