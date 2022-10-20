Read full article on original website
BBC
Newcastle: Two youths arrested after falling off stolen moped in mud
Two suspected vehicle thieves were left red-faced after falling off a stolen moped before being chased down by police when they fled. The duo were with two other males in Henshaw Place, Newcastle, at 03:40 BST when they were spotted by officers. As they tried to make off, the moped...
BBC
Woman raped in underpass in Christchurch
A woman was raped in an underpass in the early hours of the morning by a man she had met earlier. It happened in the subway at Saxon Square in Christchurch, Dorset, early on Friday. Dorset Police said officers were alerted at 08:32 BST. The area remained cordoned off for...
My sister is buying our dad’s house – I’m worried about my inheritance
Q I live in Australia while my divorced elderly parents and two sisters live in the UK. Since February 2022 my father has been living in a care home as he has dementia and is unable to care for himself. For the past 15 years or so, my younger sister...
BBC
Surgery: Women regret overseas cut-price weight loss ops
A woman who has been in hospital for five months after having cut-price weight loss surgery abroad said she regrets her decision every day. Emma, 34, from Porthcawl, Bridgend county, said it was "the worst experience of her life". Doctors have warned she is one of many people who are...
One dead and one wounded after two women stabbed in Newham
A murder investigation has been launched after two women were stabbed in Newham, London, leaving one dead and one in hospital.The two women were found by officers having suffered stab wounds at a residential address in Windmill Lane at around 3.35am on Sunday morning, the Metropolitan Police said.One of the women, in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other woman, in her 30s, was taken to hospital.The second woman’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening.Police are searching for a man who is believed to have been known to both women.No further details about the...
BBC
Londonderry security alert was hoax, say police
A security alert in Londonderry, during which a number of people were moved out of their homes, has been declared a hoax. Residents were evacuated in Carnhill following a report of a suspicious object in the area just before 09:55 BST on Saturday. The object has now been taken away...
BBC
Carlisle train derailment caused by damaged wheel, inspectors think
A freight train derailment which has closed a line was "almost certainly" caused by a damaged wheel hitting part of the track, inspectors have found. Five cement wagons derailed near Petteril Bridge junction in Carlisle at about 20:00 BST on Wednesday. It caused "substantial damage" to infrastructure, with disruption between...
BBC
England 75-0 South Africa: Red Roses thrash Boks en route to World Cup last eight
Tries: Galligan (3), Cleall (2), Brown, Powell (3), Packer, Kabeya (2), Dow Cons: Harrison (4), Rowland. England thrashed South Africa to top Pool C and set up a World Cup quarter-final against Australia next Sunday. A much-changed Red Roses side ran in 13 tries as they overwhelmed a spirited Springboks...
BBC
Oldham: Two women in hospital and man arrested after dog attack
A dog has been destroyed after seriously injuring two women when it escaped from a house. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the women were mauled at about 10:00 BST on Saturday in the Shakespeare Road area of Oldham. The pair's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, and GMP said...
BBC
Nurse strike threat continues after improved pay offer
A nursing union has criticised an improved pay offer from the Scottish government, saying a strike vote will continue. The proposed deal is for a flat rate of £2,205 per person, backdated to April. The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said it was a real-terms pay cut and accused...
BBC
Boy, 12, dies after garage wall collapses in Clacton
A 12-year-old boy has died after a garage wall collapsed in Essex. Police said a man, in his 30s, was pulled from the rubble at the house in St John's Road, Clacton, at about 19:00 BST on Friday night but the boy died at the scene. The man, who suffered...
BBC
East Walton silver pin find sheds light on end of Roman rule
The discovery of a late Roman-era pin sheds light on a time when "certainties that held for centuries were beginning to shake up", a historian said. The silver pin was found by a metal detectorist, near East Walton, Norfolk. It is definitely late 4th or early 5th Century, despite having...
BBC
Skegness: Search for man launched after clothes found on beach
Police are searching for a man whose clothes were found discarded on the Lincolnshire coast. A jacket, top, trousers, socks and trainers were found on Skegness beach, next to the pier, at about 08:25 BST on Friday, police said. Officers said they were "keeping an open mind" about what had...
BBC
Father's search for answers over teenager's hospital death
A father whose child died at a mental health hospital where a culture of abuse was uncovered has told of his hopes for answers from an inquest. Rowan Thompson, 18, was one of three people who died over a nine-month period at Prestwich Hospital in Greater Manchester. The BBC's Panorama...
BBC
Large underground electrical blaze tackled by firefighters
Firefighters have tackled a large underground electrical fire in Rotherham. Emergency services were called at about 19:00 BST on Thursday to Cinder Bridge Road in Greasbrough, with dramatic video showing the blaze on the street corner. The fire is believed to have started accidentally, according to South Yorkshire Fire...
BBC
Woodhall Spa: Motorcyclist dies in collision with car
A 40-year-old woman has died after the motorcycle she was riding collided with a car in Lincolnshire. Police were called to the crash on the B1191 Martin South Drove, between Martin and Woodhall Spa, at 06:50 BST. The road between the two villages was expected to remain closed for "the...
