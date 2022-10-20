Belleville, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 7 high school 🏐 games in Belleville.
The Edwardsville High School volleyball team will have a game with Belleville West High School on October 20, 2022, 14:30:00.
The Gibault Catholic High School volleyball team will have a game with Althoff Catholic High School on October 20, 2022, 14:30:00.
The Collinsville High School volleyball team will have a game with Belleville East High School on October 20, 2022, 14:30:00.
The Gibault Catholic High School volleyball team will have a game with Althoff Catholic High School on October 20, 2022, 15:30:00.
The Collinsville High School volleyball team will have a game with Belleville East High School on October 20, 2022, 15:45:00.
The Gibault Catholic High School volleyball team will have a game with Althoff Catholic High School on October 20, 2022, 16:30:00.
The Edwardsville High School volleyball team will have a game with Belleville West High School on October 20, 2022, 15:45:00.
Comments / 0