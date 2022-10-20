ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Manager asks employees to not discuss wages; they respond by sharing wages on company notice board

Corporate life can be tough, especially with every company having its own set of rules and using these rules to make employees toe the line. One particular misunderstanding that keeps coming up is the notion that employers may just dismiss workers for discussing salaries with co-workers. Although it is the legal right of workers to discuss salaries with co-workers, it is often frowned on in workplaces by employers. According to Donna Ballman, an employee-side employment attorney, "Employers hate it when employees discuss salaries because it exposes discrimination and other unfair pay practices."
Good Samaritan independent living units in Florida permanently ‘uninhabitable’ due to Hurricane Ian flooding

Significant flooding damage to independent living units caused by Hurricane Ian is leading to the permanent closure of six neighborhoods at Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society–Kissimmee Village in Florida. An assessment by a disaster and recovery contractor led the senior living and care provider to announce that 523 units...
What to Do if Your Home Is Losing Value

Your home’s value matters – it determines what profit you’ll see when you sell and is a major factor in determining your overall wealth. For those reasons, the idea that your home could be losing value is terrifying. Here’s what you need to know about the reasons your home could be losing value and how current market conditions may play a role.
Nurse leaders identify emotional health, retention as top workforce challenges

Staff members’ emotional health and well-being, as well as staff retention, are among the top workforce challenges identified by nurse leaders responding to the latest survey by the American Organization for Nursing Leadership and consulting firm Joslin Insight. Of the 1,781 nurse leaders — managers, directors and chief nursing...
Programming by personality type can support more healthful aging: study

Programs tailored to personality types, rather than a one-size-fits-all approach, can promote health in older adults, according to a new study. Researchers from Simon Fraser University in British Columbia analyzed the potential effects of lifestyle activities on the cognitive health of more than 3,500 older adults and found that using psychology’s orchid-dandelion personality metaphor can help assess the effectiveness of supportive programs.
Rates of healthcare use higher after positive SARS-CoV-2 test

(HealthDay News) — The rates of healthcare use are significantly higher after a positive severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) test than after a negative test, according to a study published online Oct. 17 in CMAJ, the journal of the Canadian Medical Association. Candace D. McNaughton, MD, PhD, MPH,...
Here @ Home goes over signs of early dementia and planning for age

(WDBJ) - More than six million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association, and an estimated 11 million family, friends and unpaid caregivers are caring for them. On Here @ Home Friday, we talked about the signs of early dementia and what’s normal and when it’s...

