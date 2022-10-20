A former Kenai Peninsula Borough employee is accused of photographing women and girls without their consent at schools and his home in Soldotna. Thirty-three-year-old Isaac Davis, of Soldotna, was arrested last Friday on six felony charges — five counts of indecent viewing or photography and one count of tampering with physical evidence — for allegedly taking illicit photos and videos of a minor at the Skyview Middle School pool in Soldotna and a woman at his home without her knowledge.

SOLDOTNA, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO