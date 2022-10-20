You're planning to retire and have your sights set on a warm climate. Specifically, you want to settle down in the South, but you need to find new hometown that's affordable on a fixed income. Social...
Americans who depend on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to buy food have had a rough go of it in 2022 due to soaring prices for everything from eggs and bacon to veggies and...
Ahead of this week’s budget, Treasurer Jim Chalmers says he wants Australians to prepare for a serious conversation about how to pay for the services we need.
We’ve developed a proposal to make that conversation more real.
Australians pay a lot of tax (although less than in some other countries) and we pay it in a lot of ways: through income tax, the goods and services tax, excise duties, stamp duties, council rates, and capital gains tax.
Most of us accept tax, if grudgingly. But many aren’t happy with how it is spent.
Enter TaxTrack – our hypothetical proposal for democratising taxation,...
Comments / 0