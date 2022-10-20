Going into this season, USF volleyball was expected to be more competitive than last year, and for a while it seemed as though they were doing just that. However, wins have been hard to come by lately. USF (7-13, 1-6 AAC) has only won one conference game. The defense and blocking that were a staple in earlier games have not been as present in recent matchups.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO