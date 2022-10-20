ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, IL

Plainfield, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Plainfield.

The West Aurora High School volleyball team will have a game with Plainfield South High School on October 20, 2022, 14:30:00.

West Aurora High School
Plainfield South High School
October 20, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Joliet West High School volleyball team will have a game with Plainfield Central High School on October 20, 2022, 14:30:00.

Joliet West High School
Plainfield Central High School
October 20, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

Glen Ellyn, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Elgin High School football team will have a game with Glenbard South High School on October 21, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
ELGIN, IL
WSPY NEWS

Nighttime school fire strikes Oswego 308 District

A fire broke out at the Brokaw Early Learning Center in Oswego on Friday night, bringing four fire departments to the scene. It appears materials on the roof caught fire and early 308 reports indicate no one was injured. The Oswego School District building is on Fifth Street, just north...
OSWEGO, IL
High School Football PRO

Bartlett, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Glenbard East High School football team will have a game with Bartlett High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
BARTLETT, IL
parentherald.com

Illinois Teen Unexpectedly Dies After Collapsing During Choir Event

A 17-year-old boy unexpectedly died after he collapsed during a choir event in Naperville, Illinois on Friday, October 14. NBC Chicago reported that Daniel Moshi was performing at the All State Honors Show Choir for the Illinois American Choral Directors Association at Naperville North High School when the senior at Leyden High School in District 212 became unconscious.
NAPERVILLE, IL
idesignarch.com

North Shore Victorian Era Historic Home with Modern Updates

This gorgeous house in Highland Park, Illinois is a historical Victorian charmer circa 1892 with traditional Queen Anne style architecture. The classic retreat features a wrap-around porch with views of the lake. Originally designed by architect William Boyington, the magnificent North Shore estate blends history with modern comfort. The 11,210-square-foot...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Huntly High School's 'Pink Out' game will honor beloved teacher

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's been almost one year since a beloved teacher passed away from her battle with breast cancer. So Friday, Huntley High School will be decked out in pink in her honor.Jennifer Heuck was a long-time teacher at the high school.The superintendent tells us her impact on the school was tremendous. The district has been raising money toward breast cancer awareness in her memory and selling pink shirts.They sold out ahead of Friday's football game which will be A "Pink Out" game.The district is also raising funds for a scholarship in Mrs. Heuck's name - which will be awarded to a student pursuing a career in education. 
HUNTLEY, IL
WGN News

Highest-rated steakhouses in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, […]
CHICAGO, IL
wcsjnews.com

Morris High School Making Curriculum Changes For Next School Year

Several curriculum changes will be made at Morris High School. Superintendent Craig Ortiz explains. We asked Ortiz about the costs associated with the changes. Your browser does not support the audio element. Meanwhile, Ortiz said the board approved a resolution of intent to issue $1.53 million in working cash fund...
wglc.net

Man pleads guilty in crash that killed 2 college students

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago man has pleaded guilty to an intoxicated driving charge for his role in a street racing crash that killed two Judson University students last year. Twenty-two-year-old Trevon Morris of Elgin entered a blind plea Thursday to one count of aggravated driving under the influence of cannabis, causing death. The Daily Herald of Arlington Heights reports that a Kane County prosecutor says Morris’ blood contained three times the legal limit for cannabis intoxication after the April 2021 crash in Elgin. Authorities say Morris was street racing and speeding when his car hit a vehicle carrying four Judson University students, killing two of them.
ELGIN, IL
centraltimes.org

Students forced to choose between overlapping homecoming dances

Over 2,000 students attended Naperville Central’s annual homecoming hosted outdoors on the track on Sept. 24. But this year, Central, North and Metea Valley hosted homecoming on the same day, creating logistical hurdles for some students. Like last year, the mosh pit for Central’s dance was outside on the...
NAPERVILLE, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Church Hosts Trunk-or-Treat Event

Faith Lutheran Church in Joliet will host its Trunk-or-Treat event from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, in the church’s parking lot, 353 N. Midland. Parishioners will hand out treats from the backs of their cars. Games and crafts also will be offered.
JOLIET, IL
WGN News

Food truck operator shot on West Side

CHICAGO — A 39-year-old food truck driver was injured in a shooting on the city’s Lower West Side. Police said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of South Blue Island around 1:50 a.m. Friday. The man was inside of a food truck when someone opened fire. He was transported in fair condition to an […]
CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

Driver From Sandwich Killed In Wreck

A crash just outside Plano claimed the life of a Sandwich man. Kendall County deputies were called just after 7:30 Wednesday night for a single-vehicle wreck on Creek Road. For whatever reason, 52-year-old Jeffrey Thompson drove off the road and had his vehicle hit a utility pole. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.
PLANO, IL
High School Volleyball PRO

High School Volleyball PRO

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

High school volleyball game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy