Michigan State

WOOD

How to Vote in Michigan’s 2022 Elections

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Michigan’s Nov. 8 general election will decide races for governor, U.S. House and for seats in the state legislature. The state’s primary was Aug. 2. A voter casts a ballot at a polling place in Detroit. Essential info:. Absentee voting: All registered voters...
MICHIGAN STATE
Roll Call Online

In Michigan, the same issues motivate voters in different ways

Gary Spagnuolo usually votes for Republicans, but this year he plans to support Elissa Slotkin, the Democrat seeking a third term in Michigan’s 7th Congressional District. Steven O’Shaugnessey is moving in the opposite direction. Even though he is a Republican, he voted for Slotkin two years ago. But this year, he cast an absentee ballot for GOP challenger Tom Barrett, 41, an Army veteran and state senator who faces Slotkin in a redrawn district.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

A Michigan senator’s sermon and the sin of pushing stolen election lies

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Ed McBroom looked out at the crowd and recalled the story of Daniel. Even while the Christian prophet suffered in captivity in Babylon, the Bible tells, Daniel didn’t compromise his faith. Despite immense pressure to conform by a “maniacal” king, McBroom said, Daniel picked his battles and stood for what he knew to be true “at great peril to himself.”
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Judge denies Carvana request for temporary restraining order against Michigan

A Michigan Court of Claims judge has denied Carvana's request that a temporary restraining order be granted against Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson for suspending its operations at its location in Novi. Earlier this month, state officials suspended the license of the Carvana dealership in Novi for "imminent harm to the public," a claim Carvana called "baseless." The state said Carvana LLC, owned by Paul Breaux and located off of Novi Road near I-96, committed...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

AG opinion: State canvassers could face legal action, suspension if they don’t perform legal duties

Following multiple deadlocks from the Michigan State Board of Canvassers (BSC), state Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield) consulted with the Department of the Attorney General about potential legal consequences if a board member fails to perform their duties.  In Michigan, the Board of Canvassers is responsible for certifying election results, as well as certifying petitions for […] The post AG opinion: State canvassers could face legal action, suspension if they don’t perform legal duties appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan law forces retired teachers to stop coaching

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has a shortage of coaches at K-12 schools across the state. And ironically, a law meant to help schools deal with staff shortages is making things worse. Pat Murray was a Cross Country and Track and Field Coach at East Lansing High School. After...
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

Eight candidates vie for two seats on Michigan state Board of Education

One is a public health expert. Two have taught college. Two work in real estate. Another is an organizational psychologist. One is an accountant. And all of them want to be members of Michigan’s State Board of Education.Eight candidates are running for two seats on the board, whose most significant duty is hiring and firing the state superintendent. Most education policy decisions in Michigan are the responsibility of the Legislature and...
MICHIGAN STATE

