Jordan A. Sanchez ’24 is a Physics concentrator in Winthrop House. Her column “Everyday Environmentalist” appears on alternate Fridays. It was that time of year: clubs budgeted for buses to New Haven, organizations coordinated spare beds, and peers shopped for crimson-colored clothing. The Harvard-Yale football game was, and still is, an orchestrated effort for the entire campus. Back in 2019, I’d only been a real Harvard student for a few weeks, but even that much was apparent to me. It’s a social expectation, a cultural norm steeped in hundreds of years of tradition. A communal habit. It is simply what Harvard students do.

HARVARD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO