lootpress.com
Woman convicted of murder in Tazewell County
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (LOOTPRESS) – J. Christopher Plaster, Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney, announced today that Marticia Michelle Mathias, age 56, of Tannersville, VA, was convicted by a jury in the murder of Douglas Campbell French of Tannersville and the malicious wounding of Ronald Allison of Thompson Valley. At...
q95fm.net
Man from Southwest Virginia Expected to Enter Guilty Plea for Drug Charges
A man out of southwestern Virginia in a federal drug conspiracy case is expected to enter a guilty plea in November. 40-year-old Sherman Woods of Pennington Gap has already admitted in a signed plea agreement to conspiracy to distribute suboxone and meth. It’s alleged that Wood was distributing meth and...
As trial looms, accused child killer Boswell fires her attorney
With her trial looming, a Sullivan County teenaged mom accused of stuffing her 15-month-old daughter inside a trash can where she smothered to death has fired her court-appointed attorney. Sullivan County Criminal Court Judge James Goodwin on Friday allowed Megan Boswell’s current attorney to withdraw from her case and appointed a new attorney. The move […] The post As trial looms, accused child killer Boswell fires her attorney appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Man found guilty of aggravated malicious wounding in Lebanon shooting
Editor’s Note: Previous reports regarding Hilser had his last name spelled “Hilsner.” The Commonwealth’s Attorney has provided the correct spelling. LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — A man charged in connection to a shooting at a Lebanon apartment complex was found guilty Thursday. According to Russell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Zack Stoots, Josiah Tyree Hilser was found guilty […]
Megan Boswell case: Defense attorney explains motion to withdraw counsel, potential trial impacts
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — On Wednesday, the attorney for the Sullivan County woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter filed a motion asking the court to let him withdraw as her counsel. On Friday, that motion is set to be heard in Megan Boswell’s case. Requests for withdrawal According to defense attorney Don E. […]
Johnson Co. stabbing suspect arrested, sheriff says
JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police say a woman wanted for aggravated assault is in custody after she allegedly stabbed a man earlier this month. According to Tricia Morefield, public information officer for the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Angela Tenorio was arrested Thursday. Her bond is set at $15,000, and her arraignment is scheduled for […]
Driver charged with DUI after alleged crash near Johnson/Carter Co. line
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A driver has been charged after a reported crash into a utility pole on Tuesday. According to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), a Lexus 350 was going east on State Route 67 near the Johnson County/Carter County line at 1 p.m. The Lexus was going downhill […]
Megan Boswell’s attorney files motion to withdraw as her counsel
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The attorney for Megan Boswell, the Sullivan County woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter, has filed a motion asking the court to let him withdraw as her counsel. Brad Sproles, Boswell’s public-appointed defense attorney, filed the motion on Wednesday claiming that “the attorney client relationship has deteriorated to the point […]
Johnson City Press
Local law enforcement agencies use unclaimed guns as credit for needed equipment
KINGSPORT — Law enforcement agencies like the Sullivan County and Hawkins County sheriff’s offices sometimes come in contact with unclaimed guns. Both the SCSO and the HCSO choose to trade or sell the guns as a way to get needed equipment and supplies they can use to benefit the communities they serve.
Johnson City Press
The City of Church Hill corrects deficiencies identified by the Tennessee Comptroller
CHURCH HILL– Since the beginning of the year, Church Hill has continued to have bookkeeping and accounting mistakes, including not paying its February 2022 credit card bill on time, according to a Times News investigation. The Times News investigated how the City of Church Hill addressed issues and deficiencies...
Woman flown to hospital after bicycle crash on Creeper Trail
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Med-Flight transported a woman to the hospital Friday afternoon following an incident on the Creeper Trail. According to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, a woman riding a bicycle crashed and suffered serious injuries. First responders arrived at the scene around 1 p.m., and EMS believed the woman was bleeding internally […]
wcyb.com
Kingsport Police Department participating in Drug take-back event
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Kingsport Police Department will be participating in a drug take-back event for the community. This event will take place on Saturday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Dobyns-Bennett High School front parking lot, located at 1 Tribe Way, Kingsport. The event is sponsored by the United Way of Greater Kingsport, the Kingsport Police Department, and Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition.
Johnson City Press
Washington County commissioners to decide on projects
Washington County commissioners are scheduled to vote Monday on funding to finally complete the ballfields at the Boones Creek K-School, as well as money to renovate part of the George P. Jaynes Justice Center and to pay architect fees for designing a new multi-purpose county office building. Commissioners will decide...
Johnson County finds previously missing 11-month-old girl
An 11-month-old Johnson County girl at the center of an Endangered Child Alert has been found and is safe, according to authorities Wednesday morning.
Megan Boswell appointed new legal counsel
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Sullivan County woman accused of killing her daughter in 2019 was appointed new legal counsel on Friday. Megan Boswell’s public-appointed defense attorney, Brad Sproles, filed a motion on Wednesday, Oct. 19, to withdraw from the case, claiming that the attorney-client relationship has “deteriorated to the point that counsel is unable […]
VSP investigating after 2 vehicles collide in Dickenson County
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a crash in Dickenson County that sent one person to a local hospital. According to the VSP, the crash occurred at 6:39 a.m. Wednesday on Dickenson Highway (Route 83). Two vehicles “collided” near Dewdrop Drive, police report. The VSP reports at least one […]
Wise County Goodwill employees credited with saving a life
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Wise County Goodwill store employees are being credited with saving a woman’s life on Tuesday. Security camera video shows the moment a woman collapsed and team members jumped into action. “We all worked as a team,” Goodwill Team Lead Cathy Lane said. “We did what we had been trained to […]
Kingsport Times-News
Federal, New York authorities allege Blountville man smuggled guns via 'Iron Pipeline'
BLOUNTVILLE — A 70-year-old Sullivan County man is in jail in New York state, charged along with four others allegedly involved in the “notorious Iron Pipeline” to smuggle guns purchased in Knoxville to Queens County, New York. If convicted, Richard “Rick” Horne of Blountville could face up...
Johnson City Press
Brief: South Central Ruritan Turkey shoot and Halloween event
South Central Ruritan, 2636 Highway 107, Chuckey, will host a turkey shoot Oct. 28. Registration starts at 5 p.m. and the shoot starts at 6 p.m. Food will be served. South Central Ruritan will also be host a Halloween event on Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m. The event will include hotdogs, candy and s’mores.
Johnson City Press
County officials mull Appalachia High School fate
APPALACHIA – Wise County officials are waiting on an assessment of damage to the former Appalachia High School building before a decision on its fate. Wise County Administrator Mike Hatfield said Friday that the school – which reverted to the county about eight years ago when the county school system consolidated Appalachia and Powell Valley high schools into Union High School – said the town started leasing the building as a community center in 2015.
