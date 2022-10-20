ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Tiny homes: Off-grid living allowed couple to take risks

"We didn't want to spend the rest of our lives beholden to a mortgage." That was the motivation for Tom Morgan and his partner Amie Simons when they recently moved to Wales to start a business while living off-grid in a "tiny home". The couple say one perk of their...
BBC

East Walton silver pin find sheds light on end of Roman rule

The discovery of a late Roman-era pin sheds light on a time when "certainties that held for centuries were beginning to shake up", a historian said. The silver pin was found by a metal detectorist, near East Walton, Norfolk. It is definitely late 4th or early 5th Century, despite having...

