Granville, OH

Granville native launches workwear company for women in construction industry

By Special to Granville Sentinel
 3 days ago
Granville native Morgan Dawson recently launched a workwear company for women in the construction industry.

After graduating from Granville High School in 2016, Dawson attended college at Kent State University. She graduated in 2020 with a bachelors in construction management and moved to Washington, D.C. to start her career in the construction industry. Shortly after starting her position as a field engineer, she recognized the need for women’s workwear, and Dawson Workwear was born.

Dawson Workwear was created for working women by a working woman. From her first day on the jobsite, Dawson experienced firsthand the limited options for functional yet flattering workwear. Just about everything on the shelves is designed for men, and the few women’s options are not tailored to the female body. With the percentage of women in the industry climbing, Dawson decided to take things into her own hands.

"I noticed the lack of women’s workwear options immediately after entering the construction industry. I tried out a few options, but none really suited my needs. I made it my goal to make workwear that does not sacrifice fashion for function," she said.

Dawson took her personal experience and frustrations and built Dawson Workwear, a company dedicated to creating the perfect workwear for women. The female body and the demands of the job are at the forefront of every design so women can work confidently and comfortably.

Dawson Workwear is a woman owned and operated company, with all products manufactured in the United States. Learn more about the company at dawsonworkwearforher.com or on Instagram at @dawsonworkwear.

Information submitted by Dawson Workwear.

