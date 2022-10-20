Ahead of this week’s budget, Treasurer Jim Chalmers says he wants Australians to prepare for a serious conversation about how to pay for the services we need. We’ve developed a proposal to make that conversation more real. Australians pay a lot of tax (although less than in some other countries) and we pay it in a lot of ways: through income tax, the goods and services tax, excise duties, stamp duties, council rates, and capital gains tax. Most of us accept tax, if grudgingly. But many aren’t happy with how it is spent. Enter TaxTrack – our hypothetical proposal for democratising taxation,...

23 MINUTES AGO