WLFI.com
Camden man identified as motorcycle crash victim
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Camden man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Carroll County. Carroll County Sheriff's Deputy Tony Liggett says the crash happened just north of the intersection of State Road 25 and East Main Street in Delphi. Indiana State Police say in...
Camden man killed in motorcycle crash in Carroll County
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. – A Camden, Indiana man died Friday evening when his motorcycle crashed on State Road 25 near Delphi, Indiana. State Police say 52-year-old Jerry Spegal was riding riding northbound on the Hoosier Heartland Highway around 5 p.m. when for an unknown reason lost control of the motorcycle. Spegal was ejected from the […]
7-vehicle accident at State Road 144 and Mann Road in Mooresville
MOORESVILLE, Ind. —Emergency responders are asking the public to avoid State Road 144 and Mann Road due to a mass casualty crash involving several vehicles and causing multiple injuries. The Bargersville Fire Department stated they were en route to the crash shortly after 3 p.m. with multiple crews heading toward the scene to assist. Initially, […]
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man charged with stealing $42K in unemployment benefits
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man faces four counts of felony theft for a scam that police say netted him more than $42,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits. The suspect, identified as Covenant Ben, used the personal identifying information of four men — without their knowledge or consent — to apply for, and receive, unemployment benefits in the form of debit cards through the state of Nevada, Indiana State Police said in a statement.
WLFI.com
High speed chase ends with crash on Veterans Memorial Parkway
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One suspect is in custody after a high speed chase that spanned two counties. According to police, around 11:46 a.m. Friday afternoon, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office was transferred a call from Clinton County officials about a possible impaired driver. Officers located the vehicle...
Man sentenced for shooting judges outside Indy White Castle
A judge has ordered that a man serve 16 years in prison followed by six years of probation for his involvement in a 2019 shooting of judges outside an Indianapolis White Castle.
Court docs: Ambush, robbery and kidnapping led to south side shooting
A mysterious meet-up, a kidnapping at gunpoint and robbery attempt led to the city's latest shooting which left a man in critical condition and two people arrested.
MyWabashValley.com
Meth-related arrests made in Montezuma
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Several search and arrest warrants were made on Wednesday by the Parke County Sheriff’s Department and the Montezuma Town Marshall’s Office. The warrants were focused on the selling and purchasing of methamphetamine in and around the Montezuma area. During the search, four...
Journal Review
Edward Leonard Andrews Jr.
Edward Leonard Andrews Jr., 86, of Noblesville passed away at 9:29 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at home. Ed was born Jan. 4, 1936, at Lafayette, a son of the late Leonard (Shafe) and Lois Meharry Andrews. Ed began his education at the Jackson Township School and matriculated from Waynetown...
3 taken to hospital after crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Three people were taken to area hospitals following a crash in Morgan County Friday morning. According to Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers, the single-vehicle crash happened on State Road 67 and Lingle Road. That’s between Gosport and Paragon in the southwest corner of Morgan County. Myers said three male passengers were […]
2 injured, Lafayette woman arrested after drunk driving crash while evading police
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An allegedly drunk woman crashed into the parking lot of a Lafayette taco restaurant Friday morning while evading police, injuring herself and another driver. 47-year-old Shalontee Smith of Lafayette was arrested for multiple drunk and reckless driving charges Friday after fleeing police and colliding with another car, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office […]
Kokomo man arrested after child molestation investigation
A Kokomo man faces charges after state police investigated allegations of child molestation.
‘Punched, slapped, if you spill something’: Greenfield babysitter accused of neglect, battery
GREENFIELD, Ind. — “Mom, you get beat up.” Court documents show that was how one boy answered when his mother asked him what happened when children were disciplined at their babysitter’s house in Greenfield. The Department of Child Services contacted the Greenfield Police Department in mid-September after several parents, who hired 29-year-old Meleiah Fisher as […]
Journal Review
Fourth-generation farmer honored
DARLINGTON — Lifelong Montgomery County farmer, Sugar Creek steward, and conservation cropping innovator Kenny Cain received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Hoosier Environmental Council at the 2022 Greening the Statehouse event in Westfield. While developing, modeling and teaching sustainable farming practices, Cain has worked for organizations that educate...
Southside Times
Southside construction update
* I-69 Indianapolis: The permanent looping ramp for northbound S.R. 37 exiting onto County Line Road is now open! It splits off from northbound S.R. 37 traffic about a half mile further south. Crews expect to shift traffic on a portion of Southport Road west of State Road 37 this week following traffic signal construction at Wellingshire Boulevard and the realigned Belmont Avenue. The new traffic signal is expected to be activated in late October or early November. Drivers are encouraged to access Belmont Avenue where it runs along the west side of S.R. 37 from Banta Road or Southport Road to the south. Epler Avenue is closed west of Belmont Avenue with construction trucks entering and exiting the work zone.
State police provide tips to avoid deer on the roadway as temperatures drop
In many cases motorists can be severely injured or killed when drivers panic and swerve to miss a deer, and then lose control of their vehicle and crash.
Greenfield police search for woman missing for 27 days
GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 26-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly a month. According to the police department, Amber L. Kendall-Guffey last had contact with her family on Sept. 22 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Amber is described as […]
WISH-TV
Kegan Kline appears in court Thursday
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Kegan Kline, a central figure in the unsolved 2017 murder of two teenage girls in Delphi, appeared in court via zoom Thursday. Thursday’s hearing was the first of two pre-trial conferences. Kline’s trial is set for January 2023. Cameras are generally not allowed...
Man to serve 8 years in prison shooting judges outside Indy White Castle
A judge has ordered that a man serve eight years in prison for his involvement in a 2019 shooting of judges outside an Indianapolis White Castle.
Journal Review
Virginia Mansfield Sayler
Virginia Mansfield Sayler, 75, of rural Crawfordsville passed away at 9:10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in her home, following a battle with cancer. Arrangements are incomplete with Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate.
