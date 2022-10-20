Read full article on original website
Whitmer’s resolve competes with Dixon’s cuts at Detroit economic forum
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Tudor Dixon pitched their platforms to the Detroit Economic Club Friday afternoon, arguing in turn that state government was either putting the pieces in place to guide Michigan toward prosperity or simply getting in the way. As the incumbent, Whitmer was both touting her own...
WOOD
How to Vote in Michigan’s 2022 Elections
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Michigan’s Nov. 8 general election will decide races for governor, U.S. House and for seats in the state legislature. The state’s primary was Aug. 2. A voter casts a ballot at a polling place in Detroit. Essential info:. Absentee voting: All registered voters...
Roll Call Online
In Michigan, the same issues motivate voters in different ways
Gary Spagnuolo usually votes for Republicans, but this year he plans to support Elissa Slotkin, the Democrat seeking a third term in Michigan’s 7th Congressional District. Steven O’Shaugnessey is moving in the opposite direction. Even though he is a Republican, he voted for Slotkin two years ago. But this year, he cast an absentee ballot for GOP challenger Tom Barrett, 41, an Army veteran and state senator who faces Slotkin in a redrawn district.
Big-name West Michigan donors absent from Trump-endorsed candidate’s campaign finance filing
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Republican Congressional candidate John Gibbs entered October without receiving donations from many of the prominent Grand Rapids business leaders and philanthropists that supported his former GOP opponent, U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer. The most recent campaign finance reports, covering the period from July 14 to Sept....
Anti-proposal 3 ad faces backlash over alleged misinformation
A new anti-Proposal 3 ad is being called 'false' and 'defamatory,' but those behind it are standing their ground.
A Michigan senator’s sermon and the sin of pushing stolen election lies
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Ed McBroom looked out at the crowd and recalled the story of Daniel. Even while the Christian prophet suffered in captivity in Babylon, the Bible tells, Daniel didn’t compromise his faith. Despite immense pressure to conform by a “maniacal” king, McBroom said, Daniel picked his battles and stood for what he knew to be true “at great peril to himself.”
bridgemi.com
Who will control the Michigan Legislature? This year, Democrats have a shot
There are a lot of political contests to keep tabs on in Michigan, but don’t sleep on state legislative races. Michigan has had a Republican trifecta over 14 of the last 30 years, controlling the executive branch and both legislative chambers. Democrats never controlled all branches over that time.
WLUC
Michigan voters to decide future of state abortion rights with Proposal 3
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Proposal 3 would enshrine abortion rights in the Michigan state constitution if passed. It is one of three non-partisan proposals on the ballot for Michigan voters this election season, alongside Proposal 1 and Proposal 2. As it reads on the ballot, Proposal 3 would:. Establish a...
Judge denies Carvana request for temporary restraining order against Michigan
A Michigan Court of Claims judge has denied Carvana's request that a temporary restraining order be granted against Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson for suspending its operations at its location in Novi. Earlier this month, state officials suspended the license of the Carvana dealership in Novi for "imminent harm to the public," a claim Carvana called "baseless." The state said Carvana LLC, owned by Paul Breaux and located off of Novi Road near I-96, committed...
Here are all Detroit Free Press endorsements for 2022 general election
Here are the Detroit Free Press Editorial Board's choices for the general election on Nov. 8, 2022. You can use our voter guide to see which of these Michigan local and statewide races are on your ballot and find out more about the candidates. Statewide elected offices ...
AG opinion: State canvassers could face legal action, suspension if they don’t perform legal duties
Following multiple deadlocks from the Michigan State Board of Canvassers (BSC), state Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield) consulted with the Department of the Attorney General about potential legal consequences if a board member fails to perform their duties. In Michigan, the Board of Canvassers is responsible for certifying election results, as well as certifying petitions for […] The post AG opinion: State canvassers could face legal action, suspension if they don’t perform legal duties appeared first on Michigan Advance.
WILX-TV
Michigan State University joins fight over statute of limitations
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State, the University of Michigan, and Ohio State University are on the same side trying to get judges to limit the amount of time sexual-abuse survivors have to file lawsuits. MSU and UM are siding with Ohio State in a suit filed by the...
Whitmer vetoes GOP-backed legislation to limit governor’s emergency power
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed legislation last week which would have given Michigan lawmakers the final say in whether emergency orders issued by the executive branch can last longer than 28 days. The governor vetoed eight bills of a 30-bill plan introduced by House Republicans to set timeframes for emergency powers...
wdet.org
Michigan election officials prepare for flood of absentee ballots as return deadline nears
Absentee ballots continue to trickle into Michigan clerks’ offices — and are still outpacing the previous midterm election in 2018. Over 1.6 million ballots have been sent out, and 430,000 ballots have been returned. That’s about double the number from four years ago. The final day to...
Why Exactly Did Michigan Become an ‘Eastern Time Zone’ State?
Did you know that the entire state of Michigan used to be on Central time, observing the same time as Chicago, rather than New York? But that all changed many, many years ago. Before we get too deep here, let's remember to acknowledge a few friends who live north of the Bridge.
Changes to Michigan’s 72-hour deer kill reporting laws shot down – for now
Those who do not report a deer harvest within 72 hours of its happening will still face the possibility of fines or even jail time after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer rejected a bill looking to reverse course on the issue. But the author of that legislation said she’s willing to try...
Is There A Legal Age Limit For Trick or Treating in Michigan?
Growing up, you always anticipate the dreaded day you will have to stop trick or treating. However, I beg the differ. Who made the rule that there is an age limit on whether or not you can go trick or treating if you want?. There are places that have bans...
WILX-TV
Michigan law forces retired teachers to stop coaching
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has a shortage of coaches at K-12 schools across the state. And ironically, a law meant to help schools deal with staff shortages is making things worse. Pat Murray was a Cross Country and Track and Field Coach at East Lansing High School. After...
State canvassers could face legal consequences, removal from office, AG office says in opinion
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office indicated that two state canvassers may be at risk of legal liability and removal from office due to violations of their “clear legal duty.”. A letter dated Oct. 18 from Nessel’s Chief Deputy Christina Grossi alluded to the fact that the Republican...
Eight candidates vie for two seats on Michigan state Board of Education
One is a public health expert. Two have taught college. Two work in real estate. Another is an organizational psychologist. One is an accountant. And all of them want to be members of Michigan’s State Board of Education.Eight candidates are running for two seats on the board, whose most significant duty is hiring and firing the state superintendent. Most education policy decisions in Michigan are the responsibility of the Legislature and...
