BBC
Tiny homes: Off-grid living allowed couple to take risks
"We didn't want to spend the rest of our lives beholden to a mortgage." That was the motivation for Tom Morgan and his partner Amie Simons when they recently moved to Wales to start a business while living off-grid in a "tiny home". The couple say one perk of their...
BBC
Large underground electrical blaze tackled by firefighters
Firefighters have tackled a large underground electrical fire in Rotherham. Emergency services were called at about 19:00 BST on Thursday to Cinder Bridge Road in Greasbrough, with dramatic video showing the blaze on the street corner. The fire is believed to have started accidentally, according to South Yorkshire Fire...
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent horses treated after anti-freeze found in water
Anti-freeze was discovered in drinking water for horses in a suspected attempted poisoning, the RSPCA said. The owner of the two horses became suspicious when the animals became reluctant to drink the water which was said to have "a green tinge". Experts tested samples taken from their field in Stoke-on-Trent...
