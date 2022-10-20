Read full article on original website
Food Stamps by Household: How Much the 2023 COLA Boosted Monthly SNAP Benefits
Americans who depend on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to buy food have had a rough go of it in 2022 due to soaring prices for everything from eggs and bacon to veggies and...
Crisis: Nursing Homes Permanently Closing Throughout the United States
Financial issues facing the nursing home industry have effectuated a national crisis. Pleas to Congress have been largely ineffective. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:American Health Care Association, Modern Healthcare, Google.com, and KeloLand.com.
Pfizer's chief commercial officer says that although the company developed its Covid-19 vaccine with many remote employees, working in person is 'critical' to office culture
Nearly 2 years after the company helped to develop the Covid vaccine, Pfizer's Angela Hwang said it's time to get back to the office. Though many worked from home during the vaccine's development, Pfizer's culture was "banked" from years of in-person work, she said. Some companies have recently faced backlash...
healthcareguys.com
When Should You Go to an Urgent Care Facility Instead of a Hospital
It’s natural that when something terrible happens we’d immediately react by going to the hospital for help. After all, hospitals have a wide range of services and staff to cater to our every need, right? Oftentimes, however, the hospital may not be the best place for us to go. In many cases, it may be more beneficial for us to visit an urgent care san antonio facility instead.
A new, stealthy coronavirus variant is spreading fast, spooking scientists and Wall Street analysts, but experts say there is cause for optimism
XBB, a new version of Omicron, is evading immunity in Asia. Experts say strategic masking will help as COVID infections rise this winter.
What should rich countries do with spare masks and gloves? It's the opposite of what the WHO recommends
Most developed countries hold significant quantities of medical supplies in reserve to respond in an emergency. For example, Australia has its National Medical Stockpile, which stocks personal protective equipment, such as masks and gloves, among other items. New Zealand has its national reserve supplies. If these supplies are not used in an emergency, such as a pandemic, they typically stay in the stockpile until their use-by date, then are sent to landfill. Surely there’s a better way, especially with some developing nations short of medical supplies. Donating surplus stock to developing countries seems an obvious solution. Our study looked at the...
Why a bank CEO needs empathy to be an effective leader
Only 5% of financial institutions globally are led by women. Bank of the West CEO Nandita Bakhshi writes about growing pains at the top.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: PLG and enterprise sales, SaaS pricing strategy, OPT options
My colleagues are flying home to cities as far flung as Taipei, Paris and London; I just took a streetcar home, which should keep my expense report simple. Moscone Center did not look like we’re experiencing a downturn in tech: The Expo Hall and demo booths were buzzing, and attendees were networking with enthusiasm in the hallways (are business cards making a comeback?).
aiexpress.io
Adept AI Labs discusses new foundation model at Oracle CloudWorld
Basis fashions are on the vanguard of innovation in synthetic intelligence (AI) at this time, offering new alternatives that have been merely not doable even just a few years in the past. At Oracle CloudWorld 2022, Adept AI Labs, mentioned a brand new basis mannequin the startup just lately developed for enabling actions on pc programs.
Vox
The future of meat requires new intellectual infrastructure. That’s what Isha Datar is building.
America’s agriculture system was shaped in part by government-funded land grant universities, which conducted agricultural research and trained students to enter the farming and food sectors. But no such government infrastructure exists for those trying to reinvent meat by growing animal cells in bioreactors — known as cultivated or cell-cultured meat — or to make animal-free eggs and dairy using complex fermentation methods.
CoinTelegraph
Web3 to inject $1.1T in India's GDP by 2032, following 37x growth since 2020
The global Web3 boom is expected to add $1.1 trillion to the Indian economy over the next decade, supporting the investment-based momentum driven by over 450 in-house startups, including CoinDCX, Polygon and CoinSwitch. A recent study from the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), an Indian non-governmental trade...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Programming by personality type can support more healthful aging: study
Programs tailored to personality types, rather than a one-size-fits-all approach, can promote health in older adults, according to a new study. Researchers from Simon Fraser University in British Columbia analyzed the potential effects of lifestyle activities on the cognitive health of more than 3,500 older adults and found that using psychology’s orchid-dandelion personality metaphor can help assess the effectiveness of supportive programs.
coingeek.com
Singapore to help South Korean fintech companies get a head start in the country
Singapore has opened its doors to South Korean fintech companies looking to expand their presence beyond local borders. Singapore’s Fintech Association (SFA), in association with Banks Foundation for Young Entrepreneurs, have teamed up to create 80RR, a co-working space for Korean companies in Singapore. Reuben Lim, chief operating officer...
The One Thing: Integration and the Future of Financial Services
The connected economy runs on a mostly invisible ocean of technologies to deliver new experiences, and it all relies on one foundational concept: integration. That’s the opinion of Galen Robbins, managing director and head of global merchant acquiring sales at Bank of America. Speaking with PYMNTS’ Karen Webster for the “One Thing” series, Robbins covered a lot of ground, but the conversation was underpinned by that unifying idea.
Physics World
Universities must reform how they evaluate students so that assessment is integral to learning
Nicolas Labrosse says we must change how universities evaluate physics students. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused massive disruption to higher education. Its impact has also raised important questions about university education, including how we should best assess students in university physics departments. The current “gold standard” of student assessment is written examinations under controlled conditions that are often held at the end of the course. By being invigilated and time-limited, such exams are fair, guarantee academic integrity and support the development of independent thinking. They are also good at judging how well students can carry out certain derivations or apply their knowledge.
International Business Times
Soprano Announces Availability Of Conversational AI Chatbot Platform In Australia
Soprano, the multinational Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) firm, has launched a new AI-driven messaging solution for Australian businesses. Soprano's new Conversational AI product has been designed to have a series of functions that would enable staff and decision-makers to get started with chatbots for anything from simplifying the customer experience to streamlining HR and sales processes.
getnews.info
Introducing Remote Rumble – The newest acquisition agency that brings innovative sales concepts for business growth.
Remote Rumble is a brand-new sales acquisition agency that is helping businesses run their advertisements, set appointments, and close deals. Launching a new company and setting a new standard for sales agencies, serial entrepreneur Huub Knapen is pleased to debut the brand-new acquisition agency he co-founded with Brent Bakker. Remote...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
The Next Generation Medical Alert and Home Safety Platform for Seniors Aging in Place
The Next Generation Medical Alert and Home Safety Platform for Seniors Aging in Place. October 21, 2022: One in five Americans today are unpaid caregivers. That’s 54 million adults caring for somebody over the age of 65 in an unpaid capacity. The aging boomer population or “Silver Tsunami” means that there will be 90 million seniors by 2040. 89% of seniors say they want to live in their homes for as long as possible. We don’t have the staffing or medical support supply chains to do that. Carina Edwards, CEO of Quil Health is here today to discuss Quil Assure. The Next Generation Medical Alert and Home Safety platform for seniors aging in place. It’s a “best of both worlds” technology for caregivers and seniors with emergency on-demand and “set it and forget it” approach. Because the more care you can give, the more empathy you can give and the less hovering you can give, is what will really empower our future aging generations.
tipranks.com
Moderna announces clinical data on mRNA-1273.214 bivalent booster
Moderna announced new clinical data on its bivalent Omicron-containing booster, mRNA-1273.214. Ninety days after administration as a fourth booster dose in previously vaccinated and boosted participants, a 50 microgram booster dose of mRNA-1273.214 elicited a superior neutralizing antibody response against Omicron BA.1 when compared to a 50 microgram booster dose of mRNA-1273 in all participants regardless of prior infection. Superior performance against Omicron BA.1 was also durable, with higher antibody titers sustained through three months. In addition, mRNA-1273.214 demonstrated significantly higher neutralizing antibody responses against Omicron BA.4/BA.5 compared to mRNA-1273 28 days after administration, as previously reported. Potent responses were also seen against Omicron BA.2.75 28 days after administration, suggesting that the bivalent booster elicits broad cross-neutralization against Omicron variants. Observed side effects of mRNA-1273.214 were similar or less severe than those of either a second or third dose of the original vaccine. Additionally, no new safety concerns were identified in the three-month follow-up. The complete data set will be presented during a breakout session on October 20, 2022 at ID Week. In addition, data will be submitted for peer-reviewed publication and shared with regulators around the world. The Company expects interim safety and immunogenicity results of its Omicron BA.4/BA.5-targeting bivalent vaccine, mRNA-1273.222, to become available later this year. Data will be generated from a clinical study designed in accordance with regulatory guidance for bivalent booster vaccines against COVID-19.
News-Medical.net
Breakthrough infection risk and immune responses to vaccines associated with human leukocyte antigen alleles
In a recent study published in Nature Medicine, a team of researchers from the United Kingdom (U.K.) used data from clinical trials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 to understand the genetic factors that contribute to the individual variations in the antibody responses to the vaccine.
Comments / 1