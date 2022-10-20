ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culpeper, VA

Culpeper, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Culpeper.

The Caroline High School volleyball team will have a game with Culpeper County High School on October 20, 2022, 14:30:00.

Caroline High School
Culpeper County High School
October 20, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Caroline High School volleyball team will have a game with Culpeper County High School on October 20, 2022, 15:30:00.

Caroline High School
Culpeper County High School
October 20, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
royalexaminer.com

Ongoing staff challenges prompt action by School Board

To attract more licensed teachers to the Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) homebound instruction program, the Warren County School Board voted 4-1 to approve an increased hourly rate to $40 from $25 during its work session on Wednesday, October 19. School Board Chair Kristen Pence, Board Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi,...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

1,000 Stafford High School Students Out Sick With Flu-Like Symptoms

About 1,000 students at a high school in Stafford County, Virginia, are out sick Friday due to a widespread illness within the school, officials say. Nearly half of the student body at Stafford High School have flu-like and gastrointestinal symptoms, a spokesperson for Stafford County Public Schools told News4. As...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
WJLA

'We have grave concerns': Battle brewing over how to best widen Route 15 in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — It’s only a 6.5-mile drive up Route 15 from the city of Leesburg north to the quaint Village of Lucketts, but this bucolic stretch of road lined with produce stands, antique shops, and burgeoning subdivisions stands at the center of a bitter battle pitting conservationists, residents, and business owners over how each prioritizes progress.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Harrisonburg, VA

Harrisonburg, also known as Rocktown and The Friendly City, is surrounded by one of the most beautiful landscapes in the South. It is the outdoor adventure capital of Shenandoah Valley. With its over 200 restaurants and five craft breweries, Harrisonburg will satisfy any food lover's cravings. At the city's International...
HARRISONBURG, VA
alxnow.com

Student with ‘edged weapon’ arrested at Alexandria City High School

A 15-year-old Alexandria City High School student was arrested after being found with an “edged weapon,” according to police. The incident occurred at around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 13. The male student was searched, a weapon was allegedly confiscated and he was arrested. Police provided no other...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
breezejmu.org

The good, bad and ugly of JMU's first half vs. Marshall

How about a low-scoring, punt-heavy Sun Belt Conference clash for Homecoming?. JMU leads Marshall 12-9 after 30 minutes. Here’s the good, bad and ugly from the first half of the Dukes’ second home Sun Belt game. Good: Atkins to Greene Jr. JMU didn’t get anything going on its...
HARRISONBURG, VA
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Shops in Virginia?

- Thrift shops in Virginia are a great place to find unique items. These stores accept donations as well. Check out these stores to find out the hours of operation and donation policies. You'll find various store items, from designer clothing to used books. There's also a great selection of jewelry and accessories.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Virginia

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
WTOP

Lost ‘cruising K9’ finally home with Fairfax Co. family

In Fairfax County, Virginia, one family of pet owners are overjoyed after their long-lost pet made its way across county borders and back home. The county’s animal shelter shared the news in a post Friday afternoon, after a family came to look for a new furry family member. “They’d...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Voters in Northern Virginia towns receive notices with incorrect voting location

Voters in several towns in Northern Virginia got notices that had incorrect voting location information. The towns are Clifton, Dumfries, Herndon, Occoquan, Quantico and Vienna. “Following the redistricting process, the Department of Elections mailed over 6 million voter notices to all registered voters in the Commonwealth. A second mailing of...
HERNDON, VA
Tracy Leicher

FREE tablets via Luray weekend event

LURAY, Va – Boost Mobile in Luray is hosting a unique Halloween party on Saturday, October 22, and offering free tablets to those who qualify. The store, located in the East Luray Shopping Center, is holding the event to educate residents about the government's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).
LURAY, VA
High School Volleyball PRO

High School Volleyball PRO

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

High school volleyball game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy