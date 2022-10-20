SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KWQC) - The State of Illinois just announced an incident involving the eligibility website used for state-funded medical and food assistance. On Aug. 22, 2022, the state discovered an issue embedded within the provider portal to the system. After an investigation, it was determined that those who applied to provide the benefits could potentially see certain customer applications before they were approved. The information included the applicant’s name, gender, date of birth, county, application type, and application status. It may have also included information, such as social security numbers, of others mentioned on the application. As soon as the issue was discovered, the system provider portal was shut down. The system was reopened on Sept. 29, 2022. The incident only impacts pending applications filed before Aug. 23, 2022.

