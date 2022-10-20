VOTE NO! Illinois already pays the highest taxes in the Country. This will lead to ever increasing property taxes. All workers ALREADY have the right to fight for a Union, THIS Amendment will TAKEAWAY a workers RIGHT NOT TO BE A MEMBER OF A UNION.
No! There is more to this law than has been put forward here. Understand that this allows union officials to weild a lot of power and if you know how unions work, they will abuse that power to their advantage, no matter what it costs! It has a lot to do with property taxes! That's the way local governments pay for most improvements and increases in spending. With this law there will be many increases. Don't take my word for it! Check it out before you make a big mistake.
the only thing I can say is Vote NO to Amendment 1. If it passes it will Raise your taxes a whole lot. READ EVERYTHING they throw things is it after there get u hooked on one thing. please read!!!!
Comments / 63