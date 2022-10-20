ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jai Rodriguez to speak at ULS following postponement

September’s University Lecture Series (ULS), featuring actor Jai Rodriguez, was rescheduled for Nov. 3 after a monthlong delay due to Hurricane Ian, according to Center for Student Involvement (CSI) graduate assistant Hannah Sutherland. The event was originally supposed to take place Sept. 29, but was canceled when the university...
USF volleyball midseason report card

Going into this season, USF volleyball was expected to be more competitive than last year, and for a while it seemed as though they were doing just that. However, wins have been hard to come by lately. USF (7-13, 1-6 AAC) has only won one conference game. The defense and blocking that were a staple in earlier games have not been as present in recent matchups.
