Read full article on original website
Related
Mia and Me: The Hero of Centopia review – kids TV show upscaled for big screen
The garish German TV spinoff combines live action and animation, but its babyish tone sets the bar too low for its preteen audience
"The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" Star Cynthia Addai-Robinson Had Some Choice Words For That Racist Backlash
She had one positive outlook to rule them all.
James Gray Teases Potential ‘Armageddon Time’ Sequel with Anne Hathaway
After taking audiences to the depths of the Amazon rainforest and outer space with “The Lost City of Z” and “Ad Astra,” James Gray looked inward for his latest film, “Armageddon Time.” The semi-autobiographical movie details Gray’s childhood in Queens, paying particular attention to his experiences attending sixth grade at the prestigious Kew-Forest School and his relationship with his grandfather (Anthony Hopkins). In a new interview with The Playlist, Gray revealed that he might not be done telling stories about his own life. “You know what I would really love to do? I probably shouldn’t admit this publicly yet,” he said. “But...
Comments / 0