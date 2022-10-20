ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granville, OH

Bryn Du Commission welcomes Tara Gordon as Program and Promotion Coordinator

By Special to Granville Sentinel
 3 days ago

The Bryn Du Commission announced Tara Gordon as its new program and promotion coordinator. Gordon brings a wealth of non-profit event planning and production experience and is excited to continue and expand upon Bryn Du’s existing programs centered around culture, recreation and education.

"We are so pleased to add Tara Gordon to our staff at Bryn Du," said Candi Moore, President of the Bryn Du Commission. "We look forward to continuing to build our art activities and other programming with Tara on board."

With a focus on the Bryn Du Art Center, Annual Bryn Du Art Show, Life/Local Program, Artist in Residence Program and additional arts-related and cultural events, Tara will continue to expand upon the art and community programming that is thriving on the Bryn Du campus. Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, the mansion still safely organized activities on the Bryn Du campus for 351 days in 2021, or 96% of the year. The Bryn Du Commission, with support from the Village of Granville, has provided program and event facilities for the benefit of the community while maintaining a mission of historic preservation since 2004. The commission takes pride in being a resource for the community and is extremely conscientious of operating costs in alignment to its core purpose.

Gordon comes to the Commission after working as the special events coordinator at Denison University. She joins the existing staffing team of Executive Director Bruce Cramer and Office and Events Coordinator Athena Koehler.

Information submitted by the Bryn Du Commission.

