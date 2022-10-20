A murder investigation has been launched after two women were stabbed in Newham, London, leaving one dead and one in hospital.The two women were found by officers having suffered stab wounds at a residential address in Windmill Lane at around 3.35am on Sunday morning, the Metropolitan Police said.One of the women, in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other woman, in her 30s, was taken to hospital.The second woman’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening.Police are searching for a man who is believed to have been known to both women.No further details about the...

23 MINUTES AGO