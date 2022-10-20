ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer, AK

Mariner Hockey Cancelled For 2022-23 High School Season

For the past four hockey seasons, the Homer Mariners have battled for state championships in the ASAA Division II State Hockey Championships, winning back-to-back championships in 2020 and 2021 and finishing second in 2019 and third in 2022. The Blue and Gold will not take to the ice in 2022-23.
Charges: Ex-Kenai borough employee took secret photos of women, girls at school pools

A former Kenai Peninsula Borough employee is accused of photographing women and girls without their consent at schools and his home in Soldotna. Thirty-three-year-old Isaac Davis, of Soldotna, was arrested last Friday on six felony charges — five counts of indecent viewing or photography and one count of tampering with physical evidence — for allegedly taking illicit photos and videos of a minor at the Skyview Middle School pool in Soldotna and a woman at his home without her knowledge.
Waste to wood: Plastic recycling program plans expansion to Soldotna

Since this summer, the Kenai Peninsula has had a new way to recycle its plastics. Engineer Patrick Simpson collects used plastics from Seward, Soldotna and Homer to keep them out of the ocean — and to turn them into recycled lumber. The plastic is collected and stored in large...
