It’s Election Season! CSG Assembly and UMPD Oversight Committee Elections Announced to Take Place in November

An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Photo Essay of the 2022 Witches Night Out in Brooklyn, MichiganTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Michigan Daily
UMich Board of Regents discuss Flint transformation initiative at President Ono’s first meeting
The University of Michigan Board of Regents met at the Riverfront Conference Center on the University of Michigan-Flint campus for their October meeting Thursday afternoon. The meeting marked University President Santa Ono’s first Regents’ meeting in the role. The Board discussed the creation of a new central ethics, integrity and compliance office, the proposed transformation of the Flint campus and a new building for the College of Pharmacy.
Michigan Daily
Washtenaw County Health Department creates Health Equity Council to address COVID-19 disparities
The Washtenaw County Health Department (WCHD) announced Thursday the formation of a new Health Equity Council to address the health disparities related to the COVID-19 pandemic across the county. The council will include members from across the community who will work with WCHD staff and community organizations, including Mexiquenses en Michigan, Second Baptist Church, Educate Youth Ypsi and Community Family Life Center.
Michigan Daily
Tune In Turn Out Festival hosts musicians on the Diag to promote sustainability, voter registration
Following the first snow flurries of the fall, students gathered in the University of Michigan Diag Thursday evening to listen to live music, eat free pizza and register to vote at the Tune In Turn Out Festival. The event was co-hosted by Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) and Empty Mug Records to spread awareness about climate action and encourage U-M students to vote in the midterm elections.
Michigan Daily
Michigan’s defense dominates Iowa as offense struggles
The Michigan field hockey team entered Sunday hungry for its first win against a top-10 team, No. 5 Iowa. The Wolverines had dominated their past four games, including a commanding victory over Indiana. However, heading into this match, Michigan remained winless against top-10 opponents, including a close 1-0 defeat against...
Michigan Daily
A case for the “Vomit Comet”: the beauty within struggle
It’s 2 a.m. on a Friday night. The streets are desolate. The faint, distant roar of “Pump It Up” in the distance slowly fades away, only to open up a lonely silence. You are alone with your thoughts. Your mind races from one topic to the next, trying to make sense of the night you just had. Your voice is gone and your legs are tired. You want to sit down and relax but you can’t: you have to take the bus back to North Campus. You walk for what seems like miles and what feels like a millennium. Suddenly, in the distance, a beckoning light calls you. It’s the CCTC, and you’re greeted by a group of people in the same position as you. You found that at that moment you were a bit excited to see people you had never met. You find, at 2 a.m. on a Friday night at a bus stop, a community.
Michigan Daily
Michigan dominates the slot to claim sweep over Lake Superior State
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — When the No. 5 Michigan hockey team took the ice against Boston University last weekend, the balance of high-danger chances swung heavily away from it. Doomed by tips, screens and rebounds, the Wolverines were simply outmatched at net front, leading to their first loss of the season.
Michigan Daily
Wolverines remain focused on building successful program, not just team
Heading into the 2022 season, the biggest question surrounding the Michigan women’s basketball team is crystal clear:. Last year’s co-captain and top scorer, Hillmon leaves the team with big shoes to fill. After losing a player of her caliber, it would be easy for Michigan to get caught up in trying to find a player capable of closing those immediate gaps. But as the Wolverines attempt to regroup following the loss of Hillmon — in addition to last year’s co-captain Danielle Rauch and senior Amy Dilk — they aren’t just focused on this team and this upcoming season.
Michigan Daily
First line production pads Michigan’s slow finish in 5-2 victory over Lake Superior State
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — As the No. 5 Michigan hockey team (4-1, overall) took to the ice against Lake Superior State (0-2-1) on Friday night, the newness of the regular season hadn’t completely worn off. While embarking on their first road trip, debuting new lines and wearing new jerseys, the Wolverines were looking for a different result following their season’s first loss to Boston University last Sunday.
Michigan Daily
‘We want Paul back’: With past games still top of mind, Michigan heightens focus for Michigan State
Last Saturday, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh wanted to take some time to celebrate the No. 4 Michigan Football team’s emphatic victory over then-No. 10 Penn State. But he couldn’t even make it to the locker room before his team had already begun to look forward. “I’m coming up...
Michigan Daily
Michigan overcomes penalty-ridden performance against Lakers
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — It’s hard to take 11 penalties in a hockey game, and it’s even harder to find a rhythm in spite of them. But against Lake Superior State on Saturday, the No. 5 Michigan hockey team did both. In a game where it spent more than a third of the time shorthanded, the Wolverines’ penalty killers set the tone with their play.
Michigan Daily
Truscott’s do-it-all play boosts Michigan to victory
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — No part of the game is too small for Jacob Truscott. Throughout every aspect of the competition, the junior defenseman works to elevate his play. One of the No. 5 Michigan hockey team’s assistant captains, he doesn’t shy away from any aspect of the game.
