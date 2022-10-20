Read full article on original website
macaronikid.com
Downtown Waterloo Trick-or-Treat October 29th
(Waterloo, Iowa) - Main Street Waterloo will be hosting their annual Downtown Trick-or-Treat event on Saturday, October 29th from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. In addition to trick-or-treating, the event will include online contests and activities in Lincoln Park. This event is for all ages and everyone is encouraged to join in the celebration!
When Is Crumbl Cookies Opening In Waterloo?
More details are coming out about a new sweet spot in the Cedar Valley. We shared with you over the summer that the Crumbl Cookies company would be expanding to Waterloo. The new location will be operating out of a spot previously held by Pita Pit which closed earlier this year. It is located at 1503 Flammang Drive.
kchanews.com
Former Kmart Building in Charles City Purchased Locally
The former Kmart property in Charles City has been purchased locally. The sale of the building and adjacent parking lot was announced in June and Paul Rottinghaus, President of Zip’s AW Direct in New Hampton, says the company officially took ownership August 1st. Rottinghaus says they haven’t begun a...
KIMT
Britt lottery ticket means $25,000 for Bremer County man
CLIVE, Iowa – A Bremer County man has won $25,000 in an Iowa Lottery scratch game. Jason Thoren, 43 of Tripoli, claimed the second top prize in the “The Perfect Gift” scratch game, buying his winning ticket at the Casey’s General Store in Britt. “My face...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester Firefighters Respond to Field Fires
Manchester firefighters have responded to several field fires over the past two days. Manchester Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Graybill says their department was called to Wendling Farms in the 1800 block of 160th Avenue on Friday afternoon around 1:30 pm. He says combine operations caused a field fire in standing...
KIMT
Cresco man is $20,000 Iowa Lottery winner
CLIVE, Iowa – A Howard County man is $20,000 richer after winning the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Word Search” InstaPlay game. Dustin Chatfield of Cresco bought his winning ticket at Cresco Mart on Second Avenue SW and claimed his prize Wednesday at the Mason City regional office of the Iowa Lottery.
KIMT
One injured in motorcycle crash Saturday
MASON CITY, Ia. - One Clear Lake man was injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday evening. According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff, at around 5 p.m. Saturday 37-year-old Jonathan Goerish of Clear Lake was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle in front of 12434 Spruce Avenue when he lost control and hit a parked car.
Cedar Falls Native Almost Causes Celebrity Divorce [WATCH]
One Cedar Falls native had viewers of 'The Voice' at the edge of their seats on Monday evening. WARNING: THE FOLLOWING STORY CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR RECENT EPISODE OF 'THE VOICE' THAT AIRED ON MONDAY OCTOBER 18TH, 2022. Rising country star Jay Allen has been making waves on the hit NBC...
KCRG.com
Man dead after motorcycle accident in Allamakee County
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 4:15 p.m. on Friday the Allamakee County Sheriff’s 911 Dispatch center received a report of a motorcycle accident on Great River Road, north of the intersection with Wexford Hollow Drive. Paul Robert Werner, a 62-year-old man from Shokapee, Minnesota, failed to turn...
voiceofalexandria.com
Easement complaint won't delay Cedar Falls Main Street reconstruction plans, engineers say
CEDAR FALLS — City engineers said after Monday’s City Council meeting that they expect no delay in bidding out plans for the reconstruction of Main Street. The statement came after a dispute between the city and a Main Street property owner was brought to the council’s attention during its public comment period.
kwayradio.com
Wanted Man Arrested in Oelwein
A wanted man in Nebraska was arrested at a storage facility in Oelwein, according to KWWL. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was called to the High and Dry Storage Units on a report of a suspicious vehicle. There they found Christopher Monzu of Omaha. He was arrested on a warrant for a felony controlled substance violation in Nebraska. He was taken to the Fayette County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.
KIMT
Parents to stand trial for head injury to Charles City baby
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Two young Floyd County parents arrested for severe injuries to their baby are pleading not guilty. Ezekiel Larson, 22 of Charles City, and Madison Geerts, 19 of Charles City, are both charged with child endangerment causing serious injury. Law enforcement says Larson was the only...
kchanews.com
Charles City Selects Familiar Face for Interim Fire Chief
The last day on the job for outgoing Charles City Fire Chief Eric Whipple is scheduled for November 2nd. At Monday night’s City Council meeting, City Administrator Steve Diers announced that a familiar face will become interim Chief. Whipple submitted his resignation September 22nd and is leaving the fire...
Decorah Public Opinion
Reports from the Decorah Police and Winneshiek County Sheriff
Decorah Police responded to a disturbance Oct. 6 at 7:53 a.m. at 501 North Street. After investigation, Police arrested Susan Gossman of Decorah for 3rd degree harassment and trespassing. Gossman was transported to the Winneshiek County Jail. Officers were dispatched to Valley View Drive Oct. 7 at approximately 11:25 p.m....
KIMT
1 injured following 2-vehicle crash in rural Cerro Gordo Co.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - One person was hospitalized Wednesday following a two-vehicle crash in rural Cerro Gordo County. The sheriff’s office said it happened at 5:28 p.m. at 190th St. and Indigo Ave. when a truck driven by Jordan Thompson, 20, of Thornton, struck a grain trailer driven by Scott Watson, 31, of Mason City.
KIMT
$6.5 million Charles City business expansion gets state assistance
DES MOINES, Iowa – Cambrex is getting state help with its expansion plans in Floyd County. The company plans to add 9,000 square feet to its existing Charles city facility. The expansion will include a new quality control laboratory and administrative space and represents a $6.5 million capital investment. Cambrex says it expected to create 40 jobs, of which 39 are incented at a qualifying wage of $20.58 per hour.
cgcounty.org
Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office
Want to avoid in person contact? Did you know you can start a police report online?. We are the primary law enforcement agency for all rural areas in Cerro Gordo County as well as Plymouth, Rock Falls, Dougherty, Swaledale, Thornton and Meservey. Departments & Contact Information. Division Hours Phone/fax. Gun...
KGLO News
Charles City man’s vehicular homicide trial in death of Mason City motorist delayed until March
MASON CITY — A Charles City man’s vehicular homicide trial after a crash in late July that killed a Mason City man has been moved from November to March. 58-year-old Timothy Hoy is accused of driving a vehicle late on the night of July 25th near the intersection of 265th and Yarrow Avenue west of Nora Springs in Cerro Gordo County, when he crossed the centerline of the roadway, striking another vehicle, killing the driver, 41-year-old Stephen Miles, and injuring two others.
