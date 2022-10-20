After taking audiences to the depths of the Amazon rainforest and outer space with “The Lost City of Z” and “Ad Astra,” James Gray looked inward for his latest film, “Armageddon Time.” The semi-autobiographical movie details Gray’s childhood in Queens, paying particular attention to his experiences attending sixth grade at the prestigious Kew-Forest School and his relationship with his grandfather (Anthony Hopkins). In a new interview with The Playlist, Gray revealed that he might not be done telling stories about his own life. “You know what I would really love to do? I probably shouldn’t admit this publicly yet,” he said. “But...

25 MINUTES AGO