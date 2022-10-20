Read full article on original website
My sister is buying our dad’s house – I’m worried about my inheritance
Q I live in Australia while my divorced elderly parents and two sisters live in the UK. Since February 2022 my father has been living in a care home as he has dementia and is unable to care for himself. For the past 15 years or so, my younger sister...
BBC
Tiny homes: Off-grid living allowed couple to take risks
"We didn't want to spend the rest of our lives beholden to a mortgage." That was the motivation for Tom Morgan and his partner Amie Simons when they recently moved to Wales to start a business while living off-grid in a "tiny home". The couple say one perk of their...
BBC
Large underground electrical blaze tackled by firefighters
Firefighters have tackled a large underground electrical fire in Rotherham. Emergency services were called at about 19:00 BST on Thursday to Cinder Bridge Road in Greasbrough, with dramatic video showing the blaze on the street corner. The fire is believed to have started accidentally, according to South Yorkshire Fire...
BBC
Salisbury Hospital at full capacity and 'under intense pressure'
People have been warned not to attend a town's A&E unless they have a life-threatening illness or serious injury after it reached full capacity. Salisbury District Hospital in Wiltshire said it is under "intense pressure" with a large number of patients waiting to be discharged. They have asked people to...
