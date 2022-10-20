Hillsdale Academy sweeps wins at SCAA XC meet; Tekonsha, Athens run

PITTSFORD, MI. — The whole of the SCAA conference traveled to Pittsford High School on Wednesday to compete in the SCAA Conference Cross Country Championship meet.

In the women’s portion of the race, it was Hillsdale Academy taking the conference crown, winning with a score of 33 points. Pittsford finished in second place with 67 points, followed by Adrian Lenawee Christian in third place with 78 points. Colon finished fourth with 98 points, followed by Camden Frontier with 113 points, Athens with 155 points, and St. Phil with 161 points. The Tekonsha Indians sent four runners to the event and thereby fell short of qualifying for the team standings.

Leading the Tekonsha effort was Marshall Academy co-op senior Dani VanLente who finished in eighth place overall, thereby earning all-conference honors. VanLente finished the 3.1-mile course in a time of 21 minutes, 45.83 seconds for her top 10 finish.

Junior Carrisa Shedd also finished inside the top 25, putting together a solid race and crossing the line in twenty-second place in a time of 24 minutes, 35.49 seconds. Rounding out the Tekonsha effort was Leah Newbre in forty-fourth place in a time of 28 minutes, 34.37 seconds and Isabella Voltatorni in fifty-sixth place in a time of 35 minutes, 14.33 seconds.

Leading the Athens effort was junior Chloe Badger, who finished in twenty-first place in a time of 24 minutes, 29.42 seconds. Rounding out the Athens effort was Maria Bronsink in thirty-fifth place in a time of 26 minutes, 50.33 seconds; Somyr Nye in fifty-second place in a time of 30 minutes, 29.69 seconds; Alexis Slater in fifty-third place in a time of 30 minutes, 44.06 seconds; and Charley Williams in fifty-fourth place in a time of 31 minutes, 5.03 seconds.

Bringing home the overall individual win was Adrian Lenawee Christian sophomore Izzy Brooks who finished with the gold medal in a time of 19 minutes, 35.58 seconds.

In the men’s portion of the meet, it was Hillsdale Academy making it a sweep for the Colts, winning the SCAA Conference Championship with a score of 28 points. Adrian Lenawee Christian took second place with 33 points, followed by St. Phil in third place with 75 points, Colon in fourth place with 117 points, and Camden Frontier in fifth place with 117 points.

The Tekonsha Indians sent one runner to the race as sophomore Bo VeenKant finished in twenty-seventh place in a time of 21 minutes, 10.81 seconds.

The Athens effort was led by sophomore Addison Stanton who finished in twenty-eighth place in a time of 21 minutes, 14.45 seconds. Also running well for the Indians was Ethan O’Conner in twenty-ninth place in a time of 21 minutes, 16.81 seconds; Dru Slater in thirty-eighth place in a time of 22 minutes, 50.12 seconds; and Devin Stadel in forty-first place in a time of 24 minutes, 6.49 seconds.

Taking home the individual win was Hillsdale Academy junior Thomas Holm, who finished with the gold medal in a time of 17 minutes, 34.61 seconds.

