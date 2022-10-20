ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
macaronikid.com

Head to Bounce About for All Your Halloween Fun this October!

There is lots of spooky fun going on this October at Bounce About in South Toms River. With indoor bounce and laser tag, it's the premier local spot for all your fall and winter fun! This month they have a few extra special events to keep the kids busy!. Trick...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Costco is Selling $25 Holiday Lanterns That’ll Light Your Way to The Holidays

First, Costco released a bunch of different Disney Holiday decorations and now, they are moving onto more traditional holiday decor. Just a few days ago I noticed Costco released these gorgeous Holiday Lanterns that come in 3 different designs: A Christmas Tree, A Snowman and Santa. Honestly, it’s hard not...
Simplemost

10 Halloween Doormats That Will Give Guests A Spirited Welcome

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. The best way to greet trick-or-treaters is costumed and with a bowl full of...
Simplemost

10 Halloween Window Decorations That Are Fun And Affordable

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. ‘Tis the season to get spooky! If you’re on the hunt for Halloween decorations,...
NBC News

24 best gifts under $25 for everyone on your list

Finding the perfect gift already feels like a gamble. Finding the perfect gift under $25 might feel like a mission impossible. The line between thoughtful gift and dust-covered tchotchkes is thin, especially this holiday season: Between inflation and quality concerns, there is a healthy fear of the old adage “You get what you pay for.” But fret not, friends: Select has curated a thoughtful, fun and practical list of proven gifts all within that $25 price zone.
macaronikid.com

Best Halloween Houses 2022

Five years ago, a sweet mama wrote us saying that her child couldn't participate in trick-or -treating but that they would like to do something festive for Halloween, like driving around and looking at spooky decorations. We put the word out and heard from so many Lincolnites about wonderfully decorated homes.
macaronikid.com

4 Fall Fun Sensory Projects for Toddlers

There’s a crisp cool breeze outdoors and the streets and sidewalks are littered with beautifully colored leaves. Autumn has arrived, and with it the excitement of one of our favorite holidays: Halloween!! Here are some perfectly spooky activities that will delight your child’s sense of touch and enhance their fine motor coordination in the process. These projects can get a bit messy, so make sure to wear a smock and put a washable cloth/mat on your workspace (a garbage bag back works in a pinch, or a cardboard box).
Us Weekly

Trick or Treat! 13 Hilarious Gifts That Will Get You in the Holiday Spirit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 18, 2022, but are subject to change. The holidays are in full swing! For the next three months, we’re in seasonal celebration mode. October is all about […]
Simplemost

10 Halloween Animatronics On Amazon That Will Freak Out Your Guests

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with keeping your holiday decorations simple, but if you think...
disneyfoodblog.com

Get Your Holiday Shopping Done NOW With Disney’s Newest Items

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. “Forget Halloween, the holidays are coming!” — Disney, probably. 😆. Disney has been slowly sneaking the Christmas and holiday season into their merchandise collections and the parks...
goodmorningamerica.com

Surprise! Shop plush robes, silk pillowcases and more from Brooklinen's sale

Surprise! There's a sale happening at Brooklinen you won't want to miss. Right now, shop 15% off sitewide at Brooklinen on products like their down comforter and super-plush robe as well as throw blankets, sheet sets and more. Plus, the sale includes discounts on their first-ever holiday collection, which includes...
macaronikid.com

Homemade Applesauce is a Yummy Fall Treat

Brought home too many apples from the apple orchard? I've got the solution: Applesauce! Homemade applesauce is very easy to make ... and tastes so much better than the store-bought version. My kids enjoy the process of making our homemade applesauce and they love the taste too — which is...
macaronikid.com

Halloween in the Haunted Peat Bog ’22

It’s getting spooky here at SHADOW Lake Nature Preserve! Please join us for a fun-filled family event on October 30th as we celebrate and demystify some of the creepy, crawly, and mysterious—yet ecologically important—creatures we coexist with. Enjoy kids’ crafts and activities, exciting games and raffles, pre-packaged...
macaronikid.com

TREAT yourself to a professional house cleaning - you deserve it!

One thing that isn't being handed out on Halloween, but should be, is a thorough house cleaning! School is in full swing, the kids schedules are crazy, the house is a MESS and moms deserve to have a solid cleaning service come in and put things back in order. To this end, Olce Maid service fits the bill. We've been using Olga and her crew for a few months and it has taken quite a load off my plate!

Comments / 0

Community Policy