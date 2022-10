Floyd, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

DUBLIN, VA (WFXR) — Pulaski County running back Trevor Burton ran all over the competition. Not only did Burton run for over 180 yards and five touchdowns, he also tied the Cougars record for most touchdown runs in a game again in his teams 48-7 win over Blacksburg last Friday and earning the Friday Night Blitz player of the week honor.

