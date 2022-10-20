ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

North Medford softball player commits to University of Oregon

Medford, Ore. — University of Oregon (UO) has a new Southern Oregon commit!. Presley Lawton, junior at North Medford High School, has made the decision to continue her academic and athletic career at UO for softball. Earlier this month, Lawton received a phone call from her dad telling her...
MEDFORD, OR
Deceased driver identified in I-5 pileup

An update on the multi-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday morning on I-5, about 16 miles north of Eugene. Oregon state police say 29-year-old Phillip Frye of Portland died. Four other people were transported to area hospitals, one in serious condition. Police say around 60 vehicles were involved in the crash,...
EUGENE, OR
Governor candidate Tina Kotek visits Corvallis for election tour

CORVALLIS, Ore. — For more on this story, watch #LIVEonKMTR tonight. The November 8 midterm election is just over two weeks away, and the Oregon candidates for governor are running their tours through the state for the final weeks of the campaign. Democratic candidate Tina Kotek visited Corvallis on...
CORVALLIS, OR
UPDATE: Ecological burns planned at Mt. Pigsah today are now canceled

EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE: County officials say conditions did not meet the parameters needed today to follow through with the planned burn. They say that the air quality was in part what cancelled todays prescribed burn. Lane County Parks Friend of Buford Park & Mt. Pisgah, and the Rivers...
EUGENE, OR
Schools around the country perform drill to prepare for earthquakes

EUGENE, Ore. — "Drop, cover and hold on" is the appropriate action to reduce injury and death during earthquakes. That is what was taught to people around the country today for the "Great Shakeout Earthquake Drill". Our station visited a 4th grade class at McCornack Elementary in Eugene Thursday...
EUGENE, OR
Bicyclist struck and killed on Hwy 99 between Goshen and Creswell

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Hwy 99 was closed for several hours Friday morning at Dillard Access Road two miles north of Creswell for a fatal accident where a bicyclist was struck and killed. The accident happened at 4:45 a.m. Friday morning. Oregon State Police's traffic reconstructionist team investigated the...
CRESWELL, OR
Family-Friendly Halloween fun coming from Eugene Science Center

EUGENE, Ore. — If you're looking for some family-friendly Halloween fun, the Eugene Science Center is having some spooky fun events coming up. Their Halloween laser spooktacular opens tonight, Friday, October 21st, but it is already sold out. But don't worry, next Friday they will have two shows at...
EUGENE, OR
Weyerhaeuser strike potentially nearing its end

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The ongoing Weyerhaeuser strike could be nearing its end. After a federal mediator was brought in to oversee the negotiations last week, a new offer has been submitted to the striking workers, one that union officials have agreed to. While the offer won't be ratified until...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Driver killed in I-5 pileup identified; number of vehicles 'may not ever be known'

The Oregon State Police has released new information on the fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-5 south of Brownsville Wednesday. OSP says that initial estimates of vehicles involved has not changed, but total numbers of involved vehicles "may not ever be fully known" due to many drivable vehicles leaving the scene when the cable barrier between northbound and southbound lanes was dropped to allow first responders access.
BROWNSVILLE, OR

