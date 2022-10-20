Read full article on original website
coingeek.com
PLONK on Bitcoin
This post was first published on Medium. We are proud to announce that Bitcoin now supports PLONK. For a detailed description of how PLONK works, you can refer to our previous explanations, Part 1 and Part 2. We have previously implemented Groth16, the smallest and most efficient SNARK construction. However,...
coingeek.com
The fees are too damn high
In October of 2022, I wrote an article questioning if nodes on the BSV blockchain should raise fees in efforts to combat the empty block miner. I wrote that article without considering that the miners earn a subsidy, not a reward for mining blocks. Section 5, step 2 of the...
coingeek.com
Block Dojo’s Craig Massey and Kelly Roberts join Women of BSV in 64th episode
The Block Dojo (formerly Satoshi Block Dojo) has been making waves in the blockchain tech startup space since its debut in August 2021. Just over a year later, on top of its flagship U.K.-based incubator program, the Block Dojo has added a Block Ventures Studio and Dojo Plus Program with plans to open offices in Miami and other tech hotspot locations.
coingeek.com
Empty block miner—an economic play or malicious cybercrime?
Whichever way, it will be a reality that the Bitcoin SV network must contend with until it becomes the dominant SHA256 hashpower chain. Much excitement is going on in the Bitcoin SV ecosystem recently, as a new regime of economic reality has been entered. For about six months or so, it has consistently been more profitable to point your SHA256 hash to mine BSV instead of BTC, but in the last two months, it has been markedly so—importantly, the average is 16% more profitable on BSV (with spikes up to >110%). This has caused the inevitable reality where some SHA256 miners will switch their mining to BSV from BTC in pursuit of bigger profit margins.
coingeek.com
BTC maxis rejoice as Musk doesn’t dump more of Tesla’s tokens
BTC maxis are breathing easier after Elon Musk didn’t dump any more of Tesla’s BTC tokens during the third quarter, which is apparently what passes for celebratory news in maxi-ville these days. On Wednesday, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) dropped its Q3 report card, which showed the electric vehicle manufacturer...
coingeek.com
FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried pens ‘Crypto Regulation for Dummies’
FTX supports government-imposed ‘blocklists’ of sanctioned ‘crypto’ addresses, part of the latest effort by founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) to lobby U.S. lawmakers into crafting FTX-friendly regulations. On October 19, SBF tweeted his “current thoughts on crypto regulation” alongside a more detailed set of Possible Digital Asset...
