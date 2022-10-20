This Oddly Terrifying Scooby Doo Special From The '90s Has Been Mostly Forgotten, But It Will Haunt My Dreams Forever

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happy October! As a show that first aired in 1969, Scooby-Doo has kept a reputation for being pretty wholesome. While the show is definitely spooky, I don't know that I've ever been outright scared watching Scooby-Doo , and I'm always positive that whatever monster that's chasing after the Mystery Gang is most likely just a middle-aged man with an affinity for Halloween costumes. But did you know that in 1999, Cartoon Network aired a Scooby-Doo special that parodied The Blair Witch Project that was so unsettling, it terrified viewers?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ue3i6_0ifsVtGu00
Demented Derek / Via youtu.be

You can rewatch the special here , which begins with this ominous title:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MCnFe_0ifsVtGu00
Warner Bros. Television Distribution / Via youtu.be

And for those who forgot how The Blair Witch Project begins, here's a quick refresher:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jNIrw_0ifsVtGu00
Artisan Entertainment

Apparently, Velma is recording the team's latest mystery adventure. Here's the gang:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OrMRH_0ifsVtGu00
Warner Bros. Television Distribution / Via youtu.be

If you're looking at that picture and going, "Hey, that background looks suspiciously lifelike," you're not wrong. This film is actually live-action, shot near writer Larry Morris' old home, and animation was added on top of these shots. Fun fact, the real Mystery Machine was actually in Canada at the time, so the crew had to fly over just to get shots featuring the van.

That also means that all of the "interviews" Velma conducts with local townspeople about the local "haunted woods" feature actual people, including this poor person that Shaggy absolutely decimates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XI2LK_0ifsVtGu00

For reference, Shaggy eats literal dog treats, and yet, he still thinks that he has room to make fun of anybody.

Warner Bros. Television Distribution / Via youtu.be

At any rate, the Mystery Gang decides to ignore the neighbor's warning and spend the night in the haunted woods, with a weirdly calm attitude about the whole thing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U8l9q_0ifsVtGu00
Warner Bros. Television Distribution / Via youtu.be

During their first night staying out in the woods, the gang hears some weird growling outside of their tent, and as usual, decide to send Shaggy and Scooby out to investigate. Oh, and did I mention the forest they decided to stay in is right next to a GRAVEYARD?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44rUCM_0ifsVtGu00

I'm going to ask a question that I'm sure many have asked before me, but where are these kids' parents? Do they know that their children are sleeping in graveyards?

Warner Bros. Television Distribution / Via youtu.be

As Shaggy and Scooby are exploring the forest, they catch a quick sight of the monster before booking it back to the tent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dNHxi_0ifsVtGu00
Warner Bros. Television Distribution / Via youtu.be

If you've ever seen a fake video of Bigfoot or the Loch Ness monster, that's the vibe of this guy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s1fJe_0ifsVtGu00
Warner Bros. Television Distribution / Via youtu.be

After they wake up the next day, the gang finds a pile of Scooby snacks outside of their tent, similar to the real Blair Witch Project , where the trio finds piles of rocks stacked outside of their tent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2psSpj_0ifsVtGu00
Warner Bros. Television Distribution / Via youtu.be

Like in the actual Blair Witch Project , the gang loses their way in the woods and can't find their way back to the van. It also means that tempers are flaring, like this exchange where Daphne attacks Velma.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y0S5o_0ifsVtGu00
Warner Bros. Television Distribution / Via youtu.be

After Shaggy and Scooby eat the map that's supposed to lead them back to the van (Yes, EAT IT), the gang is apparently more lost than ever, which leads to this breakdown from Fred:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2veFfN_0ifsVtGu00
Warner Bros. Television Distribution / Via youtu.be

After it gets dark, Velma and Daphne hear the same growling outside, which leads to this legitimately unsettling scene of Daphne running away screaming as Velma chases after her in the dark.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CY4Ay_0ifsVtGu00
Warner Bros. Television Distribution / Via youtu.be

Oh, and at some point, this terrifying creature shows up:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v9N5v_0ifsVtGu00
Warner Bros. Television Distribution / Via youtu.be

That's right, SCRAPPY. DAPPY. DOO. He's in this Blair Witch Project special for about two seconds until the gang decides to ABANDON HIM IN THE WOODS. Time for a brief survey.

Eventually, the gang finds an abandoned house, but the monster finds them there. Here's a closeup of the monster, which is still somehow less scary than that picture of Scrappy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dk6tJ_0ifsVtGu00
Warner Bros. Television Distribution / Via youtu.be

The ghost chases them around in a good old-fashioned Scooby Doo chase scene before Velma finds Shaggy in this freaky parallel of the Blair Witch Project .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iRhuJ_0ifsVtGu00

In the original Blair Witch Project , the townspeople told a story of a murderer who killed children in pairs, forcing one to face the wall like Mike is doing as the other child is killed. In Scooby Doo, Shaggy is facing the corner because he's scared.

Warner Bros. Television Distribution/ Artisan Entertainment / Via youtu.be

I won't reveal the ending, but here's a hint:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F56Wf_0ifsVtGu00
Warner Bros. Television Distribution / Via youtu.be

Do you remember this special, or have you rewatched it as an adult? What's a kids program that absolutely scared you as an adult? Let me know in the comments!

