Whichever way, it will be a reality that the Bitcoin SV network must contend with until it becomes the dominant SHA256 hashpower chain. Much excitement is going on in the Bitcoin SV ecosystem recently, as a new regime of economic reality has been entered. For about six months or so, it has consistently been more profitable to point your SHA256 hash to mine BSV instead of BTC, but in the last two months, it has been markedly so—importantly, the average is 16% more profitable on BSV (with spikes up to >110%). This has caused the inevitable reality where some SHA256 miners will switch their mining to BSV from BTC in pursuit of bigger profit margins.

2 DAYS AGO