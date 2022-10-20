ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 63

William Storino
3d ago

VOTE NO! Illinois already pays the highest taxes in the Country. This will lead to ever increasing property taxes. All workers ALREADY have the right to fight for a Union, THIS Amendment will TAKEAWAY a workers RIGHT NOT TO BE A MEMBER OF A UNION.

Reply(18)
45
Coy Leach
3d ago

No! There is more to this law than has been put forward here. Understand that this allows union officials to weild a lot of power and if you know how unions work, they will abuse that power to their advantage, no matter what it costs! It has a lot to do with property taxes! That's the way local governments pay for most improvements and increases in spending. With this law there will be many increases. Don't take my word for it! Check it out before you make a big mistake.

Reply(1)
33
Patty Randy Ford
2d ago

the only thing I can say is Vote NO to Amendment 1. If it passes it will Raise your taxes a whole lot. READ EVERYTHING they throw things is it after there get u hooked on one thing. please read!!!!

Reply(3)
21
Related
advantagenews.com

Both sides see changes to Illinois' SAFE-T Act

The SAFE-T Act is already law in Illinois, but the provision of ending cash bail on Jan. 1 is still causing concern for many. Changes are reportedly in the works for the legislation to address concerns voiced by law enforcement and prosecutors. State Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, has introduced one...
ILLINOIS STATE
Axios Chicago

2022 voters' guide: Illinois

Illinois' midterm ballot features several big statewide races — including governor, attorney general and U.S. Senate — as well as important ballot measures. Why it matters: The 2022 election will determine whether the Democrats remain in control of the governor's mansion and the Illinois Supreme Court. And ballot measures could create new taxes and constitutional changes.How to vote in IllinoisActive registered voters can request a mail-in ballot until Nov. 3. Online voter registration ends Oct. 23. In-person early voting is now open and runs through Nov. 7. All ballots are due by 7pm Nov. 8. Be smart: Chicago has reduced...
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

IBEW endorses Pritzker, Stratton for re-election

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Gov. JB Pritzker and Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton were endorsed by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Thursday. IBEW leaders thanked the Democrats for supporting electrical workers, union rights, and infrastructure across the state. Pritzker told IBEW members at the IBEW-NECA Technical Training Institute in Alsip that his administration has made Illinois the most pro-worker state in the country.
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Examiner

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker backtracks on hostility to school choice program

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) has walked back his opposition to a "relatively small" school choice program in the state after previously vowing to repeal it. In a candidate questionnaire for the Chicago Sun-Times this week, Pritzker, who is running for reelection, indicated that he now supports the Invest in Kids Scholarship program, which annually allocates $100 million for low-income students to attend private and parochial schools through a tax credit scholarship program.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Illinois SAFE-T Act: County board OKs resolution to oppose controversial new law

WOODSTOCK, Ill. - The McHenry County Board has voted to oppose a controversial Illinois public safety law set to take effect next year. County board members voted 13-8 at a Tuesday night meeting to pass a resolution opposing the SAFE-T Act after listening to the public's comments and engaging in a "robust debate" on how to protect the interests of McHenry County constituents, a statement said.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Illinois lawmakers object to continued emergency rules

A group of Illinois lawmakers is objecting to continued emergency rules from the Illinois Department of Public Health regarding COVID-19. Earlier this month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued another consecutive disaster proclamation for Illinois. With it, modified executive orders do away with masks and COVID-19 testing for healthcare workers while vaccine mandates continue for some state employees that work in congregate settings, among other changes.
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois reports incident involving protected health information

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Illinois officials report an incident has occurred within the State of Illinois Application for Benefits Eligibility (ABE) system’s Provider Portal. Officials say on August 22, there was an issue embedded within ABE’s Provider Portal. Upon investigation, officials found that people who applied to become Provider Portal users potentially could see certain customer […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Jus4Net

Judge approves $100 million Google privacy deal in Illinois

Things are not looking so good for Google when it comes to making money and avoiding legal action targeted against the tech giant. Google is facing potential fines in India due to potential violations of some particular anti-competition laws, but residents in the state of Illinois filed a claim for a cut of Google's $100 million class-action settlement. Why did this settlement happen in the first place? Well, Google had allegedly violated state privacy laws and had to pay settlements out of court for it. Each o the people who are affected by this will receive a check of about one hundred fifty-four United States dollars each.
ILLINOIS STATE
KBUR

Illinois takes center stage in battle over union rights vote

Chicago (AP) — With U.S. union ranks swelling as everyone from coffee shop baristas to warehouse workers seeks to organize, Illinois voters will decide next month whether to amend their state constitution to guarantee the right to bargain collectively. The fate of the Nov. 8 ballot measure is being...
ILLINOIS STATE
KWQC

State of Illinois reports benefits system incident

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KWQC) - The State of Illinois just announced an incident involving the eligibility website used for state-funded medical and food assistance. On Aug. 22, 2022, the state discovered an issue embedded within the provider portal to the system. After an investigation, it was determined that those who applied to provide the benefits could potentially see certain customer applications before they were approved. The information included the applicant’s name, gender, date of birth, county, application type, and application status. It may have also included information, such as social security numbers, of others mentioned on the application. As soon as the issue was discovered, the system provider portal was shut down. The system was reopened on Sept. 29, 2022. The incident only impacts pending applications filed before Aug. 23, 2022.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Great News for Illinois as Telsa will Open a Huge Warehouse

There have been countless bad news stories for the Land of Lincoln of businesses leaving in 2022. So the news that Tesla is opening a nearly three-quarters of a million square foot warehouse here in Illinois is very needed. Here are the details on where it is going and why it's a positive sign for Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Is It Illegal To Sleep in Your Car in Illinois?

Illinois has many roads, interstates, and the famous Route 66, but sometimes tiredness takes over and you may need to sleep for a bit. So, is it legal to sleep in your car?. All the states have their own sleeping-in-car laws, but in Illinois, you CAN LEGALLY sleep in your car at rest stops. According to smartfinancial.com there are 30 rest stops and 11 welcome centers in the state where people can get some sleep if they need a few hours off the road. You can see a full map of all the rest locations below.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy