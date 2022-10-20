Read full article on original website
Related
buckinghamshirelive.com
New Covid symptom to watch for as another wave has begun
Experts are warning that a new wave of Covid has begun in the UK and many people may not realise they have the virus at first because a new symptom is increasingly common. People across the UK have got used to watching out for a new persistent cough, fever and loss of sense of taste or smell as signs of the virus.
Royal fans say Princess Charlotte is the double of Queen Mother
Royal fans have been thrown into hot debate over which living member of the royal family most closely resembles resurfaced pictures of the Queen Mother. Glamis Castle in Scotland is not only the 'ancestral seat of the Earls Of Strathmore and Kinghorne' but also 'the childhood home of Her Majesty The Queen Mother'.
BBC
RSPCA rescues 96 'terrified' shih-tzus from Torquay home
A total of 96 shih-tzu dogs have been rescued from a breeding home. The RSPCA described the dogs as "flea-infested" and "matted with faeces" as a result of over-breeding when found in Torquay, Devon. It said the dogs were "absolutely terrified of people" since being rescued, but hoped it could...
This is the oldest surviving portrait of the first true King of England who is related to the current British royals
King Athelstan presenting a book to a saintPublic Domain Image. King Athelstan (reigned from 927 - 939) is considered to be the first true King of England by modern historians. While the first sovereign of Britain was Egbert, it was Athelstan who was considered to be the King of all of England.
Woman left in hysterics after dad catches 'multi-legged creature' in the bathroom
A mum says she was left in hysterics when she came home to discover her dad had hunted down and 'trapped' a creature lurking in her bathroom, only for it to turn out to be something much less scary. Jen Robinson's dad, Pete Robinson, had popped over to fix a...
Police appeal for information after man who threw acid over Katie Piper leaves UK
Stefan Sylvestre, who was acting on orders from Piper’s ex-boyfriend, was released from prison in 2018, but has breached licence conditions
Creeslough: The 10 lives cut short in Co Donegal village tragedy
The victims of the Creeslough disaster ranged in age from five to 59.Gardai said they were all locals who lived in the tiny village or surrounding areas.James O’Flaherty, 48.Originally from Sydney in Australia, Mr O’Flaherty lived in Dunfanaghy, just miles from Creeslough.He worked as an engineer managing large projects around the world and had worked in Australia, France, the UK and the US.A death notice for Mr O’Flaherty said he was survived by his wife Tracey, his son Hamish, brother John and other extended family. The notice said he was predeceased by his parents Brendan and Stella O’Flaherty.His funeral Mass...
BBC
Creeslough explosion: Creeslough father and child had 'a beautiful love'
A father and daughter who died in the Creeslough explosion in County Donegal shared a "beautiful love", their funeral Mass has been told. Robert Garwe and Shauna Flanagan Garwe, the youngest of the 10 victims, were found in each other's arms in the rubble of the service station, their family said.
Mother whose son collapsed into coma was told to wait EIGHT HOURS for an ambulance
A mother was told to wait eight hours for an ambulance after her son collapsed into a coma. Georgia Faith Johnson, 26, called 999 when her two-year-old son Tobias started suffering a seizure at their home in Cardiff. Little Tobias collapsed before his eyes began 'rolling to the back of...
Pictured: British holidaymaker, 64, who collapsed and died on the beach in front of her partner after going for a swim in 'rough and cold' sea in Sicily
This is the British woman who collapsed and died in front of her partner after going for a swim while on a Mediterranean holiday. Deborah Hooper was with retired accountant Andrew Ashman, 72, when she is thought to have suffered a cardiac arrest in rough seas. The pair were walking...
BBC
Josephine Melville: Ex-EastEnders actress dies backstage after play
Actress, director and writer Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing in a play. Nottingham Playhouse said Ms Melville died on Thursday after appearing in a production of Nine Night. The venue said she was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified audience member but died at the scene. Born...
‘Very bad taste’: Scottish TikTok viewers angry after US woman buys flat for daughter attending Glasgow university
A woman from the US has divided TikTok users after she revealed she bought her university-age daughter a flat in Glasgow because the market was “affordable”.Janelle Copeland, from California, shared a video detailing her experience of trying to find a place for her daughter to live while studying at university in Scotland.Copeland said she and her husband, Eddie, spent three months trying to find a property their daughter could rent with friends, but the search was unsuccessful.They also found some options outside of Glasgow but didn’t feel comfortable with any of these as they would require their daughter to...
I’m building my dream family home from scratch after accidentally moving to the wrong country
AT first, she thought 'Why not?' - Perth sounded like a good idea. But little did Jennifer Ayres know that rather than moving to Perth in central Scotland, her company employer meant the capital of Australia. Suddenly, the 50-year-old water engineer, originally from Darlington, Durham, had found herself all across...
BBC
Woman raped in underpass in Christchurch
A woman was raped in an underpass in the early hours of the morning by a man she had met earlier. It happened in the subway at Saxon Square in Christchurch, Dorset, early on Friday. Dorset Police said officers were alerted at 08:32 BST. The area remained cordoned off for...
Hospital apologise to WWII RAF veteran, 95, who trained at Bletchley Park after he was forced to wait 26 HOURS in corridor on A&E trolley before being given a bed
A WWII veteran, 95, spent 26 hours stuck on a corridor languishing on an A&E trolley while awaiting admission onto a ward. Stanley Solomons, who trained at the top secret Bletchley Park code cracking station fell ill at the nursing home where he lives in Nottingham over the weekend. He...
BBC
Plaque unveiled for Irish woman who shot Mussolini
Dublin city council have put up a plaque to Violet Gibson. She came close to assassinating fascist leader Benito Mussolini during a speech in the 1920s. She has been seen as a forgotten heroine after she spent the rest of her life in an English mental health facility. A...
BBC
Kisby train crash due to tractor crossing without permission
A train crashed into farming machinery on a level crossing after a tractor was driven over it without permission, a report said. The incident happened at Kisby level crossing between Whittlesey and March in Cambridgeshire on 19 August 2021. A report by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said the...
The Many Faces of Joan Thiele
In Joan Thiele’s latest song “Proiettili,” which means “Bullets” in Italian, a verse recites: “I will stay closer and closer to my dream.” With two albums, another on its way and “Proiettili,” the official song for the movie “Ti Mangio il Cuore,” which premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September, Alessandra Joan Thiele, aka Joan Thiele, is steadily making her dream come true. More from WWDRed Carpet Photos from the BFI London Film FestivalInside Charisse Pearlina Weston's Solo Exhibition at the Queens MuseumPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style Evolution “I don’t remember when I decided that I wanted to become a singer and...
Covid hotspots in your area as virus rates surge by one third in week
Covid infections have risen by a third in one week with estimates suggesting that one in 37 people in the UK are positive. The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics suggest Covid is infecting 2.7 per cent of the population or around 1.7 million people. The week before around 1.3m people had had coronavirus, according to the ONS. Sarah Crofts, deputy director for the ONS Covid survey, said: “Infections have risen again across much of the United Kingdom, continuing the pattern of steady increases seen over recent weeks, although Scotland and the North East of England had...
BBC
Carlisle train derailment caused by damaged wheel, inspectors think
A freight train derailment which has closed a line was "almost certainly" caused by a damaged wheel hitting part of the track, inspectors have found. Five cement wagons derailed near Petteril Bridge junction in Carlisle at about 20:00 BST on Wednesday. It caused "substantial damage" to infrastructure, with disruption between...
Comments / 0