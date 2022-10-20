ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SimScale Launches Online Learning Center for Cloud-Native Engineering Simulation

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022--

SimScale launched a new online learning center for its cloud-native engineering simulation platform. Users can access the easy-to-use training resources at https://learning. simscale .com/ .

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005478/en/

SimScale learning portal has more than 85 training videos available on-demand and comes with certification depending on what skill level is completed. Multiple learning paths are available, for example, the Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) path is shown in the image. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SimScale is a fully cloud-native simulation platform accessed through a web browser and used by engineers globally. The platform is used by leading engineering and design firms in diverse industries, including construction, automotive, turbomachinery, electronics, industrial products, and medical devices. With easy CAD handling and simple yet powerful features, engineers use SimScale for computational fluid dynamics (CFD), Finite Element Analysis (FEA), and related analysis types.

The new learning center has 85 videos so far and targets all levels, from beginners to advanced users. It includes structured learning paths for CFD and FEA, integrating both the theory and applied examples that are common in industry. The learning center is developed for enterprise-wide deployment where distributed teams of engineers can access on-demand learning resources and onboard faster.

The learning paths contain introductory training videos and resources on the SimScale platform, introduction to the simulation interface, CAD import and cleanup, meshing, and post-processing with results analysis. Specific case studies in the CFD track are aimed at a broad audience. They include rotating machinery examples, electronics cooling, indoor thermal comfort, pedestrian wind comfort, and building aerodynamics. Similarly, the FEA learning path has valuable examples including non-linear static analysis, such as snap-fit applications and drop test / impact testing.

Engineers can use the on-demand training videos, corresponding CAD models, and course notes included in the learning center. The learning center is free to all Professional Plan subscribers, and more topics are being added regularly. It comes with a structured certification program for each skill level completed that can be easily shared on a users’ LinkedIn profile.

To access the self-paced learning center visit https://learning.simscale.com/

About SimScale

SimScale provides engineering teams with a cloud-native platform focused on making high-fidelity simulation technically and economically accessible through streamlined workflows, modern sharing and collaboration features, and computational resources that scale up on-demand. With SimScale, engineering teams can optimize their designs with accuracy and ease, and focus on what matters the most: designing and innovating faster. Visit simscale.com for information.

SimScale is registered trademarks of SimScale GmbH. All other trademarks not owned by SimScale GmbH are the property of their respective owners.

