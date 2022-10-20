ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Salon

Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide

President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
Upworthy

Manager asks employees to not discuss wages; they respond by sharing wages on company notice board

Corporate life can be tough, especially with every company having its own set of rules and using these rules to make employees toe the line. One particular misunderstanding that keeps coming up is the notion that employers may just dismiss workers for discussing salaries with co-workers. Although it is the legal right of workers to discuss salaries with co-workers, it is often frowned on in workplaces by employers. According to Donna Ballman, an employee-side employment attorney, "Employers hate it when employees discuss salaries because it exposes discrimination and other unfair pay practices."
KENTUCKY STATE
The Hill

Importing more foreign farm workers is sowing the seeds of destruction

Citing labor shortages and rising production costs, the agricultural lobby is once again pushing the federal government to pass legislation that would increase the number of foreign agricultural workers permitted to enter the United States. The existing agricultural worker program — known as the H-2A nonimmigrant visa — admits laborers...
IOWA STATE
Portsmouth Herald

New Hampshire immigrants and refugees help to bolster the state's workforce

This story is part of an occasional Granite State News Collaborative series focusing on immigration issues and the experiences of immigrants settling in New Hampshire, including what it's like seeking asylum here and finding work as an immigrant — the challenges involved, as well as efforts underway to help remove barriers and create more opportunities for advancement.
MANCHESTER, NH
maritime-executive.com

Sick Day Dispute Revives Risk of a Major U.S. Railway Strike

A disagreement over sick leave is threatening to disrupt a bargain between America's major rail lines and railroad unions, derailing hopes of a long-sought contract agreement. Last week, members of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division (BMWED) voted down the labor deal that carriers and unions negotiated in an all-night bargaining session last month. The vote means that the union's track repair workers could go out on strike as early as November 19.
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Nurse leaders identify emotional health, retention as top workforce challenges

Staff members’ emotional health and well-being, as well as staff retention, are among the top workforce challenges identified by nurse leaders responding to the latest survey by the American Organization for Nursing Leadership and consulting firm Joslin Insight. Of the 1,781 nurse leaders — managers, directors and chief nursing...

