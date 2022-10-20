Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
More than 1 million holiday lights illuminate paths at Indiana museum this winter
INDIANAPOLIS — Over a million lights are set to illuminate pathways at The Indianapolis Museum of Art this winter. Winterlights will light up the museum's garden with over a million and a half lights. The lights will glitter on 100-year-old trees. Lights will illuminate the main path as you...
mdmh-bloomington.com
Opposition to Boone County development sparks concern
Boone County, Indiana – The projected high-tech development in Boone County by the state has received more than 3,000 signatures of opposition. The 91 other counties in Indiana are receiving a warning from the citizen committee that is leading the opposition. “This is a pilot program, so they want...
Journal Review
JUMP visits the Farm at Prophetstown
Members of the JUMP program got a chance to spend a beautiful fall day at the Farm at Prophetstown last weekend. The farm offers houses built in the 1920’s as well as all the fun things that were available in that era. In addition to touring the houses, there was a barn with live music, pumpkin decorating, outdoor games, animals, hayrides and more. The lunch that was prepared was made with all farm to table ingredients, so it was delicious.
Journal Review
Fourth-generation farmer honored
DARLINGTON — Lifelong Montgomery County farmer, Sugar Creek steward, and conservation cropping innovator Kenny Cain received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Hoosier Environmental Council at the 2022 Greening the Statehouse event in Westfield. While developing, modeling and teaching sustainable farming practices, Cain has worked for organizations that educate...
WTHI
It's a dream come true for one Covered Bridge Festival vendor
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - More than a million people are making their way to Parke County this week as the Covered Bridge Festival continues. The festival features hundreds of vendors from across the country, and one of those vendors had a dream of showcasing his creations right at the very heart of the festival.
Kokomo Rescue Mission in desperate need of food to serve hundreds
The Kokomo Rescue Mission helps hundreds of people daily and now they are in need themselves. Their shelves in their warehouse are nearly empty.
This is Indiana’s Best Pumpkin Patch
With fall upon us, you and the family might be ready to make plans to visit a pumpkin patch or two, but where is the best one in Indiana?. It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. Indiana in general is a great place for fall activities. One of the most popular places to visit this time of year is pumpkin patches. We have so many to choose from in the state, but which one is the best?
Journal Review
Robert Shirar Sr.
Please join us in celebrating Robert Shirar’s life. We are gathering from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 29, 2022, at the Darlington Legion.
Fox 59
Gwendolyn Lee Cakery is named Indy Best’s Cake
It’s a taste of sweet success for Beech Grove’s Gwendolyn Lee Cakery!. The business was voted Indy’s Best Cake by FOX59 viewers. “To have the best cake in Indy is an honor,” said Liz Thompson, owner and cake artist. Gwendolyn Lee Cakery, which is located at...
warricknews.com
Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Kokomo and surrounding regions
Stacker identified the 10 most commonly spoken languages at home in Kokomo and surrounding regions using data from the Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Camden man killed in motorcycle crash in Carroll County
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. – A Camden, Indiana man died Friday evening when his motorcycle crashed on State Road 25 near Delphi, Indiana. State Police say 52-year-old Jerry Spegal was riding riding northbound on the Hoosier Heartland Highway around 5 p.m. when for an unknown reason lost control of the motorcycle. Spegal was ejected from the […]
Journal Review
William ‘Bill’ White
William “Bill” White of Darlington passed away Wednesday night, Oct. 19, 2022, at home. He was 89. Bill worked at Plastenes and then RR Donnelley for many years. He liked to ride motorcycles and attend auctions. He was an avid collector, particularly of silver and guns. He served in the National Guard.
WLFI.com
Camden man identified as motorcycle crash victim
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Camden man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Carroll County. Carroll County Sheriff's Deputy Tony Liggett says the crash happened just north of the intersection of State Road 25 and East Main Street in Delphi. Indiana State Police say in...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana auction business ‘SOLD!’
After driving the backroads and scouring the countryside for years looking for vintage advertising signs and other memorabilia, the owners of Crawfordsville-based Route 32 Auctions and the Indy Advertising Show have changed direction. Kevin and Jill Parker’s businesses are now part of Morphy Auctions, a Pennsylvania-based antiques and collectibles business.
Same goals, very different approaches. What you need to know about Indiana’s Secretary of State candidates
This month, senior investigative reporter Bob Segall interviewed all three candidates appearing on the Secretary of State ballot about their ideas and priorities. Indiana will soon elect a new Secretary of State to oversee voter registration and statewide elections. Because of false claims and disinformation involving recent elections, the spotlight...
The outside group trying to influence Central Indiana School Board elections
On Wednesday, WRTV reported Free to Learn Coalition, national group, created a deceptive and unofficial school board candidate website for Carmel Clay's School Board Candidates.
Journal Review
Virginia Mansfield Sayler
Virginia Mansfield Sayler, 75, of rural Crawfordsville passed away at 9:10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in her home, following a battle with cancer. Arrangements are incomplete with Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate.
Journal Review
Local Record: Oct. 21, 2022
• Warrant served in the 1900 block of Indianapolis Road — 11:15 a.m. • Franklin Thomas Rivenbark, 37, Crawfordsville, was arrested on a parole warrant — 12:41 p.m. • Property damage crash at East Jefferson and South Washington streets —12:47 p.m. • Personal injury crash at South...
WATCH: Indianapolis Zoo tiger cub follows boy in inflatable T-rex costume
INDIANAPOLIS — Who knew tiger cubs liked T-rexes so much?. 13News viewer Terah Pfeffer shared an adorable video of her family attending ZooBoo at the Indianapolis Zoo on Thursday, Oct. 20. Terah's 11-year-old son, Robert, wore an inflatable T-rex costume for the occasion, which garnered immediate attention from one...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Donald Ian Foust
Donald Ian Foust, 72, of Frankfort, passed away on October 21, 2022 in his home. He was born August 2, 1950 in Frankfort. His parents Raymond and Eileen (Beatty) Foust preceded him in death. He married Debra Laughner on July 16, 1971 in Frankfort and she survives. Don was a...
Comments / 0