Neuralink’s ‘show & tell’ delayed by one month, Elon Musk says
(Reuters) – Billionaire Elon Musk said in a tweet on Sunday pushed back by a month the date for Neuralink’s “show & tell” event to Nov. 30 and did not provide further information. The chief executive of electric car maker Tesla Inc and rocket developer SpaceX...
Walmart-backed PhonePe in talks to raise funds at $12 billion valuation- Moneycontrol
BENGALURU (Reuters) – Indian digital payments firm PhonePe is in talks to raise funds in a round led by General Atlantic at a valuation of $12 billion, financial news website Moneycontrol reported on Friday, citing people aware of the matter. U.S. private equity group General Atlantic is likely to...
Chinese battery giant CATL profit jumps as it ramps up output
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s CATL, the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) battery maker, said on Friday its third-quarter profit nearly tripled year-on-year, buoyed by rapid expansion in production to power the growth of EVs worldwide. CATL, whose clients include Tesla, Volkswagen and BMW, booked a net profit...
China property stocks rise after easing of share financing rules
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s property shares jumped on Friday after state media said authorities will ease share financing rules for certain real estate-related firms, fuelling hopes of more measures to aid the struggling sector. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) will allow certain companies with small property interests...
Santander offers to buy 4% it doesn’t own in Mexican unit prior to delisting
MADRID (Reuters) – Santander said on Friday it would launch a tender offer for the 4% of shares in its Mexican unit it doesn’t own, a step prior to its delisting. The euro zone’s second-biggest bank by market value intends to carry out the offer at the latest during the first quarter of next year, Santander said in a regulatory filing.
U.S. SEC says Mattel agrees to pay $3.5 million to settle charges relating to financial misstatements
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said Mattel Inc has agreed to pay $3.5 million to settle charges relating to financial misstatements in 2017, the agency said on Friday. The SEC is initiating litigation against Joshua Abrahams, a former audit partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP to...
UK watchdog fines Barclays $55 million for fees paid in 2008 fundraising
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it would fine Barclays 50 million pounds ($55 million) for its failure to disclose fees paid to Qatari entities during its financial crisis-era fundraising. The fine dates back to the height of the 2008-9 crisis, when Barclays scrambled to raise funds...
JPMorgan picks Deutsche Bank’s Sheppard for UK investment banking
LONDON (Reuters) – JPMorgan has hired one of Deutsche Bank’s most senior dealmakers, Richard Sheppard, to strengthen its UK investment banking business and help British companies navigate the challenges caused by market turmoil and rising energy costs. Sheppard will join the Wall Street bank in November as co-head...
Brazil’s Assai posts 47.8% drop in Q3 net profit
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian cash-and-carry chain Assai reported a 47.8% decrease in third-quarter net profit, compared to the same period last year, to reach 281 million reais ($53.85 million), the company said on Thursday. Net revenue grew 29.2% to total 13.8 billion reais during the three-month period ending...
Google, Netflix under scrutiny in South Korea over network fees
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s parliament saw heated debate on Friday over proposed legislation to make global content providers such as Netflix and Alphabet’s Google pay South Korean network fees. The deliberations mirror attempts in Europe by some countries that want the European Commission to come up...
Oil near flat as inflation concerns contend with potential quarantine easing in China
(Reuters) – Oil prices were near flat on Friday, as market participants weighed concerns about steep inflation with optimism that China could see energy demand tick up. Brent crude futures lost 5 cents to trade at $92.33 a barrel by 00:02 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 7 cents to trade at $84.58 a barrel.
Japan’s Olympus names Stefan Kaufmann as next CEO in medtech pivot
TOKYO (Reuters) – Olympus Corp said on Friday that Stefan Kaufmann would become the endoscope maker’s chief executive next year, becoming one of the few foreigners to run a major Japanese company. Kaufmann, a German who has worked at Olympus for more than two decades, will take over...
AmEx quarterly profit up on resilient spending
(Reuters) -American Express said on Friday its third-quarter profit had modestly improved as spending on goods, services and travel kept up despite fears of a potential economic slowdown later in the year. The company said it now expects to report full-year profit above its prior forecast of $9.25 to $9.65...
Kering sales rise 14% in third quarter but Gucci lags
PARIS (Reuters) – French luxury group Kering said sales in the third quarter increased by 14%, driven by a strong showing in Europe, although revenues at its star label Gucci lagged the overall growth. Luxury giants have been brushing off concerns that the industry’s post-pandemic boom could be cooling...
Adidas cuts 2022 outlook
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German sporting goods maker Adidas on Thursday cut its full-year guidance, citing weaker expectations for China and lower demand in major Western markets. The company now expects currency-neutral revenues to grow by a mid-single-digit percentage in 2022, down from a mid- to high-single-digit percentage forecast previously,...
Pfizer expects to price COVID vaccine at $110-$130 per dose
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Pfizer Inc expects to charge about $110 to $130 per dose for its COVID-19 vaccine after the United States government’s current program expires, Pfizer executive Angela Lukin said on a call with analysts. Lukin said she expects the vaccine will be made available with...
BHP chief executive cautiously optimistic about China’s economic growth
LONDON (Reuters) – BHP Group’s Chief Executive Mike Henry said on Friday he was “cautiously optimistic” about the economic outlook for China, despite uncertainty. “There is uncertainty in China – albeit, our view is that China is still going to provide a bit of stability or underpinning to global economic growth over the next 12 months,” the head of the world’s largest listed mining company said in a pre-recorded interview at the FT Mining Summit in London.
Fed’s Harker says high inflation calls for more rate hikes
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said Thursday the central bank is not done with raising its short-term rate target amid very high levels of inflation, while adding it was likely the central bank will find space next year to pause the tightening process and take stock of how its rate increases are impacting the economy.
Take Five: Westminster woes, Tokyo on yen watch
(Reuters) – The breathtaking pace of political events in Britain is keeping traders on their toes, while Japan is back on intervention watch. The European Central Bank is expected to deliver another bumper interest rate hike, and earnings season is ramping up with corporates in the United States and Europe facing very different cross currents.
